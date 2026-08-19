UFC betting picks for UFC Sacramento are live on RotoWire today. Evaluate predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

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The UFC is in California on Saturday, August 22, for UFC Sacramento. In the main event, middleweight contenders throw down, as Anthony Hernandez takes on Gregory Rodrigues.

Below, I'll share my UFC Sacramento predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

UFC Sacramento Betting Favorite

Anthony Hernandez (15-3) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (19-6) - Middleweight

For my betting favorite at UFC Sacramento, I'm taking Anthony Hernandez to beat Gregory Rodrigues in the main event.

Hernandez is coming off a TKO loss to Sean Strickland, and he didn't look his best, but this is a good matchup for him. Hernandez is also from the Sacramento area, so he'll have the crowd support.

Rodrigues has KO power, which is a concern, but I like Hernandez to be able to push a relentless pace and use his wrestling to control Rodrigues. I expect him to ultimately get a stoppage win in the championship rounds.

UFC Sacramento Best Bet: Anthony Hernandez (-170)

UFC Sacramento Underdog Play

Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6-1) vs. Shamil Gaziev (14-3) - Heavyweight

For my underdog pick at UFC Sacramento, I'm taking Kennedy Nzechukwu to defeat Shamil Gaziev.

Nzechukwu has struggled against grapplers, but Gaziev is a pure striker and someone I'm not high on. Gaziev is coming off back-to-back knockout losses, and his chin looks like it's starting to go.

Nzechukwu has moved up to heavyweight, where he has looked good and has more power. I expect Nzechukwu to be the faster striker and avoid Gaziev's power early on. Even if Nzechukwu can't get a finish, I think he will be the fresher fighter and will be able to land the better shots in the second and third rounds to win a decision.

UFC Sacramento Bet: Kennedy Nzechukwu (+120)

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UFC Sacramento Prop

Mason Jones (18-2) vs. Marquel Mederos (11-1-1) - Lightweight

For my prop at UFC Sacramento, I'm taking Mason Jones to defeat Marquel Mederos by decision.

Jones is a fan-favorite striker who has returned to the UFC and is having plenty of success. He's on a seven-fight winning streak, including being 3-0 in his return to the promotion.

Mederos, meanwhile, is 3-0-1 in the UFC, and every one of his fights has gone the distance, showing he is as durable as they come. This should be a stand-up affair, but I think Jones is the better striker and should be able to land the better shots.

It will be a fan-friendly fight, but I like Jones to get his hand raised by decision, and it's a way to get plus-money on him.

UFC Sacramento Bet: Mason Jones by decision (+125)

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UFC Sacramento Parlay

Lerryan Douglas (14-5) vs. Jamall Emmers (22-8) - Featherweight

Jackson McVey (8-2) vs. Wes Schultz (9-3) - Middleweight

For my parlay at UFC Sacramento, I'm taking Lerryan Douglas and Jackson McVey to get their hands raised.

Douglas is taking on Jamall Emmers, and the former is someone I'm high on. The Brazilian is 1-0 in the UFC, but his last three wins are impressive: knockout wins over Julian Erosa, a 36-second KO win over Cam Teague on DWCS and a knockout win over Elijah Johns on the regional scene. Douglas' power and striking are legit, and we have seen Emmers get hurt, so I'd like Douglas to get a first-round knockout here.

In the other leg, I'm taking McVey to beat Wes Schultz. McVey is 1-2 in the UFC and has had mixed results, but I'm not high on Schultz at all. I don't think either is really UFC-caliber, but I do think McVey is the better striker. He's more active on the feet, and his pure volume should be the difference here. Look for him to be able to keep it standing and win a decision.

UFC Sacramento Bet: Lerryan Douglas & Jackson McVey parlay (-109)

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UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Sacramento card.

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