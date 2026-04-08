UFC 327 betting picks for April 11 are live on RotoWire today. Check out predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

The UFC is in Miami, Florida on Saturday for a solid UFC 327 card. In the main event, the vacant light heavyweight title is up for grabs, as Jiri Prochazka takes on Carlos Ulberg.

Below, I'll share my UFC 327 predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Curtis Blaydes (19-5) vs. Josh Hokit (8-0)

On the main card of UFC 327 is an intriguing heavyweight fight between Curtis Blaydes and Josh Hokit, and I like Blaydes to get the win at a good price.

Blaydes is an elite heavyweight, and the way to beat him is by knocking him out. However, Hokit doesn't have true KO power like Derrick Lewis, Francis Ngannou and Tom Aspinall -- all fighters who have beaten Blaydes recently.

Hokit is also a wrestler, who overwhelms opponents, but I like Blaydes to be able to stuff Hokit's wrestling, and even use offensive wrestling to control the fight. On the feet, Blaydes is also the better striker. Hokit is reckless, while Blaydes is more technical. The latter should be able to land the better shots to win a decision here in what could be a lackluster fight.

UFC 327 Best Bet: Curtis Blaydes (-135)

Weight Class: Featherweight

Cub Swanson (30-14) vs. Nate Landwehr (18-7)

For my underdog pick at UFC 327, I'm taking Cub Swanson to beat Nate Landwehr.

Swanson is set for his retirement fight and is coming off an impressive third-round knockout win over Billy Quarantillo, which was a solid victory. Landwehr, meanwhile, has lost back-to-back fights by stoppage, suggesting his chin is starting to go.

Landwehr is a wild and chaotic fighter who could catch Swanson early, but the longer the fight goes, the more it benefits Swanson. I like Swanson to be able to land the better shots on the feet and use his wrestling, if needed, to win the minutes and edge out a decision.

UFC 327 Best Bet: Cub Swanson (+102)

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Weight Class: Strawweight

Tatiana Suarez (11-1) vs. Lupita Godinez (14-5)

For my prop pick, I'm taking Tatiana Suarez to beat Loopy Godinez by decision. It's also a keen strategy to get Suarez at plus-money.

Suarez is coming off a decision win over Amanda Lemos to return to the win column after a disappointing loss to Weili Zhang for the belt. Suarez is a dominant wrestler, but since returning from injury, she doesn't seem too determined to get a finish.

Godinez, meanwhile, is very durable, as she dropped decisions to Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba, who are great grapplers. I like Suarez to control Godinez on the ground and grind out a decision win at UFC 327.

UFC 327 Best Bet: Tatiana Suarez by decision (+120)

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Weight Class: Lightweight

Mateusz Gamrot (25-4) vs. Esteban Ribovics (15-2)

Chris Padilla (17-6) vs. Marquel Mederos (11-1)

For my parlay at UFC 327, I'm taking Mateusz Gamrot and Chris Padilla to get their hands raised in their respective lightweight battles.

Gamrot is coming off a loss to Charles Oliveira and now gets a step down in competition against Ribovics. The latter is 4-2 in the UFC, and he hasn't fought someone with the grappling chops of Gamrot, who lands five-plus takedowns per 15 minutes. I like Gamrot to control Ribovics on the mat to edge out a decision here and return to the win column. Getting him below -200 is great value.

The other leg is Padilla to beat Mederos in what should be a fun fight at lightweight. Padilla is 4-0 in the UFC and has had some great performances, while Mederos is 3-0, but the level of competition hasn't been as good as what Padilla has been fighting. Padilla has plenty of power, and I like him to land the more damaging shots to either get a TKO win or earn a decision from the judges. Either way, expect fireworks here.

UFC 327 Best Bet: Mateusz Gamrot & Chris Padilla (+139)

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UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC 327 card.

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