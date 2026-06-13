The best DFS predictions and bets are discussed on the Fight IQ podcast ahead of UFC Freedom 250. Watch as Chris, Joe, and amateur MMA fighter Justin Villalonga break down each fight for Saturday's event.

DFS and Betting Predictions for UFC Freedom 250, Topuria vs. Gaethje: The Fight IQ Podcast

We are back, and we are.... recorded! Fresh off his debut win in the RCF cage, amateur MMA fighter Justin Villalonga joins Chris and Joe to chat about life as a pugilist before breaking down a fight card taking place on the White House lawn. The crew takes viewers through every bout from DFS and betting perspectives for the best chance at a profitable night. There may only be seven fights on the slate, but they promise to be bangers, including Ilia Topuria taking on Justin Gaethje for the undisputed lightweight title, and Ciryl Gane welcoming Alex Pereira to heavyweight to fight for the interim strap.

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Justin Villalonga (@JustinVill26) is a Tampa Bay amateur MMA fighter training under UFC veteran Billy Quarantillo. Coming off a victory in his debut, he provides breakdowns and predictions from a fighter's perspective.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Christopher Olson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Sommerset, FanDuel: Christop, Yahoo: Martins.