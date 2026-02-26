UFC DFS predictions for this weekend's UFC Mexico card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus analysis for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC Mexico

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Mexico card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

Top UFC Houston Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 39-13-0

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Edgar Chairez

Fanduel Captain: Chairez/Moreno

Brandon Moreno (23-9-2) v. Lone'er Kavanagh (9-1-0)

Brandon Moreno

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 23-9-2 (5 KO/TKO, 11 submissions)

Elite pace, cardio, and scrambles with championship-level experience

Extremely well-rounded with the ability to mix striking and grappling seamlessly

Lone'er Kavanagh

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-1 (4 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Undefeated prospect with speed and confidence on the feet

Taking a massive step up in competition against a high-pressure veteran

DFS Perspective: Moreno's experience, pace, and well-rounded skill set make him the clear DFS target. His ability to push volume, scramble, and mix in grappling creates multiple scoring paths over three rounds. Kavanagh's speed and upside keep him live, but this is a major step up in competition and a difficult stylistic matchup against Moreno's relentless tempo. Moreno profiles as a high-floor, high-ceiling DFS play with strong volume and submission equity.

UFC Mexico Pick: Moreno

Marlon Vera (23-11-1) v. David Martinez (13-1-0)

Marlon Vera

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Switch

Record: 23-11-1 (8 KO/TKO, 10 submissions)

Durable, dangerous finisher with strong late-fight moments

Notoriously slow starter who often gives away early rounds

David Martinez

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-1 (10 KO/TKO)

Fast, aggressive prospect with strong output and confidence early

Builds momentum quickly and capitalizes on opponents who start slow

DFS Perspective: Vera's slow starts are a major concern in this matchup, especially against a fast starter like Martinez. While Vera always carries finish-or-bust upside due to his durability and late-fight danger, the pacing dynamics favor Martinez heavily over three rounds. Martinez's activity, pressure, and ability to bank early rounds should give him a clear DFS edge. He profiles as the preferred DFS play with solid volume scoring and a strong path to moving to 3-0 in the UFC.

UFC Mexico Pick: Martinez

Daniel Zellhuber (15-3-0) v. King Green (33-17-1)

Daniel Zellhuber

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Switch

Record: 15-3 (7 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Long, technical striker with strong range control and improving composure

Continues to develop and looks more comfortable dictating pace each fight

King Green

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 33-17-1 (11 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Slick, experienced boxer with strong defensive instincts and fight IQ

Inconsistency and age raise concerns about which version shows up

DFS Perspective: This fight could be closer than it looks on paper depending on which version of Green shows up, but stylistically it still feels like Zellhuber's fight to lose. His length, activity, and ability to manage distance should allow him to control the striking exchanges over three rounds. Green's experience and defensive awareness keep him competitive, but Zellhuber's pace and physical advantages give him the clearer DFS path. He projects as the preferred DFS play with solid volume and decision equity, with some upside if he hurts Green late.

UFC Mexico Pick: Zellhuber

Edgar Chairez (12-6-0) v. Felipe Bunes (14-8-0)

Edgar Chairez

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-6 (4 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Aggressive finisher with strong grappling instincts and scrambles

Dangerous when he can dictate pace and force chaotic exchanges

Felipe Bunes

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-8 (3 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Tough and willing to engage, but defensively hittable

Can struggle against higher-pressure, more dynamic opponents

DFS Perspective: On paper, this is one of the more favorable matchups for Chairez. His aggression, grappling upside, and ability to overwhelm opponents in scrambles give him a clear edge across multiple phases. If he pushes the pace early, he has a strong path to dominant scoring through control, advances, and potential submission threats. Chairez profiles as a high-ceiling DFS play and a potential smash spot if he imposes his game from the start.

UFC Mexico Pick: Chairez

Imanol Rodriguez (6-0-0) v. Kevin Borjas (10-4-0)

Imanol Rodriguez

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 64" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 6-0 (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Debuting prospect with explosive power and aggressive striking

Carries real knockout threat and pushes a fast pace early

Kevin Borjas

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-4 (8 KO/TKO)

Technical but low-output striker who can struggle to pull the trigger

Recent performances have shown limited volume and difficulty establishing offense

DFS Perspective: Rodriguez is a very intriguing DFS target in his debut due to his aggression and clear knockout upside. The firepower in his hands contrasts sharply with Borjas' recent low-output performances, including struggles to generate meaningful significant strike volume. If Borjas once again fights tentatively, Rodriguez's pressure and power could overwhelm him early. Rodriguez profiles as a high-upside tournament play with strong knockout equity, especially if he forces exchanges from the opening round.

UFC Mexico Pick: Rodriguez

Santiago Luna (7-0-0) v. Angel Pacheco (7-3-0)

Santiago Luna

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-0 (3 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Well-rounded fighter with solid pressure and finishing ability

Comfortable dictating pace and capitalizing on openings

Angel Pacheco

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-3 (4 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Aggressive and dangerous in exchanges with real finishing instincts

Can be hittable when fights turn into extended firefights

DFS Perspective: This matchup certainly favors Luna, but both fighters will have opportunities as long as the fight stays competitive. Luna's more complete skill set and ability to manage pace give him the clearer path to winning rounds and controlling the flow of the fight. However, the volatility is real, as Pacheco is dangerous and willing to engage in exchanges where momentum can swing quickly. Luna is the preferred DFS side, but this is a fight with mutual finish equity and solid tournament appeal.

