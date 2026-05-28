UFC DFS picks for this weekend's UFC Macau card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC Macau

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Macau card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

UFC Macau Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 145-59-2

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Perez

Fanduel Captain: Perez/Yadong

Yadong Song (22-9-1) v. Deiveson Figueiredo (25-6-1)

Yadong Song

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22-9-1 (9 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Fast, explosive striker with strong boxing and athleticism

Continues to improve and has developed into a very complete bantamweight

Deiveson Figueiredo

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 25-6-1 (9 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Dangerous veteran with knockout power and submission ability

Still explosive, but durability and consistency have started to decline

DFS Perspective:

At this point in their careers, Song is likely the better fighter everywhere. Figueiredo is still dangerous and always capable of creating big moments, but it feels like his time as a top-ranked contender is starting to fade. If Song fights composed and pushes pace, he should be able to control the fight and pull away over time. Song profiles as the preferred side with solid upside.

UFC Macau Pick: Song

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Mingyang Zhang (19-7-0) v. Alonzo Menifield (17-6-1)

Zhang Mingyang

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 19-7 (13 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Aggressive finisher with dangerous power and forward pressure

Most effective when overwhelming opponents early with offense

Alonzo Menifield

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-6-1 (9 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Powerful veteran with strong physicality and UFC experience

Dangerous in exchanges and capable of capitalizing on mistakes

DFS Perspective:

Zhang took a considerable step up in competition last time out and was put to sleep. Menifield is also better than anyone Zhang has beaten so far. Until Zhang proves he can get past this level of competition, it's difficult to confidently back him in matchups like this. Menifield profiles as the preferred side with experience and finishing upside.

UFC Macau Pick: Menifield

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Sergei Pavlovich (20-3-0) v. Tallison Teixeira (9-1-0)

Sergei Pavlovich

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 84" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 20-3 (15 KO/TKO)

Heavy-handed striker with elite first-round finishing ability

Dangerous when able to pressure forward and force exchanges early

Tallison Teixeira

Height: 6'7" – Reach: 83" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-1 (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Explosive heavyweight with strong early knockout power

Gas tank falls off heavily if unable to secure an early finish

DFS Perspective:

Teixeira feels very first-round or bust in this matchup. If he cannot get Pavlovich out of there early, the fight likely starts to swing quickly. This feels like a good opportunity for Pavlovich to regain some confidence and remind people of his power. Pavlovich profiles as the preferred side with strong knockout upside.

UFC Macau Pick: Pavlovich

Kai Asakura (21-6-0) v. Cameron Smotherman (12-6-0)

Kai Asakura

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21-6 (13 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Fast, explosive striker with strong finishing instincts

Dangerous in open exchanges and capable of ending fights quickly

Cameron Smotherman

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-6 (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Aggressive fighter who likes to pressure and force exchanges

Can be hittable defensively against sharper strikers

DFS Perspective:

This feels like a strong spot for Asakura. His speed, timing, and overall striking should give Smotherman problems throughout the fight. If Asakura is able to force exchanges early, he can create big moments and potentially find a finish. Asakura profiles as a strong play with knockout upside.

UFC Macau Pick: Asakura

Jake Matthews (22-8-0) v. Carlston Harris (19-7-0)

Jake Matthews

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22-8 (5 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Well-rounded veteran with improving wrestling and striking

Uses takedown threats effectively to open up his offense on the feet

Carlston Harris

Height: 60" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 19-7 (5 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Durable fighter with solid grappling and submission ability

Most dangerous when creating scrambles and forcing messy exchanges

DFS Perspective:

Matthews looks like the better fighter almost everywhere in this matchup. His wrestling should allow him to dictate the pace and create openings for his striking throughout the fight. If he mixes his game together effectively, he should be able to control long stretches and pull away on the scorecards. Matthews profiles as the clear preferred side.

UFC Macau Pick: Matthews

Alex Perez (26-10-0) v. Su Mudaerji (19-7-0)

Alex Perez

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 26-10 (7 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

Veteran flyweight with strong wrestling and scrambling ability

Most effective when mixing pressure with takedowns and control

Su Mudaerji

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 19-7 (13 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Long striker with dangerous power for the division

Thrives at range and can create big moments on the feet

DFS Perspective:

This matchup likely comes down to whether Perez can consistently secure takedowns. If he's able to close distance and force grappling exchanges, he can control large portions of the fight. However, Mudaerji's length and striking remain very dangerous if this stays standing. Competitive matchup with clear paths on both sides.

