The best plays for DFS predictions, betting, and everything in between are discussed on the Fight IQ podcast ahead of UFC 327. Watch as Chris, Joe, and Drake break down each fight for Saturday's event.

DFS and Betting Predictions for UFC 327, Prochazka vs. Ulberg: The Fight IQ Podcast

We are back, and we are live! Chris, Joe, and Drake RETURN with an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 327 fight card on Friday at 8 PM ET on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. The Light Heavyweight title is up for grabs with the departure of Alex Pereira to heavyweight. This leaves ex-champion Jiri Prochazka to take on streaking prospect Carlos Ulberg for the vacant strap. The title fight will be preceded by a contender bout at middleweight, as Azamat Murzakanov will look to maintain his undefeated streak in the Octagon against Paulo Costa. Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest in writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Christopher Olson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Sommerset, FanDuel: Christop, Yahoo: Martins.