UFC DFS predictions for this weekend's UFC Perth card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC Perth

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Perth card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

Top UFC Perth Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 124-41-2

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Salkilld

Fanduel Captain: Salkilld/Pericic

Jack Della Maddalena (18-3-0) v. Carlos Prates (23-7-0)

Jack Della Maddalena

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Switch

Record: 18-3 (12 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Clean, technical boxer with strong body work and finishing ability

Thrives in exchanges and is comfortable in high-paced striking fights

Carlos Prates

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Switch

Record: 23-7 (18 KO/TKO, 3 submission)

Long, powerful striker with sharp counters and knockout ability

Dangerous at range and excels at picking shots in striking battles

DFS Perspective:

This should be an absolute banger with knockout potential on both sides. Della Maddalena will look to pressure and box, but Prates has the length and power to snipe from range. If he's able to keep distance and land clean counters, he can find the knockout. Prates profiles as the preferred play in a high-upside fight.

UFC Perth Pick: Prates

Interested in backing this or other selections on sites like PrizePicks? Check out the Best MMA Picks & Prop Bets by comparing lines to our projections using the RotoWire Picks & Props tool.

Beneil Dariush (23-7-1) v. Quillan Salkilld (11-1-0)

Beneil Dariush

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 23-7-1 (5 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Well-rounded veteran with strong grappling and submission ability

Durability has become a concern, and recent performances have dipped

Quillan Salkilld

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-1 (4 KO/TKO, 4 submission)

Explosive striker with power and aggressive finishing instincts

Looks to push pace and create high-action fights

DFS Perspective:

Dariush looks like he is on his way out, and his chin is a major concern at this stage. Salkilld should be able to push pace and create big moments early. If he lands clean, this could end quickly. Salkilld profiles as a strong play with high finish upside and potential for another Performance of the Night.

UFC Perth Pick: Salkilld

Tim Elliott (21-13-1) v. Steve Erceg (13-4-0)

Tim Elliott

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 20-13-1 (3 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

High-paced fighter with constant movement and takedown attempts

Can create chaos but is hittable in exchanges

Steve Erceg

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-4 (2 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Clean, technical striker with solid grappling and scrambling ability

Composed and efficient, capable of capitalizing on openings

DFS Perspective:

Elliott is in play as a GPP dart due to his activity and takedown upside, but Erceg is the pick to win. He is the cleaner striker and can handle scrambles if this hits the mat. Elliott's style leaves openings, and I can see him walking into a knockout. Erceg profiles as the preferred side with finishing upside.

UFC Perth Pick: Erceg

Marwan Rahiki (8-0-0) v. Ollie Schmid (4-2-0)

Marwan Rahiki

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-0 (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Sharp, technical striker with strong fundamentals and finishing ability

Most effective when he can control range and pick opponents apart

Ollie Schmid

Height: 5'11" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 4-2 (3 KO/TKO)

Solid striker with power and willingness to engage

Can struggle against higher-level technical strikers

DFS Perspective:

Schmid has solid striking, but he's not on the same level as Rahiki. If Rahiki keeps this technical and controls the distance, he should be able to dictate the fight and create better moments. Rahiki profiles as the preferred side and should be able to pick up his second UFC win.

UFC Perth Pick: Rahiki

Shamil Gaziev (14-2-0) v. Brando Pericic (6-1-0)

Shamil Gaziev

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-2 (9 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Powerful heavyweight with strong finishing ability early

Dangerous when he can land clean, but can slow down if extended

Brando Pericic

Height: 6'5" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 6-1 (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Heavy-handed striker with real knockout power

Looks to end fights quickly and thrives in striking exchanges

DFS Perspective:

Here we have a heavyweight clash that likely ends in a knockout. Gaziev will have his moments, but this feels like a spot where Pericic can land the bigger shot. If he connects clean, this could end quickly. Pericic profiles as the preferred side with strong knockout upside.

UFC Perth Pick: Pericic

Tai Tuivasa (14-9-0) v. Louie Sutherland (10-5-0)

Tai Tuivasa

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 14-9 (13 KO/TKO)

Heavy-handed striker with knockout power and willingness to brawl

Limited outside of striking and relies heavily on landing big shots

Louie Sutherland

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-5 (8 KO/TKO)

Well-rounded with a strong grappling base and ability to mix in takedowns

Most effective when controlling fights and avoiding prolonged striking exchanges

DFS Perspective:

Tuivasa's path is very clear: find a knockout. Outside of that, he has limited ways to win. Sutherland should be able to lean on his grappling, secure takedowns and control this fight. If he sticks to that game plan, he could have a field day and hand Tuivasa his seventh straight loss. Sutherland profiles as the preferred side with a strong control-based scoring path.

UFC Perth Pick: Sutherland

On board with this underdog pick? Try it out with different lineup combinations on our DraftKings UFC Lineup Optimizer to see what combinations you can create with this salary relief.