UFC Macau Pick: Perez

Luis Felipe Dias (16-5-0) v. Yi Sak Lee (8-1-0)

Luis Felipe Dias

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16-5 (7 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Grappling-heavy fighter with strong control and submission ability

Most effective when forcing fights to the mat and dictating position

Yi Sak Lee

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-1 (4 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Aggressive striker with solid power and finishing instincts

Prefers to keep fights standing and work at range

DFS Perspective:

Dias' ground game will likely be the deciding factor in this matchup. If he's able to secure takedowns consistently, he should be able to control the pace and neutralize Lee's striking. Lee is dangerous on the feet, but Dias profiles as the preferred side with a strong grappling path.

UFC Macau Pick: Dias

Meng Ding (35-9-0) v. Jose Henrique (8-1-0)

Ding Meng

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 35-9 (28 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Veteran striker with heavy hands and strong finishing ability

Dangerous whenever he can force exchanges on the feet

Jose Henrique Souza

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-1 (6 KO/TKO)

Well-rounded prospect with balanced striking and grappling

Still developing but has shown composure in competitive fights

DFS Perspective:

This is one of the tougher fights on the card to get a read on and it could realistically go either way. Henrique looks like the more complete fighter overall, but Ding's power gives him a real chance to swing the fight at any moment. In a close matchup like this, I'll lean Ding slightly due to the danger in his hands.

UFC Macau Pick: Ding

Aori Qileng (26-12-0) v. Cody Haddon (8-1-0)

Aori Qileng

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 26-12 (9 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Aggressive striker who likes to pressure and force exchanges

Durable and willing to turn fights into brawls

Cody Haddon

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-1 (5 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Well-rounded prospect with solid pace and grappling ability

Most effective when mixing striking with takedowns and control

DFS Perspective:

This should be a fun fight stylistically. Qileng will look to pressure and create chaos on the feet, while Haddon likely has the more balanced overall game. If Haddon is able to mix in grappling and avoid extended brawls, he should be able to control the fight. Haddon profiles as the preferred side with multiple paths to win.

UFC Macau Pick: Haddon

Rei Tsuruya (10-1-0) v. Luis Gurule (11-3-0)

Rei Tsuruya

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-1 (4 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Relentless grappler with strong takedowns and control

Excels at dictating pace and wearing opponents down on the mat

Luis Gurule

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 64" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-3 (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Aggressive striker with solid power and willingness to engage

Dangerous early when he can force striking exchanges

DFS Perspective:

This matchup comes down to whether Gurule can keep the fight standing. Tsuruya's wrestling and control should allow him to dictate where this fight takes place for long stretches. Gurule has power and can create moments if he keeps distance, but Tsuruya profiles as the preferred side with a strong grappling-based scoring path.

UFC Macau Pick: Tsuruya

Angela Hill (18-16-0) v. Jingnan Xiong (19-2-0)

Angela Hill

Height: 5'3" – Reach: 64" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-16 (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Veteran striker with strong volume and cardio

Relies on pace and activity to win rounds over time

Jingnan Xiong

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 64" – Stance: Switch

Record: 19-2 (10 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Powerful and technical striker with excellent pressure

Excels in prolonged striking exchanges and carries real finishing ability

DFS Perspective:

Hill will bring her usual pace and volume, but this feels like a very difficult matchup for her stylistically. Xiong is the cleaner and more dangerous striker, and she should be able to create the bigger moments throughout the fight. If Xiong pushes forward and forces exchanges, she can take over quickly. Xiong profiles as the clear preferred side with strong upside.

UFC Macau Pick: Xiong

Kangjie Zhu (21-4-0) v. Rodrigo Vera (21-1-1)

Kangjie Zhu

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21-4 (12 KO/TKO)

Aggressive striker with solid finishing ability and pressure

Most effective when keeping fights standing and forcing exchanges

Rodrigo Vera

Height: 5'7" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21-1-1 (8 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

High-level grappler with dominant control and submission ability

Clearly most dangerous when dictating fights on the mat

DFS Perspective:

Vera is light years ahead on the mat in this matchup and should be able to dominate if he gets this fight to the ground. Zhu is dangerous on the feet, but Vera's grappling advantage is massive and should allow him to control the pace throughout. Vera profiles as one of the stronger grappling plays on the slate.

UFC Macau Pick:

Loma Lookboonmee (10-4-0) v. Jaqueline Amorim (10-2-0)

Loma Lookboonmee

Height: 5'1" – Reach: 61" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-4 (1 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Technical striker with strong clinch work and solid volume

Most effective when keeping fights standing and controlling range

Jaqueline Amorim

Height: 5'3" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-2 (2 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Elite grappler with dangerous submission ability and strong control

Most effective when forcing takedowns and dominating on the mat

DFS Perspective:

This matchup likely comes down to whether Amorim can consistently secure takedowns. If she gets this fight to the mat, she should have a massive advantage and could dominate quickly. Loma's striking is sharp enough to create problems standing, but Amorim profiles as the preferred side with a strong grappling-based scoring path.

UFC Macau Pick: Amorim

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FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.