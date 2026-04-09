UFC 327 Prochazka vs. Ulberg DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes

UFC DFS predictions for this weekend's UFC 327 card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.
Updated on April 9, 2026 4:34AM EST
UFC 327 Prochazka vs. Ulberg DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes
Updated on April 9, 2026 4:34AM EST
Drake's Takes

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC 327

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 327 card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

Top UFC Vegas 115 Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 98-32-0 
2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2 
DFS Lock of the Week: Radtke
Fanduel Captain: Radtke/Murzakanov

Jiri Prochazka (32-5-1) v. Carlos Ulberg (13-1-0)

Jiri Prochazka

  • Height: 6'3" – Reach: 80" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 32-5-1 (28 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)
  • Wild and unorthodox striker with constant pressure and finishing instincts
  • Relies on chaos and durability, but can be hit clean in exchanges

Carlos Ulberg

  • Height: 6'4" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw
  • Record: 13-1 (8 KO/TKO, 1 submission)
  • Technical striker with strong fundamentals and clean kickboxing
  • Controls distance well and fights composed, picking shots rather than brawling

DFS Perspective:
Ulberg is a slight dog here, but I really like him in this matchup. His presence in the ring reminds me of Alex Pereira, who has already beaten Prochazka twice. If Ulberg keeps this technical and avoids the chaos, he should be able to find openings against Jiri's style. Ulberg profiles as a strong underdog play with knockout upside.

UFC 327 Pick: Ulberg

Like this underdog pick? Try it out with different lineup combinations on our DraftKings UFC Lineup Optimizer to see what combinations you can create with this salary relief.

Azamat Murzakanov (16-0-0) v. Paulo Costa (15-4-0)

Azamat Murzakanov

  • Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw
  • Record: 16-0 (12 KO/TKO, 1 submissions)
  • Explosive power striker with fast hands and the ability to close distance quickly
  • Extremely dangerous early and has shown the ability to overwhelm opponents

Paulo Costa

  • Height: 6'1" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 15-4 (11 KO/TKO, 1 submissions)
  • Aggressive pressure fighter with power and durability
  • Always live in fights with his ability to push pace and create chaos

DFS Perspective:
Costa will always be live in a matchup like this, but Murzakanov is just too powerful and quick. If he's able to close distance and land clean, he can overwhelm Costa and create big moments. I don't see the train stopping here. Murzakanov profiles as a strong play with knockout upside.

UFC 327 Pick: Murzakanov

Interested in backing this or other selections on sites like PrizePicks? Check out the Best MMA Picks & Prop Bets by comparing lines to our projections using the RotoWire Picks & Props tool. 

Curtis Blaydes (19-5-0) v. Josh Hokit (8-0-0)

Curtis Blaydes

  • Height: 6'4" – Reach: 80" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 19-5 (13 KO/TKO)
  • Elite wrestler with strong top control and ground-and-pound
  • Has shown some decline recently and has struggled to look sharp in recent fights

Josh Hokit

  • Height: 6'1" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 8-0 (5 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)
  • Physical and durable with strong tenacity and willingness to push pace
  • Still developing, but brings pressure and can compete across multiple areas

DFS Perspective:
I like Hokit's tenacity in this matchup. Blaydes feels like he's on the back 9 and just hasn't looked great in his last few fights. He's always live if he can get top control, but outside of that, Hokit could be better in a lot of areas. Hokit profiles as a solid underdog play in a fight in which both guys have a path to victory.

UFC 327 Pick: Hokit

Dominick Reyes (15-5-0) v. Johnny Walker (22-9-0)

Dominick Reyes

  • Height: 6'4" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw
  • Record: 13-4 (10 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)
  • Technical striker with power and composure in exchanges
  • More measured approach, looks to capitalize on openings rather than create chaos

Johnny Walker

  • Height: 6'6" – Reach: 82" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 21-8 (17 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)
  • Explosive and unpredictable with massive finishing ability
  • Defensive lapses and durability issues have been a concern

DFS Perspective:
This is likely one of the most rostered fights on the card, as someone is likely to go down early. I like Reyes' composure to stand in there and find the shot against Walker's questionable chin. Walker is always dangerous, but Reyes profiles as the preferred side in a high-upside finish spot.

UFC 327 Pick: Reyes

Cub Swanson (30-14-0) v. Nate Landwehr (18-7-0)

Cub Swanson

  • Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 29-14 (13 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)
  • Veteran striker with high fight IQ and experience in scrappy fights
  • Still capable of competing with durability and composure deep into fights

Nate Landwehr

  • Height: 5'9" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 17-5 (9 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)
  • High-pressure fighter who thrives in chaotic, high-paced fights
  • Relies on toughness and volume to overwhelm opponents

DFS Perspective:
This is going to be a scrappy fight. Landwehr will bring pressure, but Swanson's experience and composure could allow him to edge this out. He might just find another win in his 40s. It's not the cleanest DFS spot, but both guys can score in a high-action fight.

UFC 327 Pick: Swanson

Patricio Pitull (37-8-0) v. Aaron Pico (13-5-0)

Patricio Freire

  • Height: 5'6" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 36-7 (12 KO/TKO, 12 submissions)
  • Veteran with well-rounded skills and finishing ability
  • Experience is elite, but showing signs of slowing down

Aaron Pico

  • Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 12-4 (9 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)
  • Explosive athlete with high-level wrestling and improving striking
  • Dangerous early with the ability to overwhelm opponents

DFS Perspective:
This is a good spot for Pico to pick up his first UFC win against an aging Pitbull. Pico should have the edge in athleticism and speed, and if he pushes the pace early, he can create big moments. Pitbull is always dangerous, but Pico profiles as the preferred side with upside.

