UFC DFS expert picks for this Saturday's UFC OKC card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

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Top MMA DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC Oklahoma City

UFC DFS expert picks for this Saturday's UFC OKC card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

UFC OKC Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 195-78-2

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Du Plessis

Fanduel Captain: Du Plesses

Dricus Du Plessis (23-3-0) v. Kamaru Usman (21-4-0)

Dricus Du Plessis

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Switch

Record: 23-3 (9 KO/TKO, 11 submissions)

Physical and unpredictable fighter with constant pressure and strong finishing ability

Uses his size, durability, and awkward offense to overwhelm opponents in every phase

Kamaru Usman

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Switch

Record: 21-4 (9 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Elite wrestler with excellent takedown defense, cardio, and championship experience

Still capable of controlling fights, but age and the move to middleweight create some concerns

DFS Perspective:

Usman's wrestling and experience make him dangerous, but this is a difficult matchup at this stage of his career. Du Plessis should be the younger, larger and more physical fighter, which could make it difficult for Usman to control him for extended periods. If Du Plessis forces a high pace and makes this fight ugly, I expect him to take over as it progresses. Du Plessis profiles as the preferred side with solid finishing upside.

UFC OKC Pick: Du Plessis

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Jared Cannonier (18-9-0) v. Christian Leroy Duncan (14-2-0)

Jared Cannonier

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Switch

Record: 18-9 (10 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Powerful veteran with dangerous counterstriking and proven durability

Still carries knockout power, but age and declining activity are becoming concerns

Christian Leroy Duncan

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Switch

Record: 14-2 (10 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Dynamic striker with dangerous power, length, and strong volume

Most effective when controlling range and building momentum through combinations

DFS Perspective:

Cannonier is always live because of his power, but Duncan should have advantages in speed, length and volume. I expect Duncan to keep the pressure on and force Cannonier to defend for long stretches. As the fight progresses, Duncan's activity and power should eventually become too much. Duncan profiles as the preferred side with strong finishing upside.

UFC OKC Pick: CLD

Chase Hooper (16-5-1) v. Mitch Ramirez (8-3-0)

Chase Hooper

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 16-5-1 (4 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Dangerous grappler with constant submission threats and a rapidly improving striking game

Excels at creating scrambles and wearing opponents down over the course of a fight

Mitch Ramirez

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-3 (5 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Aggressive striker with solid power and a willingness to push the pace

Still developing and has yet to prove himself against higher-level competition

DFS Perspective:

This feels like a get-right fight for Hooper. After facing tougher competition, he draws a matchup where his grappling should be the clear difference. Ramirez has enough power to make things interesting early, but if Hooper gets this fight to the mat, I expect him to take over. Hooper profiles as one of the safer plays on the slate with strong submission upside.

UFC OKC Pick: Hooper

Tabathi Ricci (12-4-0) v. Fatima Kline (9-1-0)

Tabatha Ricci

Height: 5'1" – Reach: 61" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-4 (2 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Grappling-focused fighter with strong top control and solid positional awareness

Relies heavily on her wrestling to dictate the pace of fights

Fatima Kline

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-1 (4 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Athletic and well-rounded prospect with sharp striking and dangerous grappling

Continues to develop into one of the division's most promising young fighters

DFS Perspective:

This is a terrible matchup for Ricci. Kline has the size, athleticism and striking advantage to keep Ricci from getting comfortable, and she is more than capable of holding her own if the fight hits the mat. Unless Ricci can control long stretches with her wrestling, I expect Kline to dictate the action from start to finish. Kline profiles as one of the stronger plays on the slate.

UFC OKC Pick: Kline

Tommy McMillen (10-0-0) v. Alberto Montes (11-1-0)

Tommy McMillen

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-0 (4 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Undefeated prospect with explosive power and strong finishing instincts

Aggressive style puts constant pressure on opponents from the opening bell

Alberto Montes

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-1 (1 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

Well-rounded prospect with solid striking and good composure under pressure

Dangerous in extended exchanges and capable of adjusting throughout a fight

DFS Perspective:

This is one of the better prospect matchups on the card. Both fighters have legitimate finishing ability, but McMillen's undefeated record and aggressive style give him the edge. I expect him to be the one dictating the pace and creating the bigger moments. McMillen profiles as the preferred side, though Montes is experienced enough to make this a competitive fight.

