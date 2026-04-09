UFC DFS predictions for this weekend's UFC 327 card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC 327

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 327 card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

Top UFC Vegas 115 Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 98-32-0

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Radtke

Fanduel Captain: Radtke/Murzakanov

Jiri Prochazka (32-5-1) v. Carlos Ulberg (13-1-0)

Jiri Prochazka

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 80" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 32-5-1 (28 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Wild and unorthodox striker with constant pressure and finishing instincts

Relies on chaos and durability, but can be hit clean in exchanges

Carlos Ulberg

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 13-1 (8 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Technical striker with strong fundamentals and clean kickboxing

Controls distance well and fights composed, picking shots rather than brawling

DFS Perspective:

Ulberg is a slight dog here, but I really like him in this matchup. His presence in the ring reminds me of Alex Pereira, who has already beaten Prochazka twice. If Ulberg keeps this technical and avoids the chaos, he should be able to find openings against Jiri's style. Ulberg profiles as a strong underdog play with knockout upside.

UFC 327 Pick: Ulberg

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Azamat Murzakanov (16-0-0) v. Paulo Costa (15-4-0)

Azamat Murzakanov

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 16-0 (12 KO/TKO, 1 submissions)

Explosive power striker with fast hands and the ability to close distance quickly

Extremely dangerous early and has shown the ability to overwhelm opponents

Paulo Costa

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-4 (11 KO/TKO, 1 submissions)

Aggressive pressure fighter with power and durability

Always live in fights with his ability to push pace and create chaos

DFS Perspective:

Costa will always be live in a matchup like this, but Murzakanov is just too powerful and quick. If he's able to close distance and land clean, he can overwhelm Costa and create big moments. I don't see the train stopping here. Murzakanov profiles as a strong play with knockout upside.

UFC 327 Pick: Murzakanov

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Curtis Blaydes (19-5-0) v. Josh Hokit (8-0-0)

Curtis Blaydes

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 80" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 19-5 (13 KO/TKO)

Elite wrestler with strong top control and ground-and-pound

Has shown some decline recently and has struggled to look sharp in recent fights

Josh Hokit

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-0 (5 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Physical and durable with strong tenacity and willingness to push pace

Still developing, but brings pressure and can compete across multiple areas

DFS Perspective:

I like Hokit's tenacity in this matchup. Blaydes feels like he's on the back 9 and just hasn't looked great in his last few fights. He's always live if he can get top control, but outside of that, Hokit could be better in a lot of areas. Hokit profiles as a solid underdog play in a fight in which both guys have a path to victory.

UFC 327 Pick: Hokit

Dominick Reyes (15-5-0) v. Johnny Walker (22-9-0)

Dominick Reyes

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 13-4 (10 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Technical striker with power and composure in exchanges

More measured approach, looks to capitalize on openings rather than create chaos

Johnny Walker

Height: 6'6" – Reach: 82" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21-8 (17 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Explosive and unpredictable with massive finishing ability

Defensive lapses and durability issues have been a concern

DFS Perspective:

This is likely one of the most rostered fights on the card, as someone is likely to go down early. I like Reyes' composure to stand in there and find the shot against Walker's questionable chin. Walker is always dangerous, but Reyes profiles as the preferred side in a high-upside finish spot.

UFC 327 Pick: Reyes

Cub Swanson (30-14-0) v. Nate Landwehr (18-7-0)

Cub Swanson

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 29-14 (13 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Veteran striker with high fight IQ and experience in scrappy fights

Still capable of competing with durability and composure deep into fights

Nate Landwehr

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-5 (9 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

High-pressure fighter who thrives in chaotic, high-paced fights

Relies on toughness and volume to overwhelm opponents

DFS Perspective:

This is going to be a scrappy fight. Landwehr will bring pressure, but Swanson's experience and composure could allow him to edge this out. He might just find another win in his 40s. It's not the cleanest DFS spot, but both guys can score in a high-action fight.

UFC 327 Pick: Swanson

Patricio Pitull (37-8-0) v. Aaron Pico (13-5-0)

Patricio Freire

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 36-7 (12 KO/TKO, 12 submissions)

Veteran with well-rounded skills and finishing ability

Experience is elite, but showing signs of slowing down

Aaron Pico

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-4 (9 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Explosive athlete with high-level wrestling and improving striking

Dangerous early with the ability to overwhelm opponents

DFS Perspective:

This is a good spot for Pico to pick up his first UFC win against an aging Pitbull. Pico should have the edge in athleticism and speed, and if he pushes the pace early, he can create big moments. Pitbull is always dangerous, but Pico profiles as the preferred side with upside.

