UFC betting picks for UFC Shanghai are live on RotoWire today. Evaluate predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

The UFC is in China this Saturday, August 29, for UFC Shanghai. The main event sees a pivotal bantamweight bout between Umar Nurmagomedov and Yadong Song.

Below, I'll share my UFC Shanghai predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop, and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

UFC Shanghai Betting Favorite

Yan Xiaonan (19-5) vs. Denise Gomes (12-3) - Strawweight

In the co-main event of UFC Shanghai, I'm taking Yan Xiaonan to get her hand raised against Denise Gomes.

Yan is a slight favorite, but this is a matchup I like for her. Yan is coming off a disappointing loss to Virna Jandiroba last time out. Gomes, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak and has looked good as of late, but the level of competition hasn't been there.

Yan has respectable takedown defense and should be able to stuff Gomes' takedowns and keep the fight standing. On the feet, Yan is the better and more active striker and should be able to land the better shots to win a decision.

UFC Shanghai Bet: Yan Xiaonan (-155)

UFC Shanghai Underdog

Jack Jenkins (14-4) vs. Sean Woodson (13-2-1) - Featherweight

For my underdog pick at UFC Shanghai, I'm taking Jack Jenkins to get his hand raised as the underdog against Sean Woodson on the prelims.

Jenkins has had mixed results in the UFC, as he hasn't lived up to the hype so far. However, I do like this style matchup for him against Woodson, who's a pure striker and someone who is there to be hit.

Jenkins can wrestle here if he needs to win some minutes, if the fight is close. Woodson absorbs 4.18 significant strikes per minute, while Jenkins is active on the feet and hard to hit. I think Jenkins can land some damaging shots, as Woodson's height leaves his chin open.

To me, this should be a pick'em fight; if not, Jenkins at -125. So, getting him at +124 is a solid bet.

UFC Shanghai Bet: Jack Jenkins (+124)

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UFC Shanghai Prop

Bilal Hasan (9-0) vs. Nilson Rojas (9-0) - Flyweight

For my prop at UFC Shanghai, I'm taking Bilal Hasan and Nilson Rojas to go under 1.5 rounds at +120.

I know flyweight fights don't tend to go under, but Hasan is different, and someone I think can make a quick run to the top. He got a 45-second KO on the Contender Series earlier this month and makes a quick turnaround for his debut. I expect him to get another finish.

Hasan to win by KO/TKO/DQ is -170, which is fine, but I think he can get an early finish, so the under 1.5 rounds at plus-money is solid. Hasan has gone under 1.5 rounds in seven of his nine pro fights, while Rojas is also a quick finisher.

I expect Hasan to land powerful shots early to get a big win in the first round, but in case Rojas pulls off an upset by finishing Hasan, the under is the way to go here.

UFC Shanghai Bet: Bilal Hasan-Nilson Rojas under 1.5 rounds (+120)

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UFC Shanghai Parlay

Lawrence Lui (8-1) vs. Hector Santiago (6-1) - Bantamweight

Kai Asakura (22-6) vs. Aori Qileng (26-13) - Bantamweight

For my parlay at UFC Shanghai, I'm taking Lawrence Lui and Kai Asakura to get their hands raised.

Lui takes on Hector Santiago on the prelims. Lui went 3-0 on the Road to the UFC and was impressive. The Aussie is a great wrestler who will look to take down Santiago early and often. Santiago is more of a striker who's making his debut, but I expect Lui to use his wrestling to control the Brazilian and cruise to a clear-cut decision.

To close out the parlay, I like Asakura to beat Aoriqileng. Asakura was a high-profile signing, and his debut was against Alexandre Pantoja for the belt, but he got submitted. He was then submitted by Tim Elliott in his second fight, which made him move up to bantamweight. In his bantamweight debut, he got a quick KO win and now has an easier fight against Aoriqileng. Aoriqileng is coming off a TKO loss, and this is a good fight for Asakura to land the more damaging shots on the feet and get another KO/TKO win.

UFC Shanghai Bet: Lawrence Lui & Kai Asakura (-156)

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UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Shanghai card.

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