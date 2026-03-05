UFC 326 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card

UFC 326 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card

Discover expert predictions for the main card of UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira, as the UFC heads to Las Vegas for the third numbered event of the Paramount+ era.

March 5, 2026
March 5, 2026
UFC Picks

Expert picks for UFC 326 are live from the RotoWire team. Headlining the card from Las Vegas, Max Holloway defends his "BMF" Championship Belt against Charles Oliveira.

MMA Expert Predictions & Picks: UFC 326 Main Card

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
Max Holloway (-230) vs.
Charles Oliveira (+175)

BMF
Championship

HollowayHollowayHolloway
Caio Borralho (-290) vs. 
Reinier de Ridder (+235)

Middleweight

de RidderBorralhoBorralho
Raul Rosas (-218) vs.
Rob Font (+180)

Bantamweight

RosasRosasFont
Michael Johnson (-122) vs.
Drew Dober (+102)

Lightweight

DoberDoberJohnson
Gregory Rodrigues (-198) vs.
Brunno Ferreira (+164)

Middleweight

RodriguesRodriguezFerreira
     
UFC 326 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2026 RECORD 7-38-26-4
2026 PERCENTAGE .700.800.600
2025 RECORD 37-2535-2726-36
2025 PERCENTAGE .597.565.419
2024 RECORD 45-1941-2339-25
2024 PERCENTAGE .703.641.610
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  370-226376-220 297-245
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .621.631.548

 

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
