UFC DFS expert picks for this Saturday's UFC 329 card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

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Top MMA DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC 320

UFC DFS expert picks for this Saturday's UFC 329 card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

UFC Vegas 19 Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 185-74-2

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: McKinney

Fanduel Captain: McKinney/Holloway

Conor McGregor (22-6-0) v. Max Holloway (27-9-0)

Conor McGregor

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 22-6 (19 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Explosive counter striker with elite power and timing

Still extremely dangerous early, but inactivity and cardio are major concerns

Max Holloway

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 27-9 (12 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Elite volume striker with incredible cardio and durability

Constantly increases his output as fights progress and overwhelms opponents late

DFS Perspective:

I give McGregor one good round to make something happen. If he does not knock Holloway out early, I expect Holloway to completely take over and dominate the fight. The pace, volume and cardio advantage should become more significant with every passing minute. McGregor is dangerous early, but Holloway is the clear preferred side with massive DFS upside if this fight gets beyond the first round.

UFC 329 Pick: Holloway

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Benoit Saint-Denis (17-3-0) v. Paddy Pimblett (23-4-0)

Benoit Saint-Denis

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 17-3 (6 KO/TKO, 11 submissions)

Relentless pressure fighter with dangerous grappling and finishing ability

Pushes a brutal pace and constantly looks to overwhelm opponents

Paddy Pimblett

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 23-4 (6 KO/TKO, 11 submissions)

Dangerous grappler with strong submission ability and improving striking

Durable and capable of creating offense in chaotic exchanges

DFS Perspective:

There is not a lot of value that I like on this card, which makes Pimblett stand out. This fight is probably closer than most people think, and Paddy has enough grappling and finishing ability to make Saint-Denis work everywhere. Saint-Denis is the more relentless fighter, but Pimblett has a real path to winning this fight and profiles as a solid value play.

UFC 329 Pick: Pimblett

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Cory Sandhagen (18-6-0) v. Mario Bautista (17-3-0)

Cory Sandhagen

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Switch

Record: 18-6 (8 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Creative striker with excellent movement, range management, and volume

Well-rounded enough to mix in wrestling and make adjustments throughout fights

Mario Bautista

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Switch

Record: 17-3 (3 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

High-paced and well-rounded with strong pressure and grappling

Excels at making fights uncomfortable with constant activity and clinch work

DFS Perspective:

This should be a very close fight between two of the most well-rounded fighters in the division. Bautista's pressure and grappling can make this competitive, but Sandhagen has the upper hand with his length, movement, and striking. I expect both fighters to have their moments, but Sandhagen should be able to make the better adjustments and land the cleaner shots over the course of the fight. Slight lean Sandhagen in a matchup that could go either way.

UFC 329 Pick: Sandhagen

Brandon Royval (17-9-0) v. Lone'er Kavanagh (16-1-0)

Brandon Royval

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 17-9 (4 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Relentless action fighter with elite pace and dangerous submission ability

Constantly creates chaos with volume, scrambles, and pressure

Lone'er Kavanagh

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16-1 (4 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Explosive striker with excellent speed and finishing ability

Continues to improve and proved he belongs near the top of the division in his latest win

DFS Perspective:

Kavanagh proved he belongs at the top with his latest win, but this is another step up in competition. Royval will throw everything he has at him and force a high pace from start to finish. I expect this fight to remain close throughout, making Royval another solid value play on a card where I do not like many of the cheaper options.

UFC 329 Pick: Royval

King Green (35-17-1) v. Terrance McKinney (18-8-0)

King Green

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 35-17-1 (12 KO/TKO, 10 submissions)

Experienced striker with slick boxing and excellent defensive movement

Has absorbed significant damage late in his career, and durability is becoming a major concern

Terrance McKinney

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Switch

Record: 18-8 (9 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Explosive finisher with dangerous power and submission ability

Pushes an all-out pace early and rarely allows fights to develop slowly

DFS Perspective:

This should be an early finish for McKinney. Green is the more experienced and technical fighter, but his durability has become a serious concern, and McKinney is exactly the type of opponent who can capitalize on that. Whether it comes from his power on the feet or his submission game, I expect McKinney to overwhelm Green early. McKinney profiles as one of the strongest finishing plays on the slate.