UFC 327 Pick: Pico

Kevin Holland (28-15-0) v. Randy Brown (20-7-0)

Kevin Holland

  • Height: 6'3" – Reach: 81" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 28-15 (13 KO/TKO, 10 submissions)
  • Long, rangy striker with solid submission ability
  • Tends to fight at his own pace and can be low volume in slower matchups

Randy Brown

  • Height: 6'3" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 20-7 (8 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)
  • Technical striker who prefers to pick shots and manage distance
  • Most effective in controlled fights where he can avoid chaos

DFS Perspective:
I do not expect a high DFS score from this fight. Both guys are likely to pick their shots and keep this at range, which could lead to a slower-paced decision. It's not a great DFS target, and there's limited upside here.

UFC 327 Pick: Holland

Mateusz Gamrot (25-4-0) v. Esteban Ribovics (15-2-0)

Mateusz Gamrot

  • Height: 5'10" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Southpaw
  • Record: 25-4 (8 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)
  • Elite wrestler with relentless takedown pressure and strong control
  • Wins fights through pace, control, and grinding opponents down

Esteban Ribovics

  • Height: 5'10" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 15-2 (7 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)
  • Dangerous striker with power and confidence on the feet
  • Most effective in open exchanges where he can create damage

DFS Perspective:
I expect Gamrot to find his typical success with takedowns and control his way to a decision. If he's able to implement that game plan, he should rack up points through control time. However, if he's unable to secure takedowns, Ribovics will have a field day on the feet. Gamrot is the preferred side, but there is real risk if this stays standing.

UFC 327 Pick: Gamrot

Tatiana Suarez (11-1-0) v. Lupita Godinez (14-5-0)

Tatiana Suarez

  • Height: 5'5" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Southpaw
  • Record: 11-1 (2 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)
  • Elite wrestler with dominant top control and submission ability
  • Relentless with takedowns and excels at controlling entire rounds

Lupita Godinez

  • Height: 5'2" – Reach: 61" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 12-5 (3 submissions)
  • Tough and well-rounded with solid wrestling of her own
  • Prefers high pace, but can struggle against stronger control grapplers

DFS Perspective:
I do not think Godinez will be able to avoid the takedowns and control of Suarez long enough to win rounds here. Suarez's path is very clear: get this to the mat and dominate positions. If she's able to do that consistently, she should control this fight from start to finish. Suarez profiles as a strong play with dominant control upside.

UFC 327 Pick: Suarez

MarQuel Mederos (11-1-0) v. Chris Padilla (17-6-0)

Marquel Mederos

  • Height: 5'9" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 11-1 (6 KO/TKO)
  • Powerful striker with finishing ability and confidence on the feet
  • Most dangerous when he can keep fights standing and create big moments

Chris Padilla

  • Height: 5'10" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 17-6 (9 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)
  • Well-rounded with a grappling base and ability to mix in takedowns
  • Can be durable, but tends to rely on grinding fights out

DFS Perspective:
Mederos should have the advantage on the feet and the ability to create the bigger moments in this fight. Padilla's path is to mix in grappling and slow things down, but if he can't consistently do that, he could get outworked. Mederos profiles as the preferred side with upside if he keeps this standing.

UFC 327 Pick: Mederos

Kelvin Gastelum (20-10-0) v. Vicente Luque (23-12-1)

Kelvin Gastelum

  • Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw
  • Record: 20-10 (6 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)
  • Durable boxer with strong volume and ability to pressure opponents
  • Iron chin allows him to stay in fights and build output over time

Vicente Luque

  • Height: 5'11" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 23-12-1 (11 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)
  • Dangerous finisher with power and submission ability
  • Thrives in exchanges and always carries knockout or submission threat

DFS Perspective:
I prefer Gastelum here due to his volume upside and durability. His ability to eat shots and keep pushing pace could allow him to outwork Luque over three rounds. Luque is always live with his finishing ability, but Gastelum profiles as the preferred side with a better path through volume and toughness.

UFC 327 Pick: Gastelum

Charles Radtke (11-5-0) v. Francisco Prado (12-4-0)

Charlie Radtke

  • Height: 5'9" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 11-5 (5 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)
  • Aggressive striker who likes to push pace and pressure opponents
  • Most effective when he can get in his opponent's face and create early moments

Francisco Prado

  • Height: 5'10" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 12-4 (6 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)
  • Well-rounded but has struggled recently against higher-level competition
  • Currently on a three-fight losing streak and looking to regain form

DFS Perspective:
Prado is riding a three-fight losing streak and it does not get any easier here. I expect Radtke to come in hot, apply pressure, and outstrike Prado early. If he's able to dictate the pace, he should be able to create the better moments. Radtke profiles as the preferred side with upside.

UFC 327 Pick: Radtke

The latest in UFC betting odds & fighter prop bets for every event are on RotoWire, plus users can compare markets across multiple legal sportsbooks.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring
Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts
Takedown = 6 pts
Knockdown = 12 pts
Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win = 100 pts
2nd Round Win = 75 pts
3rd Round Win = 50 pts
4th Round Win = 35 pts
5th Round Win = 25 pts
Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

  • Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
  • A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring
Strikes: +0.2 pts
Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts
Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second
Takedown (TD): +5 pts
Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts
Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts
2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts
3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts
4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts
5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts
Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts
Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts
(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

  • Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
  • A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.
  • Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.
  • A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.
  • A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Drake Burden
Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities.
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