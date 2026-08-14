Fight IQ: UFC 330 Preview, Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

The best plays for DFS predictions, betting, and everything in between are discussed on the Fight IQ podcast ahead of UFC 330. Watch as Chris, Joe, and Drake break down each fight for Saturday's event.
Updated on August 14, 2026 3:47PM EST
Fight IQ: UFC 330 Preview, Makhachev vs. Machado Garry
Updated on August 14, 2026 3:47PM EST
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DFS and Betting Predictions for UFC 330, Makhachev vs. Machado Garry: The Fight IQ Podcast

We are back, and we are live! Chris, Joe, and Drake RETURN with an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 330 fight card on Friday at 8:30 PM ET on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. Islam Makhachev faces what may be his toughest test to date as he takes on Ian Garry in defense of his welterweight title. This will be preceded by a strawweight title fight, as Mackenzie Dern looks to establish herself as the true queen against contender Gillian Robertson. Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest in writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz

 

 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Christopher Olson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Sommerset, FanDuel: Christop, Yahoo: Martins.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Christopher Olson
Christopher Olson writes DFS articles and blogs for a variety of sports including MLB, NFL and MMA. Follow him on Twitter @RealChrisOlson
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