UFC 329 Pick: McKinney

Robert Whittaker (26-9-0) v. Nikita Krylov (31-11-0)

Robert Whittaker

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 26-9 (10 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Elite striker with excellent movement, timing, and takedown defense

Still technically dangerous, but recent durability concerns are becoming difficult to ignore

Nikita Krylov

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 31-11 (13 KO/TKO, 16 submissions)

Aggressive finisher with dangerous offense on the feet and on the mat

Constantly looks for a finish and has multiple paths to end fights early

DFS Perspective:

This is a dangerous matchup for Whittaker at this stage of his career. He is still the more polished striker and could absolutely win if he controls the range, but the recent durability concerns make him difficult to trust. Krylov is bigger, aggressive, and capable of finishing the fight anywhere. Slight lean Krylov due to his size and finishing upside, but this is a volatile matchup with strong DFS appeal on both sides.

UFC 329 Pick: Krylov

Gable Steveson (3-0-0) v. Elisha Ellison (5-2-0)

Gable Steveson

Height: 6'1" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 3-0 (3 KO/TKO)

Elite wrestler with overwhelming athleticism and physical strength

Still developing as a mixed martial artist, but has a massive advantage in wrestling

Elisha Ellison

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 5-2 (4 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Powerful heavyweight with dangerous striking and finishing ability

Most effective when he can keep fights standing and create early exchanges

DFS Perspective:

This feels like another showcase spot for Steveson. Ellison has power and is always dangerous at heavyweight, but the wrestling advantage should be massive. I expect Steveson to dictate where this fight takes place, pile up takedowns and control, and eventually find a finish. Steveson profiles as one of the strongest plays on the slate with a massive DFS ceiling.

UFC 329 Pick: Steveson

Cody Garbrandt (15-7-0) v. Adrian Yanez (17-6-1)

Cody Garbrandt

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-7 (11 KO/TKO)

Former elite boxer with fast hands and legitimate knockout power

Durability remains a major concern after years of damaging knockout losses

Adrian Yanez

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-6-1 (11 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Sharp boxer with excellent combinations and legitimate finishing power

Should have a major advantage if he can consistently force Garbrandt into exchanges

DFS Perspective:

This fight should be a cake walk for Yanez. Garbrandt still has speed and power, but his durability cannot be trusted against a striker as dangerous as Yanez. I expect Yanez to find his timing, land something clean, and put Garbrandt away. Yanez profiles as one of the stronger finishing plays on the slate.

UFC 329 Pick: Yanez

Kai Kamaka (18-7-1) v. Luke Riley (13-0-0)

Kai Kamaka

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-7-1 (3 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Experienced and well-rounded fighter with solid boxing and wrestling

Difficult to overwhelm and capable of making fights competitive everywhere

Luke Riley

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-0 (9 KO/TKO)

Undefeated prospect with dangerous power and excellent finishing instincts

Pushes a strong pace and continues to look more impressive with each fight

DFS Perspective:

Kamaka is a solid veteran and represents another step up in competition for Riley, but the undefeated prospect continues to look like the real deal. Riley should have the edge in power, activity, and finishing upside. Kamaka is durable enough to make this competitive, but I expect Riley to eventually take over and continue his undefeated run. Riley profiles as the preferred side with strong DFS upside.

