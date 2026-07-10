DFS and Betting Predictions for UFC 329, McGregor vs. Holloway 2: The Fight IQ Podcast
We are back, and we are live! DailyFanMMA.com founder Brett Appley joins Joe and Chris for an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 329 fight card on Friday at 8 PM ET on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. It's been a long road back to the Octagon for MMA's last transcendent star, but Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return following a five-year absence to take on Max Holloway, in a main event that pits two must-see fighters against each other nearly 13 years after their first meeting. This will be preceded by a battle of emerging lightweight contenders, as Benoit Saint-Denis takes on Paddy Pimblett. Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!
Meet the Hosts:
Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter/X at @Theonliest1
Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter/X handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.
Brett Apley: An MMA Analyst for more than a decade, Brett launched DailyFanMMA.com in October 2020, a platform that has since yielded several six-figure winners in MMA DFS, and totaled millions of dollars in subscriber wins overall. You can find him on Twitter/X at @BrettAppley