UFC Perth Della Maddalena vs. Prates DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes

UFC DFS predictions for this weekend's UFC Perth card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.
April 29, 2026
UFC Perth Della Maddalena vs. Prates DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes
April 29, 2026
Drake's Takes

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC Perth

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Perth card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

Top UFC Perth Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 124-41-2 
2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2 
DFS Lock of the Week: Salkilld
Fanduel Captain: Salkilld/Pericic

Jack Della Maddalena (18-3-0) v. Carlos Prates (23-7-0)

Jack Della Maddalena

  • Height: 5'11" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Switch
  • Record: 18-3 (12 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)
  • Clean, technical boxer with strong body work and finishing ability
  • Thrives in exchanges and is comfortable in high-paced striking fights

Carlos Prates

  • Height: 6'1" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Switch
  • Record: 23-7 (18 KO/TKO, 3 submission)
  • Long, powerful striker with sharp counters and knockout ability
  • Dangerous at range and excels at picking shots in striking battles

DFS Perspective:
This should be an absolute banger with knockout potential on both sides. Della Maddalena will look to pressure and box, but Prates has the length and power to snipe from range. If he's able to keep distance and land clean counters, he can find the knockout. Prates profiles as the preferred play in a high-upside fight.

UFC Perth Pick: Prates

Interested in backing this or other selections on sites like PrizePicks? Check out the Best MMA Picks & Prop Bets by comparing lines to our projections using the RotoWire Picks & Props tool. 

Beneil Dariush (23-7-1) v. Quillan Salkilld (11-1-0)

Beneil Dariush

  • Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Southpaw
  • Record: 23-7-1 (5 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)
  • Well-rounded veteran with strong grappling and submission ability
  • Durability has become a concern, and recent performances have dipped

Quillan Salkilld

  • Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 11-1 (4 KO/TKO, 4 submission)
  • Explosive striker with power and aggressive finishing instincts
  • Looks to push pace and create high-action fights

DFS Perspective:
Dariush looks like he is on his way out, and his chin is a major concern at this stage. Salkilld should be able to push pace and create big moments early. If he lands clean, this could end quickly. Salkilld profiles as a strong play with high finish upside and potential for another Performance of the Night.

UFC Perth Pick: Salkilld

Tim Elliott (21-13-1) v. Steve Erceg (13-4-0)

Tim Elliott

  • Height: 5'7" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Southpaw
  • Record: 20-13-1 (3 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)
  • High-paced fighter with constant movement and takedown attempts
  • Can create chaos but is hittable in exchanges

Steve Erceg

  • