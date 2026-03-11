UFC Vegas 114 betting picks for March 14 are live on RotoWire today. Check out predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, March 14 for UFC Vegas 114. The main event sees Josh Emmett taking on Kevin Vallejos at featherweight.

Below, I'll share my UFC Vegas 114 predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Flyweight

Charles Johnson (18-8) vs. Bruno Silva (15-7-2)

On the prelims of UFC Vegas 114 is an intriguing flyweight bout between Charles Johnson and Bruno Silva, and I like Johnson to get his hand raised.

Johnson is coming off a disappointing KO loss to Alex Perez, after he knocked out Lone'er Kavanagh, whose win has aged perfectly. This is a good matchup for Johnson to get back into the win column, as Silva has some chin issues.

Johnson is a great striker, and I like him to be able to keep this fight standing, and likely land some damaging shots en route to a second or third-round TKO. Silva is there to be hit, as he absorbs 4.55 significant strikes per minute, which is a concern here against Johnson. That's why I like the American to get the win.

UFC Vegas 114 Bet: Charles Johnson (-170)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available for MMA betting. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Weight Class: Middleweight

Eryk Anders (17-9) vs. Brad Tavares (21-11)

For my underdog pick at UFC Vegas 114, I'm taking Eryk Anders to get his hand raised against Brad Tavares in a battle of middleweight veterans.

Anders and Tavares are both past their primes, but I like Anders' power and wrestling ability in this one. I like him as an underdog, as this should be a pick'em, if not Anders being a slight favorite.

Tavares has been knocked out in three of his last four losses, as his chin is starting to go, while Anders still has the power. I like Anders to mix in his grappling and clinch Tavares against the fence to tire him out and eventually land some damaging shots to get a TKO win in the second or third round.

UFC Vegas 114 Bet: Eryk Anders (+110)

Check out DraftKings to bet on MMA Odds and use the DraftKings promo code for a great welcome offer.

Weight Class: Featherweight

Jose Delgado (10-2) vs. Andre Fili (25-12)

For my prop pick at UFC Vegas 114, I'm taking Jose Delgado to score a knockout win over Andre Fili at featherweight.

Delgado is coming off a loss to Nathaniel Wood, and this fight is a good one for him to work his way back. Fili, unfortunately, is likely past his prime, and his chin is a concern. He now takes on Delgado, who has a ton of KO power.

I like Delgado to be the much faster and more powerful striker at featherweight. He'll land the damaging shots and likely score a TKO in the first or second round.

UFC Vegas 114 Bet: Jose Delgado by KO/TKO/DQ (-105)

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the FanDuel promo code for all of your MMA betting.

Weight Class: Strawweight & featherweight

Gillian Robertson (16-8) vs. Amanda Lemos (15-5-1)

Marwan Rahiki (7-0) vs. Harry Hardwick (13-4-1)

For my parlay at UFC Vegas 114, I'm taking Gillian Robertson and Marwan Rahiki to get their hands raised Saturday.

Robertson takes on Amanda Lemos in the co-main event, and I like the Canadian to get the win. She's a grapple-heavy fighter, and we have seen Lemos struggle against grapplers, like Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba. I expect Robertson to get the fight to the mat early and get a submission win to earn a statement victory here.

The other leg of the parlay is Rahiki to win his UFC debut against Harry Hardwick. Rahiki looked good on Contender Series and gets a very favorable matchup here. Hardwick was dominated in his debut, as he couldn't check a leg kick, and I like Rahiki to use leg kicks and his striking on the feet to land the more damaging blows. Even if Rahiki can't get the stoppage win, he still should be able to win a decision due to the damage.

UFC Vegas 114 Bet: Gillian Robertson & Marwan Rahiki parlay (+111)

UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Vegas 114 card.

If you prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.