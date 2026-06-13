The UFC heads to the White House front lawn Sunday for two title fights and a high-profile card of former and future title contenders. To celebrate the unique occasion, the RotoWire team of contributors will be picking all seven fights on the abbreviated card.
Before diving in, check out a series of columns that consider DFS & betting strategy, plus in-depth matchup breakdowns:
- Extended fight previews for DFS players -- UFC Freedom 250 DraftKings Picks.
- New to Captain Mode? Check out UFC Freedom 250 Showdown Strategy.
- Find a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay to back with our UFC Freedom 250 Betting Picks.
- Fighter profiles + DFS notes -- UFC Freedom 250 Fight Breakdowns
- Captain Picks, PrizePicks Props, Long-Shot Bet: UFC Freedom 250 DFS & Prop Breakdown
- Video analysis from a real fighter & DFS pros -- Fight IQ: Picks & Analysis from a Fighter's Perspective
We also feature a UFC DFS Lineup Optimizer (with a newly-added Captain Mode) to use if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters and/or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC Freedom 250 odds from every major sportsbook.
MMA Expert Predictions & Picks: UFC 328 Main Card
|MATCHUP
WEIGHT
CLASS
|JON
|JAKE
|CHRIS
|(C) Ilia Topuria (-520) vs.
(IC) Justin Gaethje (+390)
Lightweight
|Topuria
|Topuria
|Topuria
|Alex Pereira (-110) vs.
Ciryl Gane (-110)
Interim
|Gane
|Pereira
|Gane
|Sean O'Malley (-440) vs.
Aiemann Zahabi (+340)
Bantamweight
|O'Malley
|O'Malley
|O'Malley
|Josh Hokit (-410) vs.
Derrick Lewis (+320)
Heavyweight
|Hokit
|Hokit
|Hokit
|Mauricio Ruffy (-700) vs.
Michael Chandler (+500)
Lightweight
|Ruffy
|Ruffy
|Ruffy
|Bo Nickal (-345) vs.
Kyle Daukaus (+275)
Middleweight
|Daukaus
|Daukaus
|Daukaus
|Diego Lopes (-162) vs.
Steve Garcia (+136)
Featherweight
|Garcia
|Garcia
|Garcia
|UFC FREEDOM 250 RECORD
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2026 RECORD
|15-10
|16-9
|14-11
|2026 PERCENTAGE
|.600
|.640
|.560
|2025 RECORD
|37-25
|35-27
|26-36
|2025 PERCENTAGE
|.597
|.565
|.419
|2024 RECORD
|45-19
|41-23
|39-25
|2024 PERCENTAGE
|.703
|.641
|.610
|2023 RECORD
|42-25
|44-23
|35-32
|2023 PERCENTAGE
|.627
|.657
|.522
|2022 RECORD
|34-27
|40-21
|25-26
|2022 PERCENTAGE
|.557
|.656
|.490
|2021 RECORD
|35-28
|42-21
|37-26
|2021 PERCENTAGE
|.556
|.667
|.586
|2020 RECORD
|36-18
|34-20
|28-26
|2020 PERCENTAGE
|.667
|.630
|.519
|2019 RECORD
|39-19
|35-23
|32-26
|2019 PERCENTAGE
|.672
|.603
|.552
|ALL-TIME
|378-233
|384-227
|305-252
|ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE
|.619
|.628
|.548
MATCHUP
WEIGHT
JOE
|COLE
|DRAKE
|(C) Ilia Topuria (-520) vs.
(IC) Justin Gaethje (+390)
Lightweight
|Topuria
|Topuria
|Topuria
|Alex Pereira (-110) vs.
Ciryl Gane (-110)
Interim
|Gane
|Gane
|Gane
|Sean O'Malley (-440) vs.
Aiemann Zahabi (+340)
Bantamweight
|O'Malley
|O'Malley
|O'Malley
|Josh Hokit (-410) vs.
Derrick Lewis (+320)
Heavyweight
|Hokit
|Hokit
|Hokit
|Mauricio Ruffy (-700) vs.
Michael Chandler (+500)
Lightweight
|Ruffy
|Ruffy
|Ruffy
|Bo Nickal (-345) vs.
Kyle Daukaus (+275)
Middleweight
|Daukaus
|Nickal
|Daukaus
|Diego Lopes (-162) vs.
Steve Garcia (+136)
Featherweight
|Garcia
|Garcia
|Lopes
|UFC FREEDOM 250 RECORD
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2026 RECORD
|12-13
|15-10
|19-6
|2026 PERCENTAGE
|.480
|.600
|.760
|2025 RECORD
|32-30
|37-25
|41-21
|2025 PERCENTAGE
|.516
|.597
|.661
|2024 RECORD
|40-24
|40-24
|43-21
|2024 PERCENTAGE
|.625
|.625
|.672
|2023 RECORD
|41-26
|44-23
|36-31
|2023 PERCENTAGE
|.612
|.657
|.537
|2022 RECORD
|38-23
|39-22
|39-22
|2022 PERCENTAGE
|.623
|.639
|.639
|2021 RECORD
|38-25
|43-21
|17-14
|2021 PERCENTAGE
|.603
|.672
|.548
|2020 RECORD
|36-18
|N/A
|N/A
|2020 PERCENTAGE
|.667
|N/A
|N/A
|2019 RECORD
|34-24
|N/A
|N/A
|2019 PERCENTAGE
|.586
|N/A
|N/A
|ALL-TIME
|308-202
|215-123
|196-115
|ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE
|.604
|.636
|.630
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THE PICKERS
Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.
Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.
Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.
Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.
Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.
Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.
RotoWire has the latest in UFC betting odds & fighter prop bets for every event, plus compares markets across multiple legal sportsbooks.