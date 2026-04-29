Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC Perth
DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Perth card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.
Top UFC Perth Picks & Career Results:
2026 Overall Picks: 124-41-2
2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2
DFS Lock of the Week: Salkilld
Fanduel Captain: Salkilld/Pericic
Jack Della Maddalena (18-3-0) v. Carlos Prates (23-7-0)
- Height: 5'11" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Switch
- Record: 18-3 (12 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)
- Clean, technical boxer with strong body work and finishing ability
- Thrives in exchanges and is comfortable in high-paced striking fights
- Height: 6'1" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Switch
- Record: 23-7 (18 KO/TKO, 3 submission)
- Long, powerful striker with sharp counters and knockout ability
- Dangerous at range and excels at picking shots in striking battles
DFS Perspective:
This should be an absolute banger with knockout potential on both sides. Della Maddalena will look to pressure and box, but Prates has the length and power to snipe from range. If he's able to keep distance and land clean counters, he can find the knockout. Prates profiles as the preferred play in a high-upside fight.
UFC Perth Pick: Prates
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Beneil Dariush (23-7-1) v. Quillan Salkilld (11-1-0)
- Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 23-7-1 (5 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)
- Well-rounded veteran with strong grappling and submission ability
- Durability has become a concern, and recent performances have dipped
- Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 11-1 (4 KO/TKO, 4 submission)
- Explosive striker with power and aggressive finishing instincts
- Looks to push pace and create high-action fights
DFS Perspective:
Dariush looks like he is on his way out, and his chin is a major concern at this stage. Salkilld should be able to push pace and create big moments early. If he lands clean, this could end quickly. Salkilld profiles as a strong play with high finish upside and potential for another Performance of the Night.
UFC Perth Pick: Salkilld
Tim Elliott (21-13-1) v. Steve Erceg (13-4-0)
- Height: 5'7" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 20-13-1 (3 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)
- High-paced fighter with constant movement and takedown attempts
- Can create chaos but is hittable in exchanges
- Height: 5'8" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 13-4 (2 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)
- Clean, technical striker with solid grappling and scrambling ability
- Composed and efficient, capable of capitalizing on openings
DFS Perspective:
Elliott is in play as a GPP dart due to his activity and takedown upside, but Erceg is the pick to win. He is the cleaner striker and can handle scrambles if this hits the mat. Elliott's style leaves openings, and I can see him walking into a knockout. Erceg profiles as the preferred side with finishing upside.
UFC Perth Pick: Erceg
Marwan Rahiki (8-0-0) v. Ollie Schmid (4-2-0)
- Height: 5'8" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 8-0 (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission)
- Sharp, technical striker with strong fundamentals and finishing ability
- Most effective when he can control range and pick opponents apart
- Height: 5'11" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 4-2 (3 KO/TKO)
- Solid striker with power and willingness to engage
- Can struggle against higher-level technical strikers
DFS Perspective:
Schmid has solid striking, but he's not on the same level as Rahiki. If Rahiki keeps this technical and controls the distance, he should be able to dictate the fight and create better moments. Rahiki profiles as the preferred side and should be able to pick up his second UFC win.
UFC Perth Pick: Rahiki
Shamil Gaziev (14-2-0) v. Brando Pericic (6-1-0)
- Height: 6'4" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 14-2 (9 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)
- Powerful heavyweight with strong finishing ability early
- Dangerous when he can land clean, but can slow down if extended
- Height: 6'5" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 6-1 (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission)
- Heavy-handed striker with real knockout power
- Looks to end fights quickly and thrives in striking exchanges
DFS Perspective:
Here we have a heavyweight clash that likely ends in a knockout. Gaziev will have his moments, but this feels like a spot where Pericic can land the bigger shot. If he connects clean, this could end quickly. Pericic profiles as the preferred side with strong knockout upside.
UFC Perth Pick: Pericic
Tai Tuivasa (14-9-0) v. Louie Sutherland (10-5-0)
- Height: 6'2" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 14-9 (13 KO/TKO)
- Heavy-handed striker with knockout power and willingness to brawl
- Limited outside of striking and relies heavily on landing big shots
- Height: 6'3" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 10-5 (8 KO/TKO)
- Well-rounded with a strong grappling base and ability to mix in takedowns
- Most effective when controlling fights and avoiding prolonged striking exchanges
DFS Perspective:
Tuivasa's path is very clear: find a knockout. Outside of that, he has limited ways to win. Sutherland should be able to lean on his grappling, secure takedowns and control this fight. If he sticks to that game plan, he could have a field day and hand Tuivasa his seventh straight loss. Sutherland profiles as the preferred side with a strong control-based scoring path.
UFC Perth Pick: Sutherland
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Cam Rowston (14-3-0) v. Robert Bryczek (18-6-0)
- Height: 6'3" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 14-3 (6 KO/TKO, 7 submission)
- Volume-based striker who pushes pace and stays active
- Defensively sound and does a good job limiting damage
- Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 18-6 (12 KO/TKO, 1 submission)
- Aggressive striker with power and finishing ability
- Willing to engage and turn fights into high-action battles
DFS Perspective:
This feels like a fight that could go either way and likely turns into a war. Rowston should have the edge in volume and defense, which could allow him to win minutes throughout. Bryczek is always live with power, but Rowston profiles as the slight lean in a high-action matchup.
