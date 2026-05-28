UFC Macau betting picks for May 30 are live on RotoWire today. Check out predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

The UFC is in Macau, China, on Saturday, May 30, for UFC Macau, which takes place early in the morning in North America. The main event sees bantamweight contenders throw down as Yadong Song takes on Deiveson Figueiredo.

Below, I'll share my UFC Macau predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Flyweight

Alex Perez (26-10) vs. Su Mudaerji (19-7)

Opening up the main card of UFC Macau is a fun flyweight fight between Alex Perez and Sumudaerji, and I like the American to get his hand raised here.

Perez is someone who generally loses to the very elite of the flyweight division and beats the rest, and I don't think Sumudaerji is on that level. Perez is coming off a very impressive KO win over Charles Johnson, which likely saved his job after back-to-back losses.

Although Sumudaerji has won three-straight fights, the level of competition isn't there. Before that winning streak, he got finished by Matt Schnell and Tim Elliott, which aren't great losses.

I like Perez to be able to land the better shots on the feet, as he is a much better striker. He also has the wrestling advantage if he needs to get some takedowns to win the rounds, but it will be the damaging shots that lead to a decision here.

UFC Macau Bet: Alex Perez (-142)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Yi Sak Lee (8-1) vs. Luis Felipe Dias (16-5)

There aren't many underdogs at UFC Macau I like, but one I do is Yi Sak Lee in a battle of two fighters making their debuts.

Although you never truly know how fighters will fare in their UFC debuts, I have been impressed with Lee on the regional scene. The Korean is a solid grappler, and I think he can have success taking Dias to the ground and controlling him on top.

Both Lee and Dias are known for their grappling, but from what I've seen, I give a slight edge to Lee. In a fight that I believe should be around a pick'em, I like Lee to get the win.

UFC Macau Bet: Yi Sak Lee (+145)

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Weight Class: Light heavyweight

Zhang Mingyang (19-7) vs. Alonzo Menifield (17-6-1)

In the co-main event at UFC Macau, I'm taking Mingyang Zhang to defeat Alonzo Menifield by KO/TKO/DQ.

Zhang is a -258 favorite, but getting him by knockout brings it down to -150, which is a much better price to pay. The Chinese fighter is coming off a disappointing loss to Johnny Walker in his last fight and gets a good rebound fight here against Menifield.

In each of Menifield's last three losses, he's been knocked out, as his chin has always been a bit of a concern. Zhang, however, has plenty of power, and I expect him to KO Menifield early in the bout to return to the win column in a big way in front of the Chinese crowd.

UFC Macau Bet: Zhang Mingyang by KO/TKO/DQ (-150)

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Weight Class: Bantamweight & Welterweight

Cody Haddon (8-1) vs. Aori Qileng (26-12)

Jake Matthews (22-8) vs. Carlston Harris (19-7)

For my parlay at UFC Macau, I'm taking Cody Haddon and Jake Matthews to get their hands raised.

Haddon takes on Aoriqileng on the prelims, and Haddon is someone I'm super high on and believe can be a future title contender. The Aussie is 1-0 in the UFC, but he hasn't fought since October of 2024 due to injuries. If he can stay healthy, this could be the start of a major run, and I like this spot against Aoriqileng. I like Haddon to be more active on the feet and land the more damaging shots, while also mixing in his wrestling to get a stoppage win, whether it's a submission or by ground-and-pound TKO.

To close out the parlay, I'm taking Matthews to get his hand raised on the main card against Carlston Harris. Matthews got screwed out of a win against Neil Magny in his last fight and should have a chip on his shoulder here. Matthews is a dominant wrestler who should be able to take Harris down and either submit him or get a ground-and-pound win.

UFC Macau Bet: Cody Haddon & Jake Matthews parlay (-149)

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UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Macau card.

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