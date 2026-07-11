UFC 329 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card

Discover expert predictions for the main card of UFC 329: Holloway vs. McGregor, as the UFC heads to Las Vegas for the International Fight Week finale.
July 11, 2026
UFC 329 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card
July 11, 2026
UFC Picks
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The UFC is in Las Vegas to cap off International Fight Week with UFC 329, headlined by the long-awaited return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Before diving in, check out a series of columns that consider DFS & betting strategy, plus in-depth matchup breakdowns:

We also feature a  UFC DFS Lineup Optimizer to use if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters and/or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC odds from every major sportsbook.

MMA Expert Predictions & Picks: UFC 329 Main Card

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
Conor McGregor (+180) vs.
Max Holloway (-218)

Welterweight

HollowayHollowayHolloway
Benoit Saint-Denis (-142) vs.
Paddy Pimblett (+120)

Lightweight

Saint-DenisSaint-DenisPimblett
Cory Sandhagen (-142) vs.
Mario Bautista (+120)

Bantamweight

BautistaSandhagenSandhagen
Brandon Royval (+180) vs.
Lone'er Kavanagh (-218)

Flyweight

KavanaghRoyvalKavanagh
King Green (+120) vs.
Terrance McKinney (-142)

Lightweight

McKinneyGreenMcKinney
     
UFC 329 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2026 RECORD 19-1319-1318-14
2026 PERCENTAGE .594.594.563
2025 RECORD 37-2535-2726-36
2025 PERCENTAGE .597.565.419
2024 RECORD 45-1941-2339-25
2024 PERCENTAGE .703.641.610
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  382-236387-231 309-255
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .618.626.548

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
Conor McGregor (+180) vs.
Max Holloway (-218)

Welterweight

HollowayHollowayHolloway
Benoit Saint-Denis (-142) vs.
Paddy Pimblett (+120)

Lightweight

PimblettPimblettPimblett
Cory Sandhagen (-142) vs.
Mario Bautista (+120)

Bantamweight

BautistaSandhagenSandhagen
Brandon Royval (+180) vs.
Lone'er Kavanagh (-218)

Flyweight

RoyvalKavanaghRoyval
King Green (+120) vs.
Terrance McKinney (-142)

Lightweight

McKinneyMcKinneyMcKinney
     
UFC 329 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2026 RECORD 16-1620-1224-8
2026 PERCENTAGE .500.625.750
2025 RECORD 32-3037-2541-21
2025 PERCENTAGE .516.597.661
2024 RECORD 40-2440-2443-21
2024 PERCENTAGE .625.625.672
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 312-205220-125201-117
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .603.638.632

In search of a new, legal sportsbook? Get in on the action with our best sportsbook promo codes, as well as these selections for the best sports betting sites and sports betting apps.

THE EXPERTS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on X at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on X at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on X at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his X handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on X at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on X at @DBurdz.

RotoWire has the latest in UFC betting odds & fighter prop bets for every event, plus compares markets across multiple legal sportsbooks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jake Letarski
RotoWire Ops Manager & Senior Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Podcaster, radio and video guest. Follow Jake on X/Twitter at @RotoJake.
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