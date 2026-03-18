UFC DFS predictions for this weekend's UFC London card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

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Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC London

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC London card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

Top UFC 326 Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 67-24-0

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Baraniewski

Fanduel Captain: Baraniewski/Evloev

Movsar Evloev (19-0-0) v. Lerone Murphy (17-0-1)

Movsar Evloev

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 19-0 (3 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Relentless wrestler with elite cardio and chain takedowns

Excels at controlling fights and neutralizing opponents' strengths

Lerone Murphy

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-0-1 (8 KO/TKO)

Sharp, technical striker with speed and clean boxing

Takedown defense remains a concern against high-level wrestlers

DFS Perspective: If this stays standing, Murphy would have a clear edge, but that's unlikely given Evloev's style. Evloev is a cardio-driven takedown machine who will constantly pressure and test Murphy's questionable takedown defense. If he's able to consistently land takedowns and maintain control, this could turn into a massive DFS performance through volume wrestling and control time. Evloev profiles as one of the strongest DFS plays on the slate with a very high floor and ceiling.

UFC England Pick: Evloev

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Luke Riley (12-0-0) v. Michael Aswell Jr. (11-3-0)

Luke Riley

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-0 (9 KO/TKO)

Explosive striker with strong finishing instincts and forward pressure

Comfortable in high-paced fights and willing to engage in exchanges

Michael Aswell

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-3 (6 KO/TKO)

Aggressive fighter with power and willingness to trade

Can be hittable in chaotic exchanges

DFS Perspective: This should be an absolute banger with both fighters willing to engage and trade. The pace and power on both sides create strong finish potential, making this a great DFS target. Riley's composure and slight edge in technique give him the advantage in what should be a back-and-forth fight. He profiles as the preferred DFS side with strong knockout upside in a high-action matchup.

UFC England Pick: Riley

Michael Page (24-3-0) v. Sam Patterson (14-2-1)

Michael Page

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Switch

Record: 24-3 (12 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Elusive, rangy striker who controls distance and tempo exceptionally well

Prefers low-volume, high-precision striking rather than high-output exchanges

Sam Patterson

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-2-1 (6 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

Tall, well-rounded fighter with finishing ability on the feet and mat

Still developing defensively, especially against high-level strikers

DFS Perspective: Page is notorious for slowing fights down and dictating a measured pace, which often limits overall DFS scoring. While he should have the edge in controlling range and landing cleaner shots, the low volume of his style caps his ceiling. Patterson has some finishing ability, but this fight is more likely to play out at Page's tempo. This profiles as more of a GPP-only target than a core DFS play, given limited scoring upside.

UFC England Pick: Page

Iwo Baraniewski (7-0-0) v. Austen Lane (13-7-0)

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-0 (5 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Heavy-handed finisher with strong physicality and forward pressure

Looks to end fights early and capitalize on defensive lapses

Height: 6'6" – Reach: 80" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-7 (11 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Big, athletic heavyweight with power

Extremely hittable and has struggled with durability in recent fights

DFS Perspective: This is one of the clearest spots on the card. Baraniewski's power and aggressive style line up perfectly against Lane's defensive issues and questionable durability. If he forces exchanges early, a knockout is highly likely. Baraniewski profiles as a strong DFS play with massive early-finish upside and one of the better "lock" spots on the slate.

UFC England Pick: Baraniewski

Roman Dolidze (15-4-0) v. Christian Leroy Duncan (13-2-0)

Roman Dolidze

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-4 (8 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Physical, powerful striker with a willingness to engage in brawls

Can be hittable and relies on durability in extended exchanges

Christian Leroy Duncan

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Switch

Record: 13-2 (10 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Crisp, technical striker with speed and knockout power

Uses range and movement well to control striking exchanges

DFS Perspective: This sets up as a striking battle where both fighters have finishing upside. Dolidze's durability and power keep him dangerous, but Duncan's cleaner technique, speed, and range management give him the edge in landing the more effective shots. If Duncan keeps the fight at distance and avoids brawling exchanges, he should be able to control the fight and potentially find a finish. Duncan profiles as the preferred DFS play with solid knockout upside.

UFC England Pick: Duncan

Kurtis Campbell (8-0-0) v. Danny Silva (10-2-0)

Kurtis Campbell

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Switch

Record: 8-0 (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Fast hands with sharp combinations and strong striking fundamentals

Thrives in stand-up battles and can overwhelm with speed

Danny Silva

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Switch

Record: 10-2 (5 KO/TKO)

Aggressive striker with power and willingness to trade

Can be hittable when exchanges become extended

DFS Perspective: This should be another striking-heavy fight with solid pace and finishing potential. Campbell's hand speed and cleaner boxing give him the edge in what could be a back-and-forth exchange early. Silva's aggression keeps him dangerous, but it may also play into Campbell's strengths. Campbell profiles as the preferred DFS side with knockout upside in a fight that could score well.

UFC England Pick: Campbell

Mason Jones (17-2-0) v. Axel Sola (11-0-1)

Mason Jones

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-2 (8 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Well-rounded fighter with strong pressure and finishing ability

Carries more power and experience across multiple phases

Axel Sola

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 11-0-1 (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Technical fighter with a balanced approach

Can struggle against higher-paced, more physical opponents

DFS Perspective: Jones has the edge in overall skill set, physicality, and power, which gives him multiple paths to victory. If he pushes the pace and mixes in his offense effectively, he should be able to control the fight and create scoring opportunities. Sola is capable, but Jones' experience and finishing upside make him the preferred DFS play with both volume and potential stoppage equity.

