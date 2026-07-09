UFC 329 betting picks for International Fight Week are live on RotoWire today. Evaluate predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

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The UFC is back in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 11, for a stacked UFC 329 card at the T-Mobile Arena. The main event sees Conor McGregor's long-anticipated return in a welterweight bout, which is also a rematch against Max Holloway.

Below, I'll share my UFC 329 predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop, and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

UFC 329 Betting Favorite

Robert Whittaker (26-9) vs. Nikita Krylov (31-11) - Light heavyweight

For my favorite at UFC 329, I'm taking Robert Whittaker getting his hand raised in the final prelim fight in his light heavyweight debut against Nikita Krylov.

Although Whittaker will be at a size disadvantage, I like this matchup for him, as I'm not high on Krylov. His chin is a major concern, and I expect Whittaker to be the much faster striker and land the better shots.

Whittaker, meanwhile, can also wrestle if needed, but I expect him to stick and move with his speed and jab and win the minutes. He's potentially live for a TKO as well given Krylov's struggles of late.

UFC 329 Bet: Robert Whittaker (-135)

UFC 329 Underdog Play

Paddy Pimblett (23-4) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (17-3) - Lightweight

For my underdog pick at UFC 329, I'm taking Paddy Pimblett to beat Benoit Saint-Denis in the co-main event.

Pimblett is coming off a decision loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim belt, which is a loss that has aged well, as the Scouser had success in what was a close bout. Saint-Denis, meanwhile, is a tough out, but I like this matchup for Pimblett.

Pimblett has proven he has a good chin and is also a great grappler. I like the Brit to be able to land good shots and also mix in his grappling to control the bout and likely win a decision here.

UFC 329 Bet: Paddy Pimblett (+120)

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UFC 329 Prop Bet

Terrance McKinney (18-8) vs. King Green (35-17-1) - Lightweight

The main card opener of UFC 329 is a fun lightweight scrap between Terrance McKinney and King Green, which shouldn't last long.

McKinney is a kill-or-be-killed fighter, and most of his fights end in the first round. McKinney is the betting favorite, but the way to get him at plus-money is to take him by KO, which is his path to victory.

If McKinney doesn't get the KO in the first round, he will likely be finished, so you could also take Green at plus-money as well, pre-fight, to hedge your bet. But, I like McKinney to swarm Green early, and with how Green fights with his hands low, I expect McKinney to get a KO in the first round.

UFC 329 Bet: Terrance McKinney by KO/TKO/DQ (+165)

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UFC 329 Parlay

Luke Riley (13-0) vs. Kai Kamaka III (18-7-1) - Featherweight

Alessandro Costa (16-5) vs. Cody Durden (18-10-1) - Flyweight

For my parlay at UFC 329, I'm taking Luke Riley and Alessandro Costa to get their hands raised on Saturday.

Costa opens up the card against Cody Durden in what should be a fan-friendly fight. Costa did step up on short notice, but I like this matchup for him. Durden has slowed down later on in fights, and Costa has quality striking. I like Costa to take over in the second and third rounds and get a late TKO to start off UFC 329 in a bang.

To close out the parlay, I'm taking Riley to beat Kai Kamaka III. Riley does have some hype, but I'm not completely sold; however, I do like this matchup for him. Riley is a good striker who has KO power, but also has proven he has the cardio to go three rounds. Kamaka, meanwhile, is also a striker, but I think Riley will be able to land the better shots and get a late TKO win or a clear-cut decision, as he is the faster and more technical striker.

UFC 329 Bet: Luke Riley & Alessandro Costa parlay (-111)

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UFC Best Bets

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