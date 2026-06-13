UFC Freedom 250 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card

Discover expert predictions for the main card of UFC Freedom 250: Gaethje vs. Topuria, as the UFC heads to the White House front lawn with two titles on the line.
June 13, 2026
UFC Freedom 250 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card
June 13, 2026
UFC Picks

The UFC heads to the White House front lawn Sunday for two title fights and a high-profile card of former and future title contenders. To celebrate the unique occasion, the RotoWire team of contributors will be picking all seven fights on the abbreviated card. 

Before diving in, check out a series of columns that consider DFS & betting strategy, plus in-depth matchup breakdowns:

We also feature a  UFC DFS Lineup Optimizer (with a newly-added Captain Mode) to use if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters and/or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC Freedom 250 odds from every major sportsbook.

MMA Expert Predictions & Picks: UFC 328 Main Card

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Ilia Topuria (-520) vs.
(IC) Justin Gaethje (+390)

Lightweight
Championship

TopuriaTopuriaTopuria
Alex Pereira (-110) vs.
Ciryl Gane (-110)

Interim
Heavyweight Championship

GanePereiraGane
Sean O'Malley (-440) vs.
Aiemann Zahabi (+340)

Bantamweight

O'MalleyO'MalleyO'Malley
Josh Hokit (-410) vs.
Derrick Lewis (+320)

Heavyweight

HokitHokitHokit
Mauricio Ruffy (-700) vs.
Michael Chandler (+500)

Lightweight

RuffyRuffyRuffy
Bo Nickal (-345) vs.
Kyle Daukaus (+275)

Middleweight

DaukausDaukausDaukaus
Diego Lopes (-162) vs.
Steve Garcia (+136)

Featherweight

GarciaGarciaGarcia
     
UFC FREEDOM 250 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2026 RECORD 15-1016-914-11
2026 PERCENTAGE .600.640.560
2025 RECORD 37-2535-2726-36
2025 PERCENTAGE .597.565.419
2024 RECORD 45-1941-2339-25
2024 PERCENTAGE .703.641.610
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  378-233384-227 305-252
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .619.628.548

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
(C) Ilia Topuria (-520) vs.
(IC) Justin Gaethje (+390)

Lightweight
Championship

TopuriaTopuriaTopuria
Alex Pereira (-110) vs.
Ciryl Gane (-110)

Interim
Heavyweight Championship

GaneGaneGane
Sean O'Malley (-440) vs.
Aiemann Zahabi (+340)

Bantamweight

O'MalleyO'MalleyO'Malley
Josh Hokit (-410) vs.
Derrick Lewis (+320)

Heavyweight

HokitHokitHokit
Mauricio Ruffy (-700) vs.
Michael Chandler (+500)

Lightweight

RuffyRuffyRuffy
Bo Nickal (-345) vs.
Kyle Daukaus (+275)

Middleweight

DaukausNickalDaukaus
Diego Lopes (-162) vs.
Steve Garcia (+136)

Featherweight

GarciaGarciaLopes
     
UFC FREEDOM 250 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2026 RECORD 12-1315-1019-6
2026 PERCENTAGE .480.600.760
2025 RECORD 32-3037-2541-21
2025 PERCENTAGE .516.597.661
2024 RECORD 40-2440-2443-21
2024 PERCENTAGE .625.625.672
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 308-202215-123196-115
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .604.636.630

In search of a new, legal sportsbook? Get in on the action with our best sportsbook promo codes, as well as these selections for the best sports betting sites and sports betting apps.

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

RotoWire has the latest in UFC betting odds & fighter prop bets for every event, plus compares markets across multiple legal sportsbooks.

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
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