UFC England Pick: Jones

Nathaniel Wood (22-6-0) v. Losene Keita (16-1-0)

Nathaniel Wood

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22-6 (7 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Well-rounded fighter with strong pace, cardio, and technical striking

Durable and capable of mixing in grappling when needed

Losene Keita

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16-1 (10 KO/TKO)

Explosive, athletic fighter with power and finishing ability

Dangerous early with aggression and the ability to create chaos

DFS Perspective: This is a high-quality matchup with strong DFS appeal on both sides. Wood's pace, durability, and well-rounded game give him a reliable path through volume and control, especially if the fight extends. Keita brings real explosiveness and finishing upside, particularly early. Wood is the slightly safer DFS play due to his consistency and cardio, while Keita offers higher variance tournament upside with knockout potential.

UFC England Pick: Wood

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Mario Pinto (11-0-0) v. Felipe Franco (10-1-0)

Mario Pinto

Height: 6'5" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-0 (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Well-rounded prospect with strong physical tools and finishing ability

Comfortable dictating pace and capitalizing on openings

Felipe Franco

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-1 (6 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Aggressive fighter with a willingness to engage

Can be inconsistent and leave openings defensively

DFS Perspective: Pinto is the preferred side in this matchup due to his more complete skill set and ability to control where the fight takes place. His composure and finishing ability give him a clear edge against a more inconsistent opponent. Pinto profiles as a strong DFS play with solid win equity and potential upside if he capitalizes on defensive lapses.

UFC England Pick: Pinto

Antonio Trocoli (12-6-0) v. Mantas Kondratavicius (8-1-0)

Antonio Trocoli

Height: 6'5" – Reach: 80" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-6 (3 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Lengthy fighter with grappling ability and submission threats

Has gone 0-3 in the UFC and struggled to translate skills at this level

Mantas Kondratavicius

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-1 (6 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Well-rounded fighter with solid pressure and finishing ability

More consistent and effective across multiple phases

DFS Perspective: Trocoli enters with significant pressure at 0-3 in the UFC, and his performances have not inspired confidence. Kondratavicius appears to be the more reliable and well-rounded fighter, with a clearer path to control the fight and capitalize on Trocoli's struggles. If trends continue, this sets up as another difficult outing for Trocoli. Kondratavicius profiles as the preferred DFS play with solid win equity and potential finishing upside.

UFC England Pick: Kondratavicius

Louie Sutherland (10-4-0) v. Brando Pericic (5-1-0)

Louie Sutherland

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-4 (8 KO/TKO)

Balanced skill set with ability to mix striking and grappling

Can be hittable in striking exchanges against more powerful opponents

Brando Pericic

Height: 6'5" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 5-1 (4 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Dangerous striker with clear power and finishing instincts

Most effective when he can dictate range and keep fights standing

DFS Perspective: Pericic's striking advantage and power give him a strong edge in this matchup. If he's able to keep the fight standing, he should have clear opportunities to land damaging shots and potentially secure a knockout. Sutherland's well-rounded game gives him some paths, but the striking gap is significant. Pericic profiles as a strong DFS play with real knockout upside.

UFC England Pick: Pericic

Shaqueme Rock (12-2-1) v. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-4-0)

Shaqueme Rock

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 12-2-1 (2 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Grappling-focused fighter with strong takedowns and control

Most effective when dictating pace and keeping fights on the mat

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-4 (8 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Technical striker with solid power and composure on the feet

More comfortable in striking exchanges than extended grappling

DFS Perspective: This is a classic striker vs grappler matchup with clear paths on both sides. Al-Selwady should have the edge on the feet, but Rock's wrestling and ability to control position give him a strong path to winning rounds. If Rock is able to consistently land takedowns and rack up control time, he can accumulate steady DFS scoring. Rock profiles as the preferred DFS side due to his control-based upside, while Al-Selwady remains a live option if he keeps the fight standing.

UFC England Pick: Rock

Shanelle Dyer (6-1-0) v. Ravena Oliveira (7-3-1)

Shanelle Dyer

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 6-1 (4 KO/TKO)

Striking-focused fighter with good speed and clean combinations

Relies on pace and quickness to win exchanges

Ravena Oliveira

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-3-1 (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Aggressive finisher with power and willingness to engage

Dangerous early when she can dictate exchanges

DFS Perspective: This shapes up as a striking battle, with both fighters having their moments. Dyer's speed advantage and cleaner combinations give her a slight edge in landing first and controlling exchanges. Oliveira's power keeps her alive, especially early, but Dyer's quickness and activity create a more reliable DFS path. Dyer profiles as the preferred side with volume-based scoring potential in a competitive matchup.

UFC England Pick: Dyer

Melissa Mullins (7-2-0) v. Luana Carolina (11-5-0)

Melissa Mullins

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-2 (4 KO/TKO)

Grappling-focused fighter with strong takedowns and control

Most effective when dictating position and grinding opponents

Luana Carolina

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-5 (3 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Technical striker with good movement and volume

Has struggled against opponents who can impose grappling

DFS Perspective: Carolina is the better pure striker, but this matchup favors Mullins stylistically. If Mullins is able to implement a takedown-heavy game plan and control position, she can neutralize Carolina's striking and rack up steady DFS scoring through control time. Mullins profiles as the preferred DFS play with a clear grappling-based path to victory and solid floor.

UFC England Pick: Mullins

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FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.