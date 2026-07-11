Discover expert predictions for the main card of UFC 329: Holloway vs. McGregor, as the UFC heads to Las Vegas for the International Fight Week finale.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

The UFC is in Las Vegas to cap off International Fight Week with UFC 329, headlined by the long-awaited return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Before diving in, check out a series of columns that consider DFS & betting strategy, plus in-depth matchup breakdowns:

We also feature a UFC DFS Lineup Optimizer to use if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters and/or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC odds from every major sportsbook.

MMA Expert Predictions & Picks: UFC 329 Main Card

In search of a new, legal sportsbook? Get in on the action with our best sportsbook promo codes, as well as these selections for the best sports betting sites and sports betting apps.

THE EXPERTS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on X at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on X at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on X at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his X handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on X at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on X at @DBurdz.

RotoWire has the latest in UFC betting odds & fighter prop bets for every event, plus compares markets across multiple legal sportsbooks.