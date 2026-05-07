UFC DFS picks for this weekend's UFC 328 card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC 328

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 328 card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

UFC Perth Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 134-44-2

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Chimaev

Fanduel Captain: Chimaev/Susurkaev

Khamzat Chimaev (15-0-0) v. Sean Strickland (30-7-0)

Khamzat Chimaev

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-0 (6 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Dominant pressure fighter with elite wrestling and overwhelming pace

Has consistently looked levels above most opponents in the division

Sean Strickland

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 29-7 (12 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

High-volume striker with solid defense and durability

Relies heavily on boxing and pace to win rounds

DFS Perspective:

I do not expect Strickland to put up much resistance here. Chimaev looks levels above everyone at middleweight right now, and his wrestling and pressure should completely dictate this fight. If he gets Strickland down early, this could get one-sided quickly. Chimaev profiles as one of the strongest plays on the slate and is close to a lock.

UFC 328 Pick: Chimaev

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Joshua Van (16-2-0) v. Tatsuro Taira (18-1-0)

Joshua Van

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16-2 (8 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Sharp boxer with elite volume and clean striking fundamentals

Most effective when he can keep fights standing and overwhelm opponents with pace

Tatsuro Taira

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-1 (6 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

High-level grappler with excellent control and submission ability

Needs to dictate where the fight takes place to maximize his effectiveness

DFS Perspective:

Both flyweights have clear paths to victory here. Taira needs to get and keep this fight on the mat, while Van needs to defend takedowns and force striking exchanges. If Van is able to keep this standing, I expect him to put on another striking clinic and successfully defend his title. Van profiles as the preferred side in a high-level matchup.

UFC 328 Pick: Van

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Alexander Volkov (39-11-0) v. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (17-2-0)

Alexander Volkov

Height: 6'7" – Reach: 80" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 39-11 (24 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Technical heavyweight striker with strong volume and experience

Uses range and composure well to pick opponents apart over time

Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-2 (9 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Powerful boxer with improving cardio and overall striking

Has continued to show growth and confidence against tougher competition

DFS Perspective:

This should be a fun fight between two ranked heavyweights, and it really could go either way. Volkov is rightfully the favorite with his experience and range, but Cortes-Acosta has shown noticeable improvements recently. If he can close distance and force exchanges, he has a real shot to pull off the upset. Cortes-Acosta profiles as a solid dog play in a competitive matchup.

UFC 328 Pick: Cortes-Acosta

Sean Brady (18-2-0) v. Joaquin Buckley (21-7-0)

Sean Brady

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-2 (3 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Elite grappler with strong control and submission ability

Most effective when he can dictate pace and dominate on the mat

Joaquin Buckley

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 21-7 (15 KO/TKO)

Explosive striker with massive knockout power

Always dangerous on the feet and capable of ending fights instantly

DFS Perspective:

Buckley is always live for a knockout against anyone, but he still struggles against high-level grapplers like Brady. If Brady avoids the big shot early, he should be able to work his game on the mat and control this fight. Buckley has clear KO upside, but Brady profiles as the preferred side with a strong grappling-based path.

UFC 328 Pick: Brady

King Green (34-17-1) v. Jeremy Stephens (29-22-0)

King Green

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 34-17-1 (12 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Veteran striker with slick boxing and strong defensive movement

Comfortable fighting at range and controlling exchanges with volume

Jeremy Stephens

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 29-22 (18 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Heavy-handed veteran with knockout power

Durable and aggressive, but has struggled badly against higher-level competition

DFS Perspective:

There is not much that suggests Stephens wins this fight. Green should have the edge in speed, volume, and overall striking ability throughout. If he stays composed and avoids big exchanges, this could turn into a dominant veteran performance. Green profiles as the clear preferred side in this matchup.

UFC 328 Pick: Green

Ateba Gautier (10-1-0) v. Ozzy Diaz (10-3-0)

Ateba Gautier

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 81" – Stance: Switch

Record: 10-1 (8 KO/TKO)

Explosive finisher with serious power and aggressive pressure

Most dangerous early when he can force exchanges and overwhelm opponents

Ozzy Diaz

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-3 (7 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Durable striker with power and willingness to trade

Can be hittable in chaotic exchanges and relies heavily on toughness

DFS Perspective:

This should be a violent fight while it lasts. Both guys have power, but Gautier looks like the more explosive and dangerous fighter overall. If he comes out aggressive and lands clean early, this could end quickly. Gautier profiles as a strong play with major knockout upside.