UFC Mexico Pick: Luna

Jose Medina (11-6-0) v. Ryan Gandra (8-1-0)

Jose Medina

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-6 (8 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Tough, experienced fighter willing to engage in exchanges

Has lost all three of his UFC fights and has struggled to separate at this level

Ryan Gandra

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-1 (4 KO/TKO, 2 submission)

Debuting prospect with solid physical tools and finishing upside

Enters with momentum and a clear opportunity against a struggling opponent

DFS Perspective: This sets up as a very favorable spot for Gandra in his UFC debut. Medina likely enters with pressure given his 0-3 UFC record, and his past performances suggest difficulty handling opponents with momentum and physical upside. While debut fighters always carry some risk, Gandra's trajectory and matchup against a fighter on a losing skid make him the preferred DFS side. He profiles as a strong win-equity play with potential finishing upside if he pushes the pace early.

UFC Mexico Pick: Gandra

Macy Chiasson (10-5-0) v. Ailin Perez (12-2-0)

Macy Chiasson

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-5 (3 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Long, physical striker who is most effective at range

Can struggle when forced into grappling-heavy fights and prolonged control sequences

Ailin Perez

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Switch

Record: 12-2 (4 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Relentless grappler with strong top control and positional pressure

Excels at chaining takedowns and wearing opponents down over rounds

DFS Perspective: Chiasson will need to land early and consistently on the feet to overcome Perez's grappling, but stylistically, that is a difficult ask. Perez's groundwork, pressure, and ability to secure control time give her a very clear DFS path through takedowns and positional dominance. If she implements her usual wrestling-heavy approach, she can neutralize Chiasson's length and rack up steady scoring. Perez profiles as the preferred DFS play with a strong floor and solid control-based upside.

UFC Mexico Pick: Perez

Cristian Quinonez (18-5-0) v. Kris Moutinho (14-7-0)

Cristian Quinonez

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-5 (10 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Aggressive striker with solid power and finishing instincts

Comfortable pushing pace and overwhelming opponents with volume

Kris Moutinho

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 14-7 (6 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Extremely durable and willing to walk forward nonstop

Absorbs massive damage and relies heavily on toughness over defense

DFS Perspective: Quinonez is in a very favorable matchup here. Moutinho's durability keeps him alive in fights, but his defensive issues and tendency to absorb damage play directly into Quinonez's pressure and volume striking. Even if Moutinho survives early, the accumulation of damage and sustained offense from Quinonez should lead to dominant scoring or a late stoppage. Quinonez profiles as a strong DFS play with both volume and finishing upside.

UFC Mexico Pick: Quinonez

Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-6-0) v. Javier Reyes (22-5-0)

Douglas Silva de Andrade

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 29-6 (20 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Veteran brawler with real power and finishing experience

Durable and dangerous in close-range exchanges despite age

Javier Reyes

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22-5 (10 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Younger prospect with physical advantages and developing skill set

Still relatively untested against experienced, durable veterans

DFS Perspective: This is a classic veteran-versus-prospect matchup with volatility on both sides. Andrade's experience, durability, and knockout power make him dangerous at all times, especially if the fight turns into a brawl. However, Reyes' youth, length, and potential volume edge could allow him to control the pace over three rounds if he stays disciplined. From a DFS standpoint, this fight has sneaky tournament appeal due to Andrade's finish-or-bust profile, while Reyes offers the slightly safer path through activity and range management.

UFC Mexico Pick: Reyes

Erik Silva (9-3-0) v. Francis Marshall (8-3-0)

Erik Silva

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-3 (3 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Aggressive fighter with solid finishing instincts and forward pressure

Can be hittable in extended exchanges and relies on momentum

Francis Marshall

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-3 (1 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

High-output, well-rounded fighter with strong pace and composure

Durable and capable of winning rounds through volume and control

DFS Perspective: This sets up as a strong bounce-back spot for Marshall, especially after a controversial result in his last outing. His pace, durability, and well-rounded skill set give him multiple paths to control the fight over three rounds. Silva will have moments due to his aggression, but that same aggression can play into Marshall's ability to outwork and outland him consistently. Marshall profiles as the preferred DFS play with solid volume, decision equity, and potential late-fight upside.

UFC Mexico Pick: Marshall

Wes Schultz (8-2-0) v. Damian Pinas (8-1-0)

Wes Schultz

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-2 (2 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Grappling-oriented fighter who looks to control and work from top position

Needs to close distance and avoid extended striking exchanges

Damian Pinas

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-1 (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Dangerous striker with power and finishing instincts

Most effective when he can keep fights standing and dictate range

DFS Perspective: This is a classic striker vs grappler matchup with clear paths on both sides. Pinas has the knockout threat and will be dangerous if the fight stays on the feet, but Schultz offers intriguing underdog appeal if he can survive early exchanges and force grappling sequences. There are not many well-liked dogs on this card, and Schultz fits the profile of a live one if he can secure takedowns and rack up control time. He is a risky but viable tournament play, especially if he successfully drags the fight to the mat and slows the pace.

UFC Mexico Pick: Schultz

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

