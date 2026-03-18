UFC London betting picks for March 21 are live on RotoWire today. Check out predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

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The UFC is in London, England, on Saturday, March 21, for their annual UFC London card. In the main event, a featherweight title eliminator goes down, as Movsar Evloev takes on Lerone Murphy.

Below, I'll share my UFC London predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Welterweight

Michael Page (24-3) vs. Sam Patterson (14-2-1)

Michael Page returns to the welterweight division at UFC London and takes on Sam Patterson, which is a fight that caught many by surprise, but I like Page to get his hand raised here.

Page is coming off back-to-back wins at middleweight against Jared Cannonier and Shara Magomedov, and Patterson feels like a step-down from that. On the feet, Page should be able to keep the distance and stuff Patterson's takedowns to keep the fight standing.

On the feet, Page is the much better striker and is also hard to hit. He should land the more damaging shots to edge out a decision win here. Getting Page under -200 is a great spot here, as I had him lined as a -250 favorite.

UFC London Bet: Michael Page (-180)

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Weight Class: Lightweight

Shaqueme Rock (12-2-1) vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-4)

For my underdog pick at UFC London, I'm taking Shem Rock to defeat Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady in a lightweight prelim fight.

Rock lost his UFC debut, but he is a fighter I think is better than he showed in his debut. Al-Selwady, meanwhile, is 0-3 in the UFC and hasn't fought since March of 2024. I expect the layoff to be a big issue.

Rock is the better wrestler and grappler, and he should be able to win minutes by establishing favorable positioning and clinching Al-Selwady against the fence. It will be a close fight, but I'll take a flier on Rock, with the wrestling being the major X-factor.

UFC London Bet: Shaqueme Rock (+105)

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Weight Class: Featherweight

Movsar Evloev (19-0) vs. Lerone Murphy (17-0-1)

For my prop at UFC London, I'm going to the main event and betting Movsar Evloev to defeat Lerone Murphy.

Evloev and Murphy are both undefeated, and this should be a great fight, but I like Evloev in this one. The Russian is a well-rounded fighter, but his wrestling and grappling will be the big advantage here.

Evloev and Murphy are very evenly matched, and both are as durable as they come. The Russian isn't a finisher, which is why I like him to win a decision instead.

This will be a competitive fight, but I like Evloev to win enough minutes with his grappling advantage and edge out a very close decision.

UFC London Bet: Movsar Evloev by decision (-120)

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Weight Class: Featherweight & Middleweight

Luke Riley (12-0) vs. Michael Aswell (11-3)

Christian Leroy Duncan (13-2) vs. Roman Dolidze (13-2)

For my parlay at UFC London, I'm taking Luke Riley and Christian Leroy Duncan to get their hands raised.

Riley, a hyped-up prospect out of England, is set for his second UFC fight. The excellent striker takes on Michael Aswell in what appears to be a setup fight for Riley to get the spotlight. I like Riley to land the more damaging shots and even possibly getting a TKO win here. Even if he doesn't, this should be a clear-cut decision win in front of the home crowd.

In the other leg of the parlay, I like Duncan to enter the middleweight ranks with a decision win over Roman Dolidze. Dolidze is coming off a submission loss to Anthony Hernandez and isn't someone I've ever been that high on. I like Duncan to be able to keep this fight standing and land the more damaging shots to win a decision, as Dolidze is hard to put away.

UFC London Bet: Luke Riley & Christian Leroy Duncan parlay (-143)

UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC London card.

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