UFC Perth Pick: Rowston
Junior Tafa (6-5-0) v. Kevin Christian (9-3-0)
- Height: 6'3" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 6-5 (6 KO/TKO)
- Pure power striker with heavy hands and knockout ability
- Very limited outside of striking and can be exploited on the mat
- Height: 6'7" – Reach: 80" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 9-3 (4 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)
- Well-rounded with power on the feet and a grappling path
- Can mix in takedowns and capitalize on openings
DFS Perspective:
Tafa is always live for a knockout, but it's tough to trust him in a matchup like this. Christian has more ways to win, whether it's finding a knockout or taking this to the mat and working for a submission. If he mixes in his offense, he should be able to create the better moments. Christian profiles as the preferred side with multiple paths to win.
UFC Perth Pick: Christian
Jacob Malkoun (9-3-0) v. Gerald Meerschaert (37-21-0)
- Height: 5'9" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 9-3 (3 KO/TKO, 0 submissions)
- Strong wrestler with dominant control and top pressure
- Excels at taking opponents down and racking up control time
- Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 37-21 (6 KO/TKO, 29 submissions)
- Veteran submission specialist with dangerous finishing ability
- Always live for a submission, especially in scrambles
DFS Perspective:
Meerschaert is always live for a submission, but this feels like a tough matchup for him. Malkoun is so dominant with his wrestling and control that it is hard to see Meerschaert finding those opportunities. More likely, Malkoun lands takedowns and racks up control time throughout. Malkoun profiles as the preferred side with a strong control-based scoring path.
UFC Perth Pick: Malkoun
Colby Thicknesse (8-1-0) v. Vince Morales (16-10-0)
- Height: 5'7" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 8-1 (2 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)
- Well-rounded with solid fundamentals across the board
- Still developing, but has shown the ability to compete in close fights
- Height: 5'7" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 16-10 (7 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)
- Veteran with experience against tougher competition
- Durable and capable of grinding out close fights
DFS Perspective:
This looks like a very competitive matchup with neither fighter having a clear edge. In a close fight like this, I'll lean toward the underdog in Morales. He has faced the better level of competition and could grind out a gritty win. Morales profiles as a solid dog play in a low-confidence spot.
UFC Perth Pick: Morales
Wes Schultz (8-3-0) v. Ben Johnston (5-1-0)
- Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 8-3 (2 KO/TKO, 5 submission)
- Physical fighter with power and ability to control fights
- Most effective when he can dictate pace and create the bigger moments
- Height: 6'4" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 5-1 (1 KO/TKO, 4 submission)
- Hometown fill-in for this card
- Limited experience and could struggle against stronger competition
DFS Perspective:
Johntson is a hometown fill-in here, and I do not expect him to offer much resistance. Schultz should have the edge across the board and be able to dictate this fight from the start. If he performs to expectations, this could be a one-sided win. Schultz profiles as a strong play with clear advantages.
UFC Perth Pick: Schultz
Jonathan Micallef (9-1-0) v. Themba Gorimbo (14-6-0)
- Height: 6'0" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 9-1 (2 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)
- Well-rounded with power and the ability to mix in grappling
- Still developing, but has shown solid finishing ability
- Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 14-6 (3 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)
- Grappling-heavy fighter with strong submission ability
- Looks to control fights on the mat and grind opponents down
DFS Perspective:
This is a competitive matchup with clear paths on both sides. Micallef is a solid striker and has grappling of his own, making him a submission threat as well. Gorimbo's path is still through takedowns and control, but he may not have as big of an edge there as usual. If this stays competitive in the grappling, Micallef can create the better moments. Balanced fight overall with viable options on both sides.
UFC Perth Pick: Micallef
Kody Steele (7-1-0) v. Dom Mar Fan (9-2-0)
- Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 7-1 (4 KO/TKO, 1 submission)
- Aggressive and well-rounded with the ability to push pace
- Most effective when creating exchanges and dictating tempo
- Height: 5'11" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 9-2 (1 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)
- Balanced skill set with finishing ability on the feet
- Comfortable in exchanges and capable of creating damage
DFS Perspective:
This is a competitive fight with both guys having ways to win. Steele should look to push pace and create the more consistent moments, while Fan is dangerous in exchanges and has finishing ability. Could be a back-and-forth fight with decent DFS upside. Slight lean Steele in a competitive matchup.
UFC Perth Pick: Mar Fan
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FANDUEL MMA SCORING
Moves Scoring
Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts
Takedown = 6 pts
Knockdown = 12 pts
Submission Attempt = 5 pts
Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win = 100 pts
2nd Round Win = 75 pts
3rd Round Win = 50 pts
4th Round Win = 35 pts
5th Round Win = 25 pts
Decision Win = 20 pts
Scoring Notes
- Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
- A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.
DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING
Moves Scoring
Strikes: +0.2 pts
Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts
Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second
Takedown (TD): +5 pts
Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts
Knockdown (KD): +10 pts
Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts
2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts
3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts
4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts
5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts
Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts
Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts
(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)
Scoring Notes
- Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
- A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.
- Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.
- A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.
- A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.