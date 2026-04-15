UFC Winnipeg betting picks for April 18 are live on RotoWire today. Check out predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

The UFC is in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Saturday, April 18, and in the main event, an intriguing welterweight bout headlines the card, as Mike Malott takes on Gilbert Burns.

Below, I'll share my UFC Winnipeg predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop, and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Bantamweight

John Castaneda (21-8) vs. Mark Vologdin (12-4-1)

The second fight of the night is a bantamweight bout between John Castaneda and Mark Vologdin, and I like Castaneda to get the win.

Although Castaneda is on a two-fight losing streak, he has been fighting some very good bantamweights, while Vologdin is making his UFC debut. Vologdin lost on DWCS, but had a fun fight that earned him a contract.

On the feet, I like Castaneda to be the more technical striker and land the better shots, as he has a six-inch reach advantage, which he should use to his benefit. I have some doubts about Vologdin's technical skills, as Castaneda should be able to use his jab and mix in some wrestling to control the fight and win a decision.

UFC Winnipeg Bet: John Castaneda (-125)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Julien Leblanc (10-2) vs. Robert Valentin (10-6)

For my underdog pick at UFC Winnipeg, I'm taking Julien Leblanc to win his UFC debut against Robert Valentin.

Leblanc has won five-straight fights on the regional scene, including defeating UFC vet Darian Weeks. Valentin is someone I'm not too high on, as he's 0-3 in the UFC and hasn't looked very impressive, despite looking good on The Ultimate Fighter.

Valentin is there to be hit, as his striking defense and chin are a concern. Leblanc has some good power, but he's also the better grappler, as I like him to be able to use his wrestling when needed and likely finish Valentin with ground-and-pound shots.

UFC Winnipeg Bet: Julien Leblanc (+120)

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Weight Class: Bantamweight

Kyler Phillips (12-4) vs. Charles Jourdain (17-8-1)

For my prop at UFC Winnipeg, I'm taking Kyler Phillips and Charles Jourdain to go over 2.5 rounds.

Jourdain remains at bantamweight for his third-straight fight, and he has looked good at 135 lbs. The Canadian has won back-to-back fights by submission, but I think he will have a harder time finishing Phillips.

Phillips is extremely durable, as all three of his UFC losses are by decision, and he has fought some known finishers. Both Phillips and Jourdain are solid strikers, who have plenty of movement, and I expect this to be a bit of a chess match that extends late and goes over 2.5 rounds.

UFC Winnipeg Bet: Kyler Phillips & Charles Jourdain over 2.5 rounds (-188)

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Weight Class: Lightweight & women's flyweight

Mandel Nallo (14-3) vs. Jai Herbert (13-6-1)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-4) vs. Karine Silva (19-6)

For my parlay at UFC Winnipeg, I'm taking Mandel Nallo and Jasmine Jasudavicius to get their hands raised.

Nallo makes his UFC debut and takes on Jai Herbert, and this is a good fight for the Canadian to get his hand raised. Nallo has looked good on the regional scene and has won five-straight fights, all by finish. I like Nallo to be the more active striker on the feet and likely to do more damage to Herbert. The Brit also isn't the most active striker on the feet, which should hurt him here, as I like Nallo to score points with volume.

I'm also backing Jasudavicius to get her hand raised against Silva in a pivotal fight at women's flyweight. Jasudavicius lost to Manon Fiorot last time out, which was a disappointing defeat, but she gets a step-down in competition in Silva. Jasudavicius should be able to use length to land the better strikes and out-grapple Silva, who has a 21 percent takedown defense, which is a concern.

UFC Winnipeg Bet: Mandel Nallo & Jasmine Jasudavicius parlay (+110)

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UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Winnipeg card.

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