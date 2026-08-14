UFC 330 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card

Discover expert predictions for the main card of UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Garry, as the UFC heads to Philadelphia this Saturday.
August 14, 2026
UFC 330 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card
August 14, 2026
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Two title fights take center stage Saturday in Philadelphia, with No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev set to defend his welterweight title against Ian Garry. In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern looks for her first title defense against fellow submission specialist Gillian Robertson.

Before diving in, check out a series of columns that consider DFS & betting strategy, plus in-depth matchup breakdowns:

We also feature a  UFC DFS Lineup Optimizer to use if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters and/or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC odds from every major sportsbook.

MMA Expert Predictions & Picks: UFC 330 Main Card

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Islam Makhachev (-340) vs.
Ian Garry (+270)

Welterweight
Championship

MakhachevMakhachevGarry
(C) Mackenzie Dern (-218) vs.
Gillian Robertson (+180)

Women's
Strawweight
Championship

DernDernDern
Mansur Abdul-Malik (-650) vs.
Dustin Stoltzfus (+470)

Middleweight

Abdul-MalikAbdul-MalikAbdul-Malik
Edson Barboza (+470) vs. 
Esteban Ribovics (-650)

Lightweight

RibovicsRibovicsRibovics
Jalin Turner (-155) vs.
Kaue Fernandes (+130)

Lightweight

TurnerTurnerTurner
     
UFC 330 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2026 RECORD 21-1622-1520-17
2026 PERCENTAGE .568.595.541
2025 RECORD 37-2535-2726-36
2025 PERCENTAGE .597.565.419
2024 RECORD 45-1941-2339-25
2024 PERCENTAGE .703.641.610
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  384-239390-233 311-258
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .616.626.547

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
(C) Islam Makhachev (-340) vs.
Ian Garry (+270)

Welterweight
Championship

MakhachevMakhachevMakhachev
(C) Mackenzie Dern (-218) vs.
Gillian Robertson (+180)

Women's
Strawweight
Championship

DernDernDern
Mansur Abdul-Malik (-650) vs.
Dustin Stoltzfus (+470)

Middleweight

StoltzfusAbdul-MalikAbdul-Malik
Edson Barboza (+470) vs. 
Esteban Ribovics (-650)

Lightweight

RibovicsRibovicsRibovics
Jalin Turner (-155) vs.
Kaue Fernandes (+130)

Lightweight

FernandesTurnerFernandes
     
UFC 330 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2026 RECORD 20-1722-1527-10
2026 PERCENTAGE .541.595.730
2025 RECORD 32-3037-2541-21
2025 PERCENTAGE .516.597.661
2024 RECORD 40-2440-2443-21
2024 PERCENTAGE .625.625.672
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 316-206222-128204-119
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .605.634.632

In search of a new, legal sportsbook? Get in on the action with our best sportsbook promo codes, as well as these selections for the best sports betting sites and sports betting apps.

THE EXPERTS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on X at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on X at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on X at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his X handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on X at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on X at @DBurdz.

RotoWire has the latest in UFC betting odds & fighter prop bets for every event, plus compares markets across multiple legal sportsbooks.

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
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  • Web and App Support
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jake Letarski
RotoWire Ops Manager & Senior Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Podcaster, radio and video guest. Follow Jake on X/Twitter at @RotoJake.
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