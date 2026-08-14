DFS and Betting Predictions for UFC 330, Makhachev vs. Machado Garry: The Fight IQ Podcast
We are back, and we are live! Chris, Joe, and Drake RETURN with an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 330 fight card on Friday at 8:30 PM ET on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. Islam Makhachev faces what may be his toughest test to date as he takes on Ian Garry in defense of his welterweight title. This will be preceded by a strawweight title fight, as Mackenzie Dern looks to establish herself as the true queen against contender Gillian Robertson. Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!
Meet the Hosts:
Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1
Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.
Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest in writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.