UFC 329 Pick: Riley

Tracy Cortez (12-3-0) v. Cong Wang (9-1-0)

Tracy Cortez

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-3 (1 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Wrestling-heavy fighter with strong control and solid cardio

Most effective when forcing opponents to defend takedowns and grinding out rounds

Cong Wang

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 9-1 (2 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Explosive striker with excellent speed, power, and movement

Strong takedown defense allows her to keep fights in her preferred range

DFS Perspective:

Wang's takedown defense and electric striking should be the difference in this fight. Cortez needs to consistently get the fight to the mat to have success, but Wang has the tools to keep it standing and make her pay on the feet. If the takedown defense holds up, I expect Wang to control the striking exchanges and pull away as the fight progresses. Wang profiles as the preferred side with solid DFS upside.

UFC 329 Pick: Wang

Damian Pinas (9-1-0) v. Cesar Almeida (7-2-0)

Damian Pinas

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-1 (8 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Explosive striker with dangerous power and strong finishing instincts

Most effective when he can pressure forward and force exchanges early

Cesar Almeida

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-2 (5 KO/TKO)

High-level kickboxer with sharp counters and legitimate knockout power

Extremely dangerous in prolonged striking exchanges

DFS Perspective:

This should be a violent striking battle with major finishing upside on both sides. Pinas is younger, explosive, and carries serious power, but Almeida is the more polished and experienced striker. If this fight stays standing as expected, either man can end it with one clean shot. Slight lean Pinas due to his athleticism and power, but this is a fight worth targeting heavily for DFS.

UFC 329 Pick: Pinas

Farid Basharat (15-0-0) v. John Garza (6-1-0)

Farid Basharat

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-0 (1 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Undefeated and well-rounded with excellent grappling and fight IQ

Excels at controlling opponents and consistently making the right adjustments

John Garza

Height: 5'8" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 6-1 (3 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Athletic prospect with dangerous power and finishing ability

Still largely untested against high-level competition

DFS Perspective:

This is a massive jump in competition for Garza. Basharat is far more experienced and should have clear advantages in grappling, control, and overall fight IQ. Garza has enough power to be dangerous early, but I expect Basharat to take over once he starts mixing in takedowns. Basharat profiles as one of the safer plays on the slate with strong control-based upside.

UFC 329 Pick: Basharat

Ryan Gandra (9-1-0) v. Zach Reese (10-3-0)

Ryan Gandra

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-1 (5 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Explosive striker with dangerous power and strong finishing instincts

Coming off a first-round finish, but remains largely untested against experienced competition

Zachary Reese

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Switch

Record: 10-3 (5 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Dangerous finisher with power on the feet and a slick submission game

More experienced against UFC-level competition and capable of ending the fight anywhere

DFS Perspective:

I need to see more from Gandra before taking him against more experienced fighters. It feels like he is being valued much higher due to his first-round finish last time out, but Reese is a different animal. Gandra is dangerous, but I expect Reese to have his chances throughout this fight and eventually pull off the upset. Reese profiles as another solid value play on a card where I do not like many of the cheaper options.

UFC 329 Pick: Reese

Cody Durden (18-10-1) v. Alessandro Costa (16-5-0)

Cody Durden

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 18-10-1 (6 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Wrestling-heavy fighter with strong takedowns and control

Most effective when he can dictate the fight on the mat, but has struggled against dangerous grapplers

Alessandro Costa

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16-5 (7 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Well-rounded flyweight with dangerous power and strong grappling

Capable of creating finishing opportunities on the feet and on the mat

DFS Perspective:

This feels like a difficult matchup for Durden. His best path is through wrestling and control, but Costa is dangerous enough on the mat to make those exchanges risky. Costa also has the edge in power on the feet and should have more ways to win this fight. I expect Durden to have some early success with his wrestling, but Costa profiles as the preferred side with solid finishing upside.

UFC 329 Pick: Costa

Note: All odds accurate as of time of posting, and taken from the DraftKings Sportsbook, if available. Check out DraftKings to bet on MMA Odds and use the DraftKings promo code for a great welcome offer.

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FANDUEL MMA SCORING RULES

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING RULES

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.