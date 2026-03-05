UFC DFS predictions for this weekend's UFC 326 card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy for the BMF title fight and entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC 326

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 326 card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

Top UFC 326 Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 48-17-0

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Holloway

Fanduel Captain: Holloway/Johnson

Max Holloway (27-8-0) v. Charles Oliveira (36-11-0)

Max Holloway

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 27-8 (12 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Elite volume striker with unmatched pace and durability

Thrives in extended stand-up battles and overwhelms opponents with output

Charles Oliveira

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 36-11 (10 KO/TKO, 22 submissions)

Dangerous everywhere with elite submission threats and improved striking

Defensive striking lapses and willingness to engage can create chaos

DFS Perspective: Holloway should have a field day if this remains primarily a striking battle. His pace, durability, and ability to drown opponents in volume create a massive scoring ceiling, especially in a five-round fight. Oliveira is always live with submission and chaos equity, but Holloway's pressure and sustained output favor him heavily in extended exchanges. Holloway profiles as a high-floor, high-ceiling DFS play and an early core candidate for UFC 326.

UFC 326 Pick: Holloway

Caio Borralho (17-2-0) v. Reinier de Ridder (21-3-0)

Caio Borralho

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 17-2 (5 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Methodical, control-heavy fighter with strong grappling fundamentals

Prioritizes positioning and winning rounds over reckless finishing attempts

Reinier de Ridder

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 21-3 (4 KO/TKO, 14 submissions)

High-level grappler with strong submission chains and positional control

Can struggle in prolonged striking exchanges against disciplined opponents

DFS Perspective: Borralho is the preferred side stylistically due to his composure, defensive awareness, and ability to dictate where the fight takes place. However, this projects as a potentially slower, grappling-heavy matchup where control exchanges may cancel each other out. Without a finish, the DFS ceiling could be somewhat limited compared to other fights on the card. Borralho has a clear path to a decision win, but this may profile more as a steady, moderate-scoring play rather than a slate-breaker unless he finds a late submission or dominant control stretches.

UFC 326 Pick: Borralho

Rob Font (22-9-0) v. Raul Rosas Jr. (11-1-0)

Rob Font

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22-9 (9 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Crisp boxer with strong jab and clean combinations

Can be controlled by strong wrestlers who close distance consistently

Raul Rosas Jr.

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Switch

Record: 11-1 (2 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Aggressive young grappler with strong takedown chains and top control

Still developing striking defense and can be hittable in open exchanges

DFS Perspective: Font absolutely has the power and boxing to catch Rosas if he times him coming in, especially early. However, the more likely scenario is Rosas closing distance, securing takedowns, and controlling long stretches on the mat. If Rosas implements his wrestling-heavy approach, he has a strong DFS path through takedowns, control time, and submission threats. Font is a live underdog due to knockout equity, but Rosas profiles as the preferred DFS side with higher floor and grappling-based scoring upside.

UFC 326 Pick: Rosas Jr.

Drew Dober (28-15-0) v. Michael Johnson (24-19-0)

Drew Dober

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 28-15 (12 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Heavy-handed striker with proven knockout power

Durable and comfortable in high-paced, back-and-forth battles

Michael Johnson

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 24-19 (10 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Fast hands and sharp boxing, especially early

Inconsistency and durability concerns remain issues

DFS Perspective: This profiles as a pure striking battle with strong finish equity on both sides. Johnson's speed will create moments, but Dober's durability and heavier hands make him extremely live as an underdog. In what should be a back-and-forth affair, Dober's power gives him the edge in landing the more impactful shots. He's an appealing DFS dog with real knockout upside in a fight that likely scores well for whoever gets the finish.

UFC 326 Pick: Dober

Gregory Rodrigues (18-6-0) v. Brunno Ferreira (15-2-0)

Gregory Rodrigues

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-6 (10 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Physical powerhouse with heavy hands and underrated grappling

Can be hittable in wild exchanges but thrives in chaos

Brunno Ferreira

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-2 (9 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Explosive finisher with serious early knockout power

Most dangerous in the first round before pace slows

DFS Perspective: This is one of the most volatile fights on the card and a clear must-target for DFS. Both fighters bring massive power and finishing instincts, making an early stoppage highly likely. Rodrigues has the size and grappling edge if the fight extends, but Ferreira's first-round explosiveness is a real threat. Whoever wins likely scores very well, making this an excellent tournament fight with strong knockout equity on both sides.

UFC 326 Pick: Rodrigues

Cody Garbrandt (14-7-0) v. Long Xiao (27-10-0)

Cody Garbrandt

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-7 (11 KO/TKO)

Fast hands with real knockout power when he lets them go

Low output in recent fights and durability concerns limit reliability

Long Xiao

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 27-10 (5 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Volume-based striker with steady pressure and activity

Not overly flashy, but capable of banking rounds through consistent output

DFS Perspective: This is not an especially appealing DFS fight. Garbrandt still has power, but if he continues producing sub-3 significant strikes per minute, he leaves himself vulnerable to losing a low-scoring, volume-based decision. Xiao's steady activity could be enough to edge rounds if Garbrandt remains hesitant. Without a knockout, the ceiling for either fighter looks limited. This profiles as a possible fade unless ownership or salary creates a compelling leverage angle.

