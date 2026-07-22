UFC betting picks for UFC Abu Dhabi are live on RotoWire today. Evaluate predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

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The UFC is in Abu Dhabi, Dubai on Saturday, July 25, for a Fight Night card. The main event sees former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev taking on Bogdan Guskov, who took the fight on short notice.

Below, I'll share my UFC Abu Dhabi predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

UFC Abu Dhabi Betting Favorite

Dustin Jacoby (22-9-1) vs. Muhammad Said (9-0) - Light Heavyweight

For my betting favorite at UFC Abu Dhabi, I'm taking Dustin Jacoby to beat Muhammad Said in a prelim fight. Jacoby is a borderline top-15 light heavyweight, and he takes on Said, who's set to make his UFC debut. This is a massive step up in competition.

Jacoby is someone who loses to the top of the light heavyweight division, but beats everyone below him, as shown by his wins over Vitor Petrino, Bruno Lopes and Kennedy Nzechukwu, among others.

Said is undefeated, but the level of competition isn't there, and I think he will struggle as the fight goes on. I like Jacoby to avoid the power shots early and eventually take over. He could even get a late finish, similar to the Petrino fight.

UFC Abu Dhabi Bet: Dustin Jacoby (-166)

UFC Abu Dhabi Underdog Play

Mike Davis (12-3) vs. Nurullo Aliev (11-0) - Lightweight

For my underdog pick at UFC Abu Dhabi, I'm taking Mike Davis to hand Nurullo Aliev his first career loss.

Aliev is 3-0 in the UFC, but I haven't been too impressed by him, as the level of competition isn't great. Davis, meanwhile, is coming off a win over Mitch Ramirez after a disappointing loss to Fares Ziam, but Ziam has proven he's a top-15 guy.

Davis is a great boxer, and I like him to be able to keep this fight standing and land the more damaging shots. This should be a close fight, but I'm higher on Davis than Aliev, and I like the American's striking more to edge out a decision.

UFC Abu Dhabi Bet: Mike Davis (+180)

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UFC Abu Dhabi Prop

Magomed Ankalaev (21-2-1) vs. Bogdan Guskov (18-3-1) - Light heavyweight

Magomed Ankalaev is a massive favorite in the main event at UFC Abu Dhabi at -550, but there is a prop to get him below -200.

Although Ankalaev hasn't been much of a finisher, this is a great fight for the Russian to get a stoppage, likely by KO/TO. We have seen Guskov get hurt before, and he's taking this fight on short notice, so I worry about his cardio.

I like Ankalaev to land the more damaging shots to hurt Guskov and likely finish it by TKO along the fence, or a ground-and-pound TKO. Ultimately, Ankalaev should finish this fight in the second or third round.

UFC Abu Dhabi Bet: Magomed Ankalaev by KO/TKO/DQ (-180)

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UFC Abu Dhabi Parlay

Rizvan Kuniev (14-3-1) vs. Tyrell Fortune (18-3)

Magomed Zaynukov (8-0) vs. Damian Rzepecki (10-0)

For my parlay at UFC Abu Dhabi, I'm taking Rizvan Kuniev and Magomed Zaynukov to each get their hand raised.

Kuniev takes on Tyrell Fortune, and this is a good opportunity for Kuniev to pick up a victory. He's 1-1 in the UFC, but his loss is a controversial split decision to Curtis Blaydes. Fortune is 1-0 in the UFC, but I'm not sold on the Bellator veteran being a top-10 guy. I like Kuniev to be more active on the feet and stuff the takedowns to control the bout and win a clear-cut decision.

To close out the parlay, I'm taking Zaynukov to beat Damian Rzepecki in the very next fight. This is an intriguing matchup, as it's a battle of undefeated fighters, but I like Zaynukov to get the win. Zaynukov is the more well-rounded martial artist, and he should land the more damaging shots, as well as mix in the wrestling, if needed, to get the win.

UFC Abu Dhabi Bet: Rizvan Kuniev & Magomed Zaynukov parlay (-139)

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UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Abu Dhabi card.

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