UFC OKC Pick: McMillen

Jose Delgado (11-2-0) v. Austin Bashi (14-1-0)

Jose Delgado

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Switch

Record: 11-2 (6 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Powerful striker with excellent finishing ability and a high offensive output

Dangerous early and capable of ending fights with a single clean shot

Austin Bashi

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-1 (3 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Wrestling-heavy prospect with relentless pressure and strong control

Excels at chaining takedowns together and controlling opponents on the mat

DFS Perspective:

This is a classic striker versus grappler matchup. Delgado has the edge on the feet and carries the bigger finishing threat, while Bashi's path revolves around wrestling and control. If Bashi cannot consistently secure takedowns, Delgado's power and volume should become the deciding factors. Slight lean Delgado, but this is a competitive fight with solid DFS upside on both sides.

UFC OKC Pick: Delgado

Seok Hyeon Ko (13-2-0) v. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (10-2-0)

Seok Hyeon Ko

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Switch

Record: 13-2 (6 KO/TKO)

Well-rounded prospect with good striking fundamentals and a strong wrestling base

Fights at a steady pace and is comfortable winning rounds in multiple ways

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 10-2 (3 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Powerful striker with dangerous finishing ability and heavy hands

Most effective when he can keep fights standing and force exchanges

DFS Perspective:

This should be a competitive matchup between two promising prospects. Ko has the more complete overall game and should have the edge if he mixes in his wrestling, while Lebosnoyani is at his best when he can turn the fight into a striking battle. I trust Ko's versatility and ability to control where the fight takes place. Slight lean Ko in a fight that has sneaky DFS upside.

UFC OKC Pick: Ko

Felipe Franco (10-2-0) v. Levi Rodrigues Jr. (5-0-0)

Felipe Franco

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-2 (6 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Well-rounded fighter with solid striking and finishing ability

Comfortable fighting at a high pace and creating offense in multiple areas

Levi Rodrigues Jr.

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 5-0 (5 KO/TKO)

Undefeated prospect with good athleticism and developing all-around skills

Still relatively inexperienced, but has shown strong finishing instincts early in his career

DFS Perspective:

This is an interesting matchup between an experienced finisher and an undefeated prospect. Rodrigues Jr. has looked impressive so far, but this is a significant step up in competition. Franco has more experience, has faced tougher opponents, and should be the more polished fighter at this stage. Slight lean Franco, but this feels like a fight where both men have opportunities to make a statement.

UFC OKC Pick: Franco

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Alden Coria (12-3-0) v. Stewart Nicoll (8-3-0)

Alden Coria

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-3 (5 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Well-rounded fighter with good pressure and solid finishing ability

Most effective when he can dictate the pace and mix his offense together

Stewart Nicoll

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-3 (4 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Aggressive striker with legitimate power and a willingness to exchange

Dangerous early, but can become vulnerable if opponents survive the initial pressure

DFS Perspective:

This looks like a favorable matchup for Coria. Nicoll has enough power to make things interesting early, but Coria is the more complete fighter and should have advantages in both experience and overall skill set. If Coria avoids the early danger, I expect him to take control and pull away as the fight progresses. Coria profiles as the preferred side with solid DFS upside.

UFC OKC Pick: Coria

Alvin Hines (7-1-0) v. RJ Harris (5-0-0)

Alvin Hines

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-1 (3 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Well-rounded prospect with solid wrestling and good finishing ability

Comfortable pushing the pace and creating offense in all phases of the fight

RJ Harris

Height: 6'6" – Reach: 80" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 5-0 (3 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Undefeated prospect with explosive athleticism and dangerous power

Continues to develop but is taking a notable step up in competition

DFS Perspective:

This is a closely matched prospect fight with plenty of upside on both sides. Harris brings the undefeated record and athleticism, but Hines has the experience advantage and appears to be the more complete mixed martial artist. I expect Hines to mix in his wrestling, control the tempo, and hand Harris the first loss of his career. Slight lean Hines in a competitive matchup.

UFC OKC Pick: Hines

Dione Barbosa (9-4-0) v. Anna Melisano (6-1-0)

Dione Barbosa

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-4 (4 submissions)

Grappling specialist with dangerous submission skills and strong top control

Most effective when she can force opponents into extended ground exchanges

Anna Melisano

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 6-1 (2 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Well-rounded prospect with improving striking and solid takedown defense

Aggressive style allows her to dictate the pace when fights stay standing

DFS Perspective:

This is a classic striker-versus-grappler matchup. Barbosa has the clear advantage if she can consistently get the fight to the mat, but Melisano has the tools to keep it standing and make Barbosa pay on the feet. If Melisano can defend the early takedowns, I expect her striking to become the difference as the fight goes on. Slight lean Melisano in a competitive fight.

UFC OKC Pick: Melisano

Note: All odds accurate as of time of posting, and taken from the DraftKings Sportsbook, if available. Check out DraftKings to bet on MMA Odds and use the DraftKings promo code for a great welcome offer.

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FANDUEL MMA SCORING RULES

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING RULES

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.