UFC 326 Pick: Xiao

Donte Johnson (7-0-0) v. Cody Brundage (11-8-1)

Donte Johnson

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 7-0 (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Aggressive finisher with solid physical tools and forward pressure

Comfortable pushing pace and capitalizing on defensive lapses

Cody Brundage

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-8-1 (6 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Wrestling-based fighter with early explosiveness

Inconsistent durability and has struggled when extended exchanges break out

DFS Perspective: Brundage has been difficult to trust, and this matchup does him no favors. Johnson's pressure and finishing ability line up well against Brundage's defensive issues and tendency to fold under sustained offense. If Johnson forces exchanges and keeps the pace high, a finish is very realistic. Johnson profiles as a strong DFS play with knockout upside, while Brundage remains a fade candidate given recent performances.

UFC 326 Pick: Johnson

Ricky Turcios (12-5-1) v. Alberto Montes (10-1-0)

Ricky Turcios

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-5-1 (3 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Relentless pace with high motor and durability

Can be vulnerable to strong wrestlers who consistently pursue takedowns

Alberto Montes

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-1 (1 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Grappling-heavy fighter with solid submission instincts

Most effective when able to dictate positioning and control from top

DFS Perspective: This is a difficult stylistic matchup for Turcios. While his pace and toughness always keep him competitive, avoiding takedowns and extended grappling exchanges for 15 minutes will be a major challenge. Montes' ability to pursue control and submission attempts gives him a clear DFS path through takedowns and positional scoring. Turcios has volume-based upside if he keeps it standing, but Montes profiles as the safer DFS side given the grappling advantage.

UFC 326 Pick: Montes

Cody Durden (17-9-1) v. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (9-1-0)

Cody Durden

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 17-9-1 (6 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Wrestling-first fighter who relies on takedowns and control

Can be vulnerable in scrambles and when caught in transitions

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-1 (2 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Solid grappler with strong submission instincts

Dangerous in scrambles and capable of capitalizing on positional mistakes

DFS Perspective: This matchup becomes much more interesting if Tumendemberel's grappling is as sharp as advertised. While Durden typically wants to control fights with wrestling, that approach could backfire if Tumendemberel is able to threaten from scrambles or lock in a choke. The submission upside gives Tumendemberel real DFS appeal, especially in tournaments. Durden still has a control-based path, but Tumendemberel offers the higher ceiling if he can capitalize on grappling exchanges and find a finish.

UFC 326 Pick: Tumendemberel

Su Mudaerji (18-7-0) v. Jesus Aguilar (12-3-0)

Su Mudaerji

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 18-7 (13 KO/TKO, 0 submissions)

Long, powerful striker with dangerous counter ability

Defensive grappling has been a recurring weakness

Jesus Aguilar

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 62" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-3 (1 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

Grappling-heavy fighter with strong submission instincts

Will need to close distance and avoid prolonged striking exchanges

DFS Perspective: This is a clear striker vs grappler matchup. Su's length and power give him serious knockout potential if he keeps the fight at range, but Aguilar's path is obvious — close distance, secure takedowns, and hunt submissions. Given Su's past grappling issues, Aguilar carries sneaky DFS upside if he can consistently get this to the mat. Su remains the more dangerous early-finisher on the feet, but Aguilar's submission equity makes this a volatile and intriguing tournament fight.

UFC 326 Pick: Aguilar

Rafael Tobias (14-1-0) v. Diyar Nurgozhay (10-2-0)

Rafael Tobias

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-1 (5 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Physical, well-rounded fighter with strong pressure and finishing ability

Comfortable dictating pace and capitalizing on defensive lapses

Diyar Nurgozhay

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 10-2 (6 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Athletic build with power, but inconsistent performances

Has struggled to translate physical tools into effective UFC-level success

DFS Perspective: This sets up as a very favorable matchup for Tobias. Nurgozhay's recent struggles and inconsistency make it difficult to trust him, and this could realistically be his final UFC appearance if things go poorly. Tobias' pressure, composure, and overall skill set give him a clear path to control the fight across multiple phases. He profiles as a strong DFS option with solid win equity and realistic finishing upside if he pushes the pace early.

UFC 326 Pick: Tobias

Jeong Yeong Lee (11-3-0) v. Gaston Bolanos (8-5-0)

Jeong Yeong Lee

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-3 (4 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Fast, high-volume striker who pressures with consistent output

Comfortable maintaining pace over three rounds

Gaston Bolanos

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-5 (6 KO/TKO)

Explosive striker with knockout power and aggressive tendencies

Can struggle when opponents outpace him and force extended exchanges

DFS Perspective: Lee's speed and volume should be the difference in this matchup. If he establishes rhythm early and keeps output high, he can bank rounds and pile up significant strikes against a more power-focused opponent. Bolanos always carries knockout danger, but Lee's pace and activity create a more reliable DFS scoring path. Lee profiles as the preferred DFS side with strong volume-based upside over three rounds.

UFC 326 Pick: Lee

Luke Fernandez (6-0-0) v. Rodolfo Bellato (12-3-1)

Luke Fernandez

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 6-0 (5 KO/TKO)

Aggressive striker with real knockout power and forward pressure

Looks to overwhelm opponents early and capitalize on defensive lapses

Rodolfo Bellato

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-3-1 (7 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Physical fighter with finishing ability and grappling background

Recent performances have raised durability and consistency concerns

DFS Perspective: Bellato's last couple of showings make him difficult to trust, especially in a matchup against a heavy-handed striker. Fernandez's pressure and power create a strong path to an early knockout if he forces exchanges and lands clean. While Bellato has tools to compete, his defensive lapses make him vulnerable. Fernandez profiles as a high-upside DFS play with realistic knockout potential in what could be a decisive finish.

UFC 326 Pick: Fernandez

