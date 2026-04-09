DFS and Betting Predictions for UFC 327, Prochazka vs. Ulberg: The Fight IQ Podcast
We are back, and we are live! Chris, Joe, and Drake RETURN with an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 327 fight card on Friday at 8 PM ET on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. The Light Heavyweight title is up for grabs with the departure of Alex Pereira to heavyweight. This leaves ex-champion Jiri Prochazka to take on streaking prospect Carlos Ulberg for the vacant strap. The title fight will be preceded by a contender bout at middleweight, as Azamat Murzakanov will look to maintain his undefeated streak in the Octagon against Paulo Costa. Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!
Meet the Hosts:
Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1
Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.
Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest in writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.
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