Cam Rowston (14-3-0) v. Robert Bryczek (18-6-0)

Cam Rowston

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-3 (6 KO/TKO, 7 submission)

Volume-based striker who pushes pace and stays active

Defensively sound and does a good job limiting damage

Robert Bryczek

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-6 (12 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Aggressive striker with power and finishing ability

Willing to engage and turn fights into high-action battles

DFS Perspective:

This feels like a fight that could go either way and likely turns into a war. Rowston should have the edge in volume and defense, which could allow him to win minutes throughout. Bryczek is always live with power, but Rowston profiles as the slight lean in a high-action matchup.

UFC Perth Pick: Rowston

Junior Tafa (6-5-0) v. Kevin Christian (9-3-0)

Junior Tafa

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 6-5 (6 KO/TKO)

Pure power striker with heavy hands and knockout ability

Very limited outside of striking and can be exploited on the mat

Kevin Christian

Height: 6'7" – Reach: 80" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-3 (4 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Well-rounded with power on the feet and a grappling path

Can mix in takedowns and capitalize on openings

DFS Perspective:

Tafa is always live for a knockout, but it's tough to trust him in a matchup like this. Christian has more ways to win, whether it's finding a knockout or taking this to the mat and working for a submission. If he mixes in his offense, he should be able to create the better moments. Christian profiles as the preferred side with multiple paths to win.

UFC Perth Pick: Christian

Jacob Malkoun (9-3-0) v. Gerald Meerschaert (37-21-0)

Jacob Malkoun

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-3 (3 KO/TKO, 0 submissions)

Strong wrestler with dominant control and top pressure

Excels at taking opponents down and racking up control time

Gerald Meerschaert

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 37-21 (6 KO/TKO, 29 submissions)

Veteran submission specialist with dangerous finishing ability

Always live for a submission, especially in scrambles

DFS Perspective:

Meerschaert is always live for a submission, but this feels like a tough matchup for him. Malkoun is so dominant with his wrestling and control that it is hard to see Meerschaert finding those opportunities. More likely, Malkoun lands takedowns and racks up control time throughout. Malkoun profiles as the preferred side with a strong control-based scoring path.

UFC Perth Pick: Malkoun

Colby Thicknesse (8-1-0) v. Vince Morales (16-10-0)

Colby Thicknesse

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-1 (2 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Well-rounded with solid fundamentals across the board

Still developing, but has shown the ability to compete in close fights

Vince Morales

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16-10 (7 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Veteran with experience against tougher competition

Durable and capable of grinding out close fights

DFS Perspective:

This looks like a very competitive matchup with neither fighter having a clear edge. In a close fight like this, I'll lean toward the underdog in Morales. He has faced the better level of competition and could grind out a gritty win. Morales profiles as a solid dog play in a low-confidence spot.

UFC Perth Pick: Morales

Wes Schultz (8-3-0) v. Ben Johnston (5-1-0)

Wes Schultz

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-3 (2 KO/TKO, 5 submission)

Physical fighter with power and ability to control fights

Most effective when he can dictate pace and create the bigger moments

Ben Johnston

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 5-1 (1 KO/TKO, 4 submission)

Hometown fill-in for this card

Limited experience and could struggle against stronger competition

DFS Perspective:

Johntson is a hometown fill-in here, and I do not expect him to offer much resistance. Schultz should have the edge across the board and be able to dictate this fight from the start. If he performs to expectations, this could be a one-sided win. Schultz profiles as a strong play with clear advantages.

UFC Perth Pick: Schultz

Jonathan Micallef (9-1-0) v. Themba Gorimbo (14-6-0)

Jonathan Micallef

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 9-1 (2 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Well-rounded with power and the ability to mix in grappling

Still developing, but has shown solid finishing ability

Themba Gorimbo

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-6 (3 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Grappling-heavy fighter with strong submission ability

Looks to control fights on the mat and grind opponents down

DFS Perspective:

This is a competitive matchup with clear paths on both sides. Micallef is a solid striker and has grappling of his own, making him a submission threat as well. Gorimbo's path is still through takedowns and control, but he may not have as big of an edge there as usual. If this stays competitive in the grappling, Micallef can create the better moments. Balanced fight overall with viable options on both sides.

UFC Perth Pick: Micallef

Kody Steele (7-1-0) v. Dom Mar Fan (9-2-0)

Kody Steele

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-1 (4 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Aggressive and well-rounded with the ability to push pace

Most effective when creating exchanges and dictating tempo

Dom Mar Fan

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-2 (1 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Balanced skill set with finishing ability on the feet

Comfortable in exchanges and capable of creating damage

DFS Perspective:

This is a competitive fight with both guys having ways to win. Steele should look to push pace and create the more consistent moments, while Fan is dangerous in exchanges and has finishing ability. Could be a back-and-forth fight with decent DFS upside. Slight lean Steele in a competitive matchup.

UFC Perth Pick: Mar Fan

The latest in UFC betting odds & fighter prop bets for every event are on RotoWire, plus users can compare markets across multiple legal sportsbooks.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.