UFC 328 Pick: Gautier

Joel Alvarez (23-3-0) v. Yaroslav Amosov (29-1-0)

Joel Alvarez

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 23-3 (5 KO/TKO, 17 submissions)

Dangerous finisher with improved striking and strong submission ability

Continues to look better each fight with growing confidence on the feet

Yaroslav Amosov

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 29-1 (9 KO/TKO, 12 submissions)

Elite welterweight with strong wrestling and well-rounded skills

Extremely composed and effective at controlling fights

DFS Perspective:

Amosov is clearly a top-tier fighter, but I would like to see him against more highly ranked UFC competition before fully buying in. Alvarez continues to improve every time out, and his striking and power could be the difference here. If he's able to keep this standing and force exchanges, he can create big moments. Alvarez profiles as the preferred side in a very competitive matchup.

UFC 328 Pick: Alvarez

Grant Dawson (23-3-1) v. Mateusz Rebecki (20-4-0)

Grant Dawson

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Switch

Record: 23-3-1 (5 KO/TKO, 13 submissions)

Relentless grappler with strong cardio and control

Excels at chaining takedowns together and wearing opponents down over time

Mateusz Rebecki

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 20-4 (9 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

Aggressive and physical with power and a strong grappling base

Dangerous early and thrives in high-paced fights

DFS Perspective:

This should be a very competitive, grappling-heavy matchup. Dawson will look to lean on his pace, cardio and control, while Rebecki brings more explosiveness and finishing upside early. If Dawson is able to survive the early moments and establish control, he can take over late. Dawson profiles as the slight lean with his wrestling and pace over three rounds.

UFC 328 Pick: Dawson

Jim Miller (38-19-0) v. Jared Gordon (21-8-0)

Jim Miller

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 38-19 (7 KO/TKO, 21 submissions)

Veteran grappler with strong submission ability and experience

Relies on toughness and opportunistic finishing ability

Jared Gordon

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21-8 (8 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Pressure-based fighter with solid boxing and cardio

Most effective when he can push pace and win minutes consistently

DFS Perspective:

This feels more like a DFS pass overall. Gordon likely has the edge in pace and activity, while Miller is always live for a submission or veteran moment. Competitive fight, but limited upside compared to the rest of the slate.

UFC 328 Pick: Gordon

Roman Kopylov (14-5-0) v. Marco Tulio (14-2-0)

Roman Kopylov

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 14-5 (12 KO/TKO)

Technical striker with solid kicking game and finishing ability

Has looked less impressive recently and may have hit his ceiling

Marco Tulio

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-2 (10 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Sharp striker with excellent volume and pressure

Continues to impress with clean combinations and strong pace

DFS Perspective:

After watching Kopylov's last few fights, it feels fair to question whether we have already seen his ceiling. Tulio, meanwhile, continues to show high-level striking and volume that should translate well again here. If he keeps the pressure on and forces exchanges, he should be able to outwork Kopylov throughout. Tulio profiles as the preferred side with strong striking upside.

UFC 328 Pick: Tulio

Pat Sabatini (21-5-0) v. William Gomis (15-3-0)

Pat Sabatini

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21-5 (1 KO/TKO, 13 submissions)

Grappling-heavy fighter with strong takedowns and submission ability

Most effective when he can control fights on the mat and slow the pace down

William Gomis

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 15-3 (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Long, technical striker who uses movement and range well

Typically fights at a slower pace, which can limit DFS scoring upside

DFS Perspective:

This matchup comes down to whether Sabatini can consistently secure takedowns. If he gets this fight to the mat, he can control and rack up points very quickly in a dominant grappling performance. Gomis is typically DFS poison due to his slower style and lower output, so Sabatini is clearly the more appealing DFS side if he's able to implement his wrestling.

UFC 328 Pick: Sabatini

Baisangur Susurkaev (11-0-0) v. Djorden Santos (11-2-0)

Baisangur Susurkaev

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-0 (9 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Undefeated prospect with strong pressure and finishing ability

Well-rounded with the ability to dictate pace in multiple areas

Djorden Santos

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-2 (3 KO/TKO, 4 submission)

Aggressive striker with power and willingness to engage

Dangerous early, but can be overwhelmed by pressure

DFS Perspective:

This should be a fun fight between two aggressive fighters. Santos has power and can create moments early, but Susurkaev looks like the more complete fighter overall. If he's able to apply pressure and force his pace, he should be able to take over as the fight progresses. Susurkaev profiles as the preferred side with solid upside.

UFC 328 Pick: Susurkaev

Clayton Carpenter (8-2-0) v. Jose Ochoa (8-2-0)

Clayton Carpenter

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-2 (2 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

High-paced grappler with strong scrambling and submission ability

Most effective when he can force pressure and dictate exchanges on the mat

Jose Ochoa

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 8-2 (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Aggressive striker with power and finishing ability

Dangerous in open exchanges and willing to pressure forward

DFS Perspective:

This should be a high-action fight with clear paths on both sides. Carpenter will likely look to push grappling exchanges and control scrambles, while Ochoa has the edge in striking and knockout upside. If Carpenter can consistently get this to the mat, he could score very well. It's a strong DFS fight overall with upside on both sides.

UFC 328 Pick: Carpenter

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FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.