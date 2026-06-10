UFC Freedom 250 betting picks for June 14 are live on RotoWire today. Check out predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Sunday.

The UFC is set for a historic event on the White House lawn on Sunday, June 14, for a stacked 7-fight card. The main event sees lightweight champion Ilia Topuria defending his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Below, I'll share my UFC White House predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop, and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

UFC White House Betting Favorite

Ciryl Gane (13-2) vs. Alex Pereira (13-3) - Heavyweight

Although the card is stacked with big names, most of the fights have massive favorites, which makes this card hard to bet. However, the co-main event is for the interim heavyweight title, and it's a pick'em fight between Ciryl Gane and Alex Pereira. I like Gane to win.

Pereira is moving up to heavyweight after reclaiming his light heavyweight title in his last fight, as he looks to make history as the first three-weight champion. However, Gane is a tough fight for him, as the Frenchman will have a size advantage and is a great technical striker who is also fast.

In Gane's last fight, he had plenty of success against Tom Aspinall, as he was able to stick and move before the eye poke ended it. However, I like Gane to be able to follow that game plan and also mix in wrestling if needed to edge out a decision win here.

UFC White House Bet: Ciryl Gane (-110)

UFC White House Underdog Play

Steve Garcia (19-5) vs. Diego Lopes (27-8) - Featherweight

For my underdog play at UFC White House, I'm taking Steve Garcia to get his hand raised in the first fight of the night. It's the only underdog I like on the card.

Garcia has been on a roll, as he's won seven straight fights and is a great striker with plenty of power. Lopes, meanwhile, is one of the best featherweights on the planet, but I have some concerns about him.

In a three-round fight, I like Garcia to be able to push the pace and land the more damaging shots. Garcia can also wrestle if need be. To me, this is a pure pick'em fight, so to get +130 on Garcia makes it a solid play for me.

UFC White House Bet: Steve Garcia (+130)

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UFC White House Prop Bet

Mauricio Ruffy (13-2) vs. Michael Chandler (23-10) - Lightweight

For my prop bet at UFC White House, I'm taking Mauricio Ruffy and Michael Chandler to go under 1.5 rounds.

Chandler is a kill-or-be-killed fighter, but he has taken too much damage in his career now. Ruffy, meanwhile, has plenty of KO power, and I expect him to land something big and hurt Chandler and finish him in the first round.

To me, this is a set-up fight for Ruffy to look good, and I expect him to make a statement and finish Chandler early.

UFC White House Bet: Mauricio Ruffy & Michael Chandler under 1.5 rounds (-130)

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UFC White House Parlay

Sean O'Malley (19-3) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (14-2) - Bantamweight

Josh Hokit (9-0) vs. Derrick Lewis (29-13) - Heavyweight

As mentioned earlier, this card has massive favorites, which makes it tougher to bet, and the parlay is chalky.

I like Sean O'Malley to get past Aiemann Zahabi in what should be a fun fight at bantamweight. O'Malley is just the better and more technical striker, while he should also be faster on his feet to land the better shots, and either get a late TKO or a 30-27 decision win here.

In the other leg, I like Josh Hokit to beat Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight fight that shouldn't last very long. Hokit should be able to outwrestle Lewis and also avoid the KO shot. He's likely to score a TKO win in the first or second round and pick up another impressive win.

UFC White House Bet: Sean O'Malley & Josh Hokit parlay (-192)

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UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC White House card.

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