UFC 328 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card

Discover expert predictions for the main card of UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland, as the UFC heads to Newark with two titles on the line.
May 9, 2026
UFC 328 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card
May 9, 2026
UFC Picks

Khamzat Chimaev looks to extend his reign of dominance when he defends his title as a heavy favorite against Sean Strickland at UFC 328 on Saturday at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Setting the stage for the main event is another title fight between flyweights Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira.

UFC 328 DraftKings Picks
UFC 328 Betting Picks
UFC 328 Fight Breakdowns
UFC 328 DFS & Prop Breakdown

We also feature a  UFC DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters and/or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC 328 odds from every major sportsbook.

MMA Expert Predictions & Picks: UFC 328 Main Card

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Khamzat Chimaev (-550) vs.
Sean Strickland (+400)

Middleweight
Championship

ChimaevChimaevStrickland
(C) Joshua Van (+140) vs.
Tatsuro Taira (-170)

Flyweight Championship

TairaTairaVan
Alexander Volkov (-180) vs.
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+150)

Heavyweight

VolkovVolkovVolkov
Sean Brady (-170) vs.
Joaquin Buckley (+140)

Welterweight

BradyBradyBrady
King Green (-310) vs.
Jeremy Stephens (+250)

Lightweight

GreenGreenGreen
     
UFC 328 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2026 RECORD 12-813-79-11
2026 PERCENTAGE .600.650.450
2025 RECORD 37-2535-2726-36
2025 PERCENTAGE .597.565.419
2024 RECORD 45-1941-2339-25
2024 PERCENTAGE .703.641.610
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  375-231381-225 300-252
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .619.629.543

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
(C) Khamzat Chimaev (-550) vs.
Sean Strickland (+400)

Middleweight
Championship

ChimaevChimaevChimaev
(C) Joshua Van (+140) vs.
Tatsuro Taira (-170)

Flyweight Championship

TairaTairaVan
Alexander Volkov (-180) vs.
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+150)

Heavyweight

VolkovCortes-AcostaCortes-Acosta
Sean Brady (-170) vs.
Joaquin Buckley (+140)

Welterweight

BuckleyBradyBrady
King Green (-310) vs.
Jeremy Stephens (+250)

Lightweight

GreenGreenGreen
     
UFC 328 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2026 RECORD 9-1113-715-5
2026 PERCENTAGE .450.650.750
2025 RECORD 32-3037-2541-21
2025 PERCENTAGE .516.597.661
2024 RECORD 40-2440-2443-21
2024 PERCENTAGE .625.625.672
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 305-200213-120192-114
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .604.640.627

In search of a new, legal sportsbook? Get in on the action with our best sportsbook promo codes, as well as these selections for the best sports betting sites and sports betting apps.

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

RotoWire has the latest in UFC betting odds & fighter prop bets for every event, plus compares markets across multiple legal sportsbooks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
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