UFC Seattle betting picks for March 28 are live on RotoWire today. Check out predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

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The UFC is in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, March 28, for a solid UFC Seattle Fight Night card. The main event sees former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya taking on Joe Pyfer in a pivotal fight at middleweight.

Below, I'll share my UFC Seattle predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Women's flyweight

Maycee Barber (15-2) vs. Alexa Grasso (16-5-1)

In the co-main event of UFC Seattle, Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso are set to rematch in a pivotal fight at women's flyweight, and I like Barber to get her hand raised.

Barber lost the first fight to Grasso back in 2021, but that was a fight in which Barber returned for the first time from knee surgery, and she struggled in the first two rounds. Since their fight, Grasso appears to have lost a step, as she has been defeated in back-to-back fights.

Barber, meanwhile, has won seven straight since the loss. At UFC Seattle, I like Barber to be the aggressive fighter and use her wrestling and clinch work to control the fight. She'll eventually edge out a decision here by landing the more damaging shots and winning more minutes.

UFC Seattle Bet: Maycee Barber (-180)

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Weight Class: Lightweight

Kyle Nelson (17-6-1) vs. Terrance McKinney (17-8)

For my underdog pick at UFC Seattle, I'm taking Kyle Nelson to defeat Terrance McKinney in an intriguing lightweight scrap.

McKinney is a kill-or-be-killed fighter, and the first round of this fight could be tough for Nelson. However, McKinney's cardio is a major concern, as he has gassed out in the late first round in multiple fights, even getting finished after dominating early on.

At lightweight, Nelson's chin is much better, and I think he can overcome the early minutes and likely get a finish of his own in the second round once McKinney gasses out.

UFC Seattle Bet: Kyle Nelson (+142)

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Weight Class: Heavyweight

Marcin Tybura (27-10) vs. Tyrell Fortune (17-3)

For my prop at UFC Seattle, I'm taking Marcin Tybura and Tyrell Fortune to go over 1.5 rounds.

Fortune is making his UFC debut, and although he has gotten some early finishes, Tybura is arguably the toughest opponent he has faced. Tybura, meanwhile, has shown the ability to grind out fights with his wrestling and clinch work.

I expect this fight to be a rather boring one, featuring plenty of wrestling and clinch work, which will extend this fight over 1.5 rounds. At heavyweight, if a fight doesn't end in the first round, we have seen plenty of them go the distance as they gas out, which could very well happen here. It won't be the most entertaining fight, but it will go over 1.5 rounds.

UFC Seattle Bet: Marcin Tybura-Tyrell Fortune over 1.5 rounds (-140)

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Weight Class: Lightweight & Welterweight

Chase Hooper (16-4-1) vs. Lance Gibson Jr. (9-2)

Michael Chiesa (19-7) vs. Niko Price (16-10)

For my parlay at UFC Seattle, I'm taking Chase Hooper and Michael Chiesa to get their hand raised at home in Seattle.

Hooper is taking on Lance Gibson Jr. in an intriguing fight, as Gibson is 0-1 in the UFC, and Hooper even told me he was surprised this was the opponent. Hooper is from the Seattle area, so I do think this is a fight for him to get a win at home. I like Hooper to be able to use his grappling to control Gibson and either get a ground-and-pound TKO or a submission to get a big win at home.

To close out the parlay, I'm taking Chiesa to beat Price, who took this fight on short notice. Chiesa is retiring after this fight and is from Seattle, and this is a great fight for him to win. He should be able to take Price down and get a submission win early in the fight to go out on a win.

UFC Seattle Bet: Chase Hooper & Michael Chiesa parlay (-169)

UFC Seattle Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Seattle card.

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