The best DFS predictions and bets are discussed on the Fight IQ podcast ahead of UFC Freedom 250. Watch as Chris, Joe, and DailyFanMMA.com founder Brett Appley break down each fight for Saturday's event.

DFS and Betting Predictions for UFC 329, McGregor vs. Holloway 2: The Fight IQ Podcast

We are back, and we are live! DailyFanMMA.com founder Brett Appley joins Joe and Chris for an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 329 fight card on Friday at 8 PM ET on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. It's been a long road back to the Octagon for MMA's last transcendent star, but Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return following a five-year absence to take on Max Holloway, in a main event that pits two must-see fighters against each other nearly 13 years after their first meeting. This will be preceded by a battle of emerging lightweight contenders, as Benoit Saint-Denis takes on Paddy Pimblett. Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter/X at @Theonliest1

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter/X handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Brett Apley: An MMA Analyst for more than a decade, Brett launched DailyFanMMA.com in October 2020, a platform that has since yielded several six-figure winners in MMA DFS, and totaled millions of dollars in subscriber wins overall. You can find him on Twitter/X at @BrettAppley





The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Christopher Olson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Sommerset, FanDuel: Christop, Yahoo: Martins.