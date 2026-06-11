UFC DFS picks for this weekend's UFC Freedom 250 card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC White House

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC White House card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

UFC Freedom 250 Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 163-65-2

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Topuria

Fanduel Captain: Topuria

Ilia Topuria (17-0-0) v. Justin Gaethje (27-5-0)

Ilia Topuria

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-0 (7 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Elite boxer with devastating power and underrated grappling

Continues to prove he is one of the most complete fighters in the sport

Justin Gaethje

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 27-5 (19 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Relentless pressure fighter with legendary durability and knockout power

Always dangerous and willing to turn fights into a war

DFS Perspective:

This should be an absolute banger and one of the best fights of the year. Gaethje is always live with his power and pressure, but Topuria is simply operating on another level right now. His boxing is cleaner, his defense is tighter, and he has the grappling advantage if he ever chooses to use it. Gaethje will have moments, but I expect Topuria to find the bigger shots and eventually put him away. Topuria profiles as one of the premier plays on the slate with massive finishing upside.

UFC Freedom 250 Pick: Topuria

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Alex Pereira (13-3-0) v. Ciryl Gane (13-2-0)

Alex Pereira

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-3 (11 KO/TKO)

One of the most feared strikers in MMA with legendary knockout power

Carries fight-ending ability every second the fight remains standing

Ciryl Gane

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 81" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-2 (6 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Elite technical heavyweight with outstanding movement, speed, and striking defense

Excels at controlling range and frustrating opponents over five rounds

DFS Perspective:

I'm going to lean Gane here, by a slight margin. Pereira moving up to heavyweight brings plenty of unanswered questions, especially against a natural heavyweight with Gane's movement and athleticism. Gane should be the faster fighter and owns some of the best striking defense in the division, making him a difficult target for Pereira's left hand. Pereira is always one shot away from changing the fight, but I'll side with Gane to use his footwork, volume, and defensive skills to earn a competitive decision or late stoppage.

UFC Freedom 250 Pick: Gane

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Sean O'Malley (19-3-0) v. Aiemann Zahabi (14-2-0)

Sean O'Malley

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Switch

Record: 19-3 (11 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Elite striker with outstanding timing, footwork, and knockout power

Excels at controlling range and making opponents pay for every mistake

Aiemann Zahabi

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-2 (5 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Well-rounded veteran riding an impressive winning streak

Has shown improved boxing and composure against high-level competition

DFS Perspective:

O'Malley has significant advantages in length, speed, and overall striking ability, and he has consistently performed well against elite competition. Unless Zahabi is able to make this ugly and close the distance, I expect O'Malley to control the fight from range and eventually find a finish. O'Malley profiles as one of the strongest knockout plays on the slate.

UFC Freedom 250 Pick: O'Malley

Derrick Lewis (29-13-0) v. Josh Hokit (9-0-0)

Derrick Lewis

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 29-13 (24 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

One of the hardest hitters in UFC history with fight-ending power

Dangerous until the final bell, but recent performances have raised questions about durability and motivation

Josh Hokit

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-0 (5 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Undefeated prospect with relentless pace, cardio, and underrated wrestling

Coming off an impressive win over Curtis Blaydes and continuing to rise rapidly through the heavyweight ranks

DFS Perspective:

Lewis is always one punch away from ending a fight, but this feels like a changing-of-the-guard matchup. Hokit pushes a relentless pace, mixes in wrestling, and has already proven he can handle a high-level heavyweight over three rounds. If Lewis doesn't land something massive in the opening minutes, I expect Hokit to wear him down with volume and pressure. Hokit profiles as one of the stronger plays on the slate with both a high floor and a high ceiling.

UFC Freedom 250 Pick: Hokit

Mauricio Ruffy (13-2-0) v. Michael Chandler (23-10-0)

Mauricio Ruffy

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-2 (12 KO/TKO)

Elite striker with explosive speed and devastating knockout power

Continues to develop into one of the most dangerous lightweights in the UFC

Michael Chandler

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 23-10 (11 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

Explosive veteran with wrestling and fight-ending power

Always dangerous, but durability and decision-making have become major concerns late in his career

DFS Perspective:

This should be a shellacking by Ruffy. Chandler is always live for a big punch or an early takedown, but Ruffy is faster, cleaner, and far more dangerous in open space. Unless Chandler can completely change the fight with wrestling, I expect Ruffy to pick him apart and eventually find a highlight-reel knockout. Ruffy profiles as one of the premier plays on the slate with massive first-round finish upside.

UFC Freedom 250 Pick: Ruffy

Bo Nickal (8-1-0) v. Kyle Daukaus (17-4-0)

Bo Nickal

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 8-1 (3 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Elite collegiate wrestler with outstanding top control and athleticism

Coming off a rebound win, but still has questions against higher-level MMA competition

Kyle Daukaus

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 17-4 (2 KO/TKO, 12 submissions)

Dangerous grappler with a slick submission game and improving striking

Has looked far better since returning to the UFC with two first-round finishes

DFS Perspective:

I'm going to take a chance with the dog here. Nickal has been a complete letdown relative to the hype and still hasn't shown he can consistently dominate quality UFC competition. Daukaus, on the other hand, has looked like a different fighter since returning, showing more confidence, better striking, and the same dangerous submission game. Nickal's wrestling is always a factor, but if he can't control the fight early, Daukaus has the tools to make him uncomfortable everywhere. Daukaus profiles as one of my favorite underdog plays on the slate.

UFC Freedom 250 Pick: Daukaus

Diego Lopes (27-8-0) v. Steve Garcia (19-5-0)

Diego Lopes

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 27-8 (11 KO/TKO, 12 submissions)

Dynamic finisher with elite power and dangerous submission ability

Constantly pressures forward and looks to end fights at every opportunity

Steve Garcia

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 19-5 (15 KO/TKO)

Aggressive striker with heavy hands and excellent finishing instincts

Thrives in chaotic fights and is always hunting the knockout

DFS Perspective:

This should be one of the most entertaining fights on the card and could end at any moment. Garcia has the power to make anyone uncomfortable, but Lopes brings another level of explosiveness and finishing ability. If these two stand and trade, I trust Lopes to land the cleaner and more damaging shots. Slight lean Lopes in a fight that should produce a solid DFS score regardless of who gets their hand raised.

UFC Freedom 250 Pick: Lopes

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.