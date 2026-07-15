UFC betting picks for UFC Oklahoma City are live on RotoWire today. Evaluate predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

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The UFC is in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Saturday for a solid UFC Oklahoma City Fight Night card. The main event sees former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis facing former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, who's moving up in weight in a pivotal middleweight scrap.

Below, I'll share my UFC Oklahoma City predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop, and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

UFC Oklahoma City: Betting Favorite

Seok Hyeon Ko (13-2) vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (10-2) - Welterweight

For my betting favorite, I'm taking Seok Hyeon Ko to defeat Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani in a welterweight prelim fight.

Ko is 2-0 in the UFC, and he's looked good, as he beat both Oban Elliott and Phil Rowe via decision. I've been impressed with Ko, as he is hard to hit on the feet, but his wrestling is also solid.

Lebosnoyani, meanwhile, is 1-0 in the UFC. He earned a split decision win over the aforementioned Rowe in what was a super close fight.

Ultimately, Ko is the better grappler, and I like him to be able to use his wrestling to control Lebosnoyani and win by decision. He should be able to also land some damaging shots on the feet and avoid getting hit. In the end, he will improve to 3-0 in the UFC and look like a legitimate contender.

UFC Oklahoma City Bet: Seok Hyeon Ko (-205)

UFC Oklahoma City: Underdog Play

Alberto Montes (11-1) vs. Tommy McMillen (10-0) - Featherweight

For my underdog play at UFC Oklahoma City, I'm taking Alberto Montes to defeat Tommy McMillen in what should be a fan-friendly fight for however long it lasts.

McMillen is Sean O'Malley's training partner, so he has hype already going in. He is also an entertaining fighter, but his striking defense leaves a lot to be desired. He gets hit easily, and it's likely only a matter of time until he gets knocked out.

I just can't trust McMillen, as I'm not sold on the 28-year-old and will continue to fade him against reasonably tough opponents. Montes, meanwhile, is a difficult test for him. He's a solid grappler, and I like Montes to be able to control McMillen and even possibly get a submission win as the underdog.

UFC Oklahoma City Bet: Alberto Montes (+120)

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UFC Oklahoma City: Prop Bet

Christian Leroy Duncan (14-2) vs. Jared Cannonier (18-9) - Middleweight

For my prop bet at UFC Oklahoma City, I'm taking Christian Leroy Duncan to defeat Jared Cannonier by decision.

Duncan is 7-2 in the UFC and has won two of his last four fights by decision, but when he fights some of the top guys in the division, he isn't much of a finisher. He's already went the distance with Roman Dolidze and Gregory Rodrigues.

Cannonier, meanwhile, is super durable, and although he's lost a step, he's only been finished once in his last four losses. That includes fighting against the likes of Israel Adesanya, Caio Borralho and Michael Page.

I expect Duncan to be the faster striker and land the more damaging shots, but Cannonier will be able to survive and last all three rounds.

UFC Oklahoma City Bet: Christian Leroy Duncan by decision (+125)

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UFC Oklahoma City: Parlay

Chase Hooper (16-5-1) vs. Mitch Ramirez (8-3) - Lightweight

Fatima Kline (9-1) vs. Tabatha Ricci (12-4) - Strawweight

For my parlay at UFC Oklahoma City, I'm taking Chase Hooper and Fatima Kline -- two main card fighters -- to get their hands raised.

Hooper takes on Ramirez in what is a layup fight, as Hooper has lost back-to-back fights, losing by first-round knockout to Lance Gibson Jr. and Alexander Hernandez. Ramirez, meanwhile, is 0-2 in the UFC and doesn't have much knockout power. Expect Hooper to use his wrestling to control Ramirez and likely get a stoppage win to return to the win column with ease.

In the other leg, I like Kline to beat Tabatha Ricci on the main card of UFC Oklahoma City. Kline is 3-1 in the UFC, and her lone loss was on short notice up a weight class. Kline is the better striker and will be more active on her feet. She can also mix in her wrestling en route to what is likely a clear-cut decision.

UFC Oklahoma City Bet: Chase Hooper & Fatima Kline parlay (-175)

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UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's [Event Name] card.

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