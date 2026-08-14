Discover expert predictions for the main card of UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Garry, as the UFC heads to Philadelphia this Saturday.

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Two title fights take center stage Saturday in Philadelphia, with No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev set to defend his welterweight title against Ian Garry. In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern looks for her first title defense against fellow submission specialist Gillian Robertson.

Before diving in, check out a series of columns that consider DFS & betting strategy, plus in-depth matchup breakdowns:

Extended fight previews for DFS players -- UFC 330 DraftKings Preview

Find a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay to back with our UFC 330 Betting Picks.

Fighter profiles + DFS notes -- UFC 330 Fight Breakdowns

Captain Picks, PrizePicks Props, Long-Shot Bet: UFC 330 Prop Betting Picks (coming soon)

We also feature a UFC DFS Lineup Optimizer to use if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters and/or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC odds from every major sportsbook.

MMA Expert Predictions & Picks: UFC 330 Main Card

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THE EXPERTS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on X at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on X at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on X at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his X handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on X at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on X at @DBurdz.

RotoWire has the latest in UFC betting odds & fighter prop bets for every event, plus compares markets across multiple legal sportsbooks.