UFC 327 Pick: Pico

Kevin Holland (28-15-0) v. Randy Brown (20-7-0)

Kevin Holland

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 81" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 28-15 (13 KO/TKO, 10 submissions)

Long, rangy striker with solid submission ability

Tends to fight at his own pace and can be low volume in slower matchups

Randy Brown

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 20-7 (8 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Technical striker who prefers to pick shots and manage distance

Most effective in controlled fights where he can avoid chaos

DFS Perspective:

I do not expect a high DFS score from this fight. Both guys are likely to pick their shots and keep this at range, which could lead to a slower-paced decision. It's not a great DFS target, and there's limited upside here.

UFC 327 Pick: Holland

Mateusz Gamrot (25-4-0) v. Esteban Ribovics (15-2-0)

Mateusz Gamrot

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 25-4 (8 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Elite wrestler with relentless takedown pressure and strong control

Wins fights through pace, control, and grinding opponents down

Esteban Ribovics

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-2 (7 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Dangerous striker with power and confidence on the feet

Most effective in open exchanges where he can create damage

DFS Perspective:

I expect Gamrot to find his typical success with takedowns and control his way to a decision. If he's able to implement that game plan, he should rack up points through control time. However, if he's unable to secure takedowns, Ribovics will have a field day on the feet. Gamrot is the preferred side, but there is real risk if this stays standing.

UFC 327 Pick: Gamrot

Tatiana Suarez (11-1-0) v. Lupita Godinez (14-5-0)

Tatiana Suarez

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 11-1 (2 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Elite wrestler with dominant top control and submission ability

Relentless with takedowns and excels at controlling entire rounds

Lupita Godinez

Height: 5'2" – Reach: 61" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-5 (3 submissions)

Tough and well-rounded with solid wrestling of her own

Prefers high pace, but can struggle against stronger control grapplers

DFS Perspective:

I do not think Godinez will be able to avoid the takedowns and control of Suarez long enough to win rounds here. Suarez's path is very clear: get this to the mat and dominate positions. If she's able to do that consistently, she should control this fight from start to finish. Suarez profiles as a strong play with dominant control upside.

UFC 327 Pick: Suarez

MarQuel Mederos (11-1-0) v. Chris Padilla (17-6-0)

Marquel Mederos

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-1 (6 KO/TKO)

Powerful striker with finishing ability and confidence on the feet

Most dangerous when he can keep fights standing and create big moments

Chris Padilla

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-6 (9 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Well-rounded with a grappling base and ability to mix in takedowns

Can be durable, but tends to rely on grinding fights out

DFS Perspective:

Mederos should have the advantage on the feet and the ability to create the bigger moments in this fight. Padilla's path is to mix in grappling and slow things down, but if he can't consistently do that, he could get outworked. Mederos profiles as the preferred side with upside if he keeps this standing.

UFC 327 Pick: Mederos

Kelvin Gastelum (20-10-0) v. Vicente Luque (23-12-1)

Kelvin Gastelum

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 20-10 (6 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Durable boxer with strong volume and ability to pressure opponents

Iron chin allows him to stay in fights and build output over time

Vicente Luque

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 23-12-1 (11 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Dangerous finisher with power and submission ability

Thrives in exchanges and always carries knockout or submission threat

DFS Perspective:

I prefer Gastelum here due to his volume upside and durability. His ability to eat shots and keep pushing pace could allow him to outwork Luque over three rounds. Luque is always live with his finishing ability, but Gastelum profiles as the preferred side with a better path through volume and toughness.

UFC 327 Pick: Gastelum

Charles Radtke (11-5-0) v. Francisco Prado (12-4-0)

Charlie Radtke

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-5 (5 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Aggressive striker who likes to push pace and pressure opponents

Most effective when he can get in his opponent's face and create early moments

Francisco Prado

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-4 (6 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Well-rounded but has struggled recently against higher-level competition

Currently on a three-fight losing streak and looking to regain form

DFS Perspective:

Prado is riding a three-fight losing streak and it does not get any easier here. I expect Radtke to come in hot, apply pressure, and outstrike Prado early. If he's able to dictate the pace, he should be able to create the better moments. Radtke profiles as the preferred side with upside.

UFC 327 Pick: Radtke

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FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.