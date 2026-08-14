Two title fights take center stage Saturday in Philadelphia, with No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev set to defend his welterweight title against Ian Garry. In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern looks for her first title defense against fellow submission specialist Gillian Robertson.
Before diving in, check out a series of columns that consider DFS & betting strategy, plus in-depth matchup breakdowns:
- Extended fight previews for DFS players -- UFC 330 DraftKings Preview
- Find a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay to back with our UFC 330 Betting Picks.
- Fighter profiles + DFS notes -- UFC 330 Fight Breakdowns
- Captain Picks, PrizePicks Props, Long-Shot Bet: UFC 330 Prop Betting Picks (coming soon)
We also feature a UFC DFS Lineup Optimizer to use if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters and/or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC odds from every major sportsbook.
MMA Expert Predictions & Picks: UFC 330 Main Card
|MATCHUP
WEIGHT
CLASS
|JON
|JAKE
|CHRIS
|(C) Islam Makhachev (-340) vs.
Ian Garry (+270)
Welterweight
|Makhachev
|Makhachev
|Garry
|(C) Mackenzie Dern (-218) vs.
Gillian Robertson (+180)
Women's
|Dern
|Dern
|Dern
|Mansur Abdul-Malik (-650) vs.
Dustin Stoltzfus (+470)
Middleweight
|Abdul-Malik
|Abdul-Malik
|Abdul-Malik
|Edson Barboza (+470) vs.
Esteban Ribovics (-650)
Lightweight
|Ribovics
|Ribovics
|Ribovics
|Jalin Turner (-155) vs.
Kaue Fernandes (+130)
Lightweight
|Turner
|Turner
|Turner
|UFC 330 RECORD
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2026 RECORD
|21-16
|22-15
|20-17
|2026 PERCENTAGE
|.568
|.595
|.541
|2025 RECORD
|37-25
|35-27
|26-36
|2025 PERCENTAGE
|.597
|.565
|.419
|2024 RECORD
|45-19
|41-23
|39-25
|2024 PERCENTAGE
|.703
|.641
|.610
|2023 RECORD
|42-25
|44-23
|35-32
|2023 PERCENTAGE
|.627
|.657
|.522
|2022 RECORD
|34-27
|40-21
|25-26
|2022 PERCENTAGE
|.557
|.656
|.490
|2021 RECORD
|35-28
|42-21
|37-26
|2021 PERCENTAGE
|.556
|.667
|.586
|2020 RECORD
|36-18
|34-20
|28-26
|2020 PERCENTAGE
|.667
|.630
|.519
|2019 RECORD
|39-19
|35-23
|32-26
|2019 PERCENTAGE
|.672
|.603
|.552
|ALL-TIME
|384-239
|390-233
|311-258
|ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE
|.616
|.626
|.547
MATCHUP
WEIGHT
JOE
|COLE
|DRAKE
|(C) Islam Makhachev (-340) vs.
Ian Garry (+270)
Welterweight
|Makhachev
|Makhachev
|Makhachev
|(C) Mackenzie Dern (-218) vs.
Gillian Robertson (+180)
Women's
|Dern
|Dern
|Dern
|Mansur Abdul-Malik (-650) vs.
Dustin Stoltzfus (+470)
Middleweight
|Stoltzfus
|Abdul-Malik
|Abdul-Malik
|Edson Barboza (+470) vs.
Esteban Ribovics (-650)
Lightweight
|Ribovics
|Ribovics
|Ribovics
|Jalin Turner (-155) vs.
Kaue Fernandes (+130)
Lightweight
|Fernandes
|Turner
|Fernandes
|UFC 330 RECORD
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2026 RECORD
|20-17
|22-15
|27-10
|2026 PERCENTAGE
|.541
|.595
|.730
|2025 RECORD
|32-30
|37-25
|41-21
|2025 PERCENTAGE
|.516
|.597
|.661
|2024 RECORD
|40-24
|40-24
|43-21
|2024 PERCENTAGE
|.625
|.625
|.672
|2023 RECORD
|41-26
|44-23
|36-31
|2023 PERCENTAGE
|.612
|.657
|.537
|2022 RECORD
|38-23
|39-22
|39-22
|2022 PERCENTAGE
|.623
|.639
|.639
|2021 RECORD
|38-25
|43-21
|17-14
|2021 PERCENTAGE
|.603
|.672
|.548
|2020 RECORD
|36-18
|N/A
|N/A
|2020 PERCENTAGE
|.667
|N/A
|N/A
|2019 RECORD
|34-24
|N/A
|N/A
|2019 PERCENTAGE
|.586
|N/A
|N/A
|ALL-TIME
|316-206
|222-128
|204-119
|ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE
|.605
|.634
|.632
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THE EXPERTS
Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on X at @JonLitterine.
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Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on X at @RealChrisOlson.
Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his X handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.
Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on X at @ColeShelton91.
Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on X at @DBurdz.
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