Expert picks for UFC 326 are live from the RotoWire team. Headlining the card from Las Vegas, Max Holloway defends his "BMF" Championship Belt against Charles Oliveira.
UFC 326 DraftKings Picks
UFC 326 Betting Picks
UFC 326 Fight Breakdowns
UFC 326 DFS & Prop Breakdown
We also feature a UFC DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters and/or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC 326 odds from every major sportsbook.
MMA Expert Predictions & Picks: UFC 326 Main Card
|MATCHUP
WEIGHT
CLASS
|JON
|JAKE
|CHRIS
|Max Holloway (-230) vs.
Charles Oliveira (+175)
BMF
|Holloway
|Holloway
|Holloway
|Caio Borralho (-290) vs.
Reinier de Ridder (+235)
Middleweight
|de Ridder
|Borralho
|Borralho
|Raul Rosas (-218) vs.
Rob Font (+180)
Bantamweight
|Rosas
|Rosas
|Font
|Michael Johnson (-122) vs.
Drew Dober (+102)
Lightweight
|Dober
|Dober
|Johnson
|Gregory Rodrigues (-198) vs.
Brunno Ferreira (+164)
Middleweight
|Rodrigues
|Rodriguez
|Ferreira
|UFC 326 RECORD
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2026 RECORD
|7-3
|8-2
|6-4
|2026 PERCENTAGE
|.700
|.800
|.600
|2025 RECORD
|37-25
|35-27
|26-36
|2025 PERCENTAGE
|.597
|.565
|.419
|2024 RECORD
|45-19
|41-23
|39-25
|2024 PERCENTAGE
|.703
|.641
|.610
|2023 RECORD
|42-25
|44-23
|35-32
|2023 PERCENTAGE
|.627
|.657
|.522
|2022 RECORD
|34-27
|40-21
|25-26
|2022 PERCENTAGE
|.557
|.656
|.490
|2021 RECORD
|35-28
|42-21
|37-26
|2021 PERCENTAGE
|.556
|.667
|.586
|2020 RECORD
|36-18
|34-20
|28-26
|2020 PERCENTAGE
|.667
|.630
|.519
|2019 RECORD
|39-19
|35-23
|32-26
|2019 PERCENTAGE
|.672
|.603
|.552
|ALL-TIME
|370-226
|376-220
|297-245
|ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE
|.621
|.631
|.548
MATCHUP
WEIGHT
JOE
|COLE
|DRAKE
|Max Holloway (-230) vs.
Charles Oliveira (+175)
BMF
|TBD
|Holloway
|Holloway
|Caio Borralho (-290) vs.
Reinier de Ridder (+235)
Middleweight
|TBD
|Borralho
|Borralho
|Raul Rosas (-218) vs.
Rob Font (+180)
Bantamweight
|TBD
|Font
|Rosas
|Michael Johnson (-122) vs.
Drew Dober (+102)
Lightweight
|TBD
|Johnson
|Dober
|Gregory Rodrigues (-198) vs.
Brunno Ferreira (+164)
Middleweight
|TBD
|Rodriguez
|Rodrigues
|UFC 326 RECORD
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2026 RECORD
|7-3
|9-1
|7-3
|2026 PERCENTAGE
|.700
|.900
|.700
|2025 RECORD
|32-30
|37-25
|41-21
|2025 PERCENTAGE
|.516
|.597
|.661
|2024 RECORD
|40-24
|40-24
|43-21
|2024 PERCENTAGE
|.625
|.625
|.672
|2023 RECORD
|41-26
|44-23
|36-31
|2023 PERCENTAGE
|.612
|.657
|.537
|2022 RECORD
|38-23
|39-22
|39-22
|2022 PERCENTAGE
|.623
|.639
|.639
|2021 RECORD
|38-25
|43-21
|17-14
|2021 PERCENTAGE
|.603
|.672
|.548
|2020 RECORD
|36-18
|N/A
|N/A
|2020 PERCENTAGE
|.667
|N/A
|N/A
|2019 RECORD
|34-24
|N/A
|N/A
|2019 PERCENTAGE
|.586
|N/A
|N/A
|ALL-TIME
|303-192
|209-114
|184-112
|ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE
|.612
|.647
|.622
THE PICKERS
Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.
Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.
Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.
Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.
Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.
Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.
