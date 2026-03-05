Fight IQ: UFC 326 Preview, Holloway vs. Oliveira 2

The best plays for DFS predictions, betting, and everything in between are discussed on the Fight IQ podcast ahead of UFC 326. Watch as Chris, Joe, and Drake break down each fight for Saturday's event.
March 5, 2026
Fight IQ

DFS and Betting Predictions for UFC 326, Holloway vs. Oliveira 2: The Fight IQ Podcast

We are back, and we are live! Chris, Joe, and Drake RETURN with an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 326 fight card on Friday at 8 PM ET on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. The BMF title is back on the line as Max Holloway takes on Charles Oliveira more than a decade after a freak injury ended their first meeting. This will be preceded by Caio Borralho welcoming Reinier de Ridder back to The Octagon in the co-main event.  Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest in writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Christopher Olson
Christopher Olson writes DFS articles and blogs for a variety of sports including MLB, NFL and MMA. Follow him on Twitter @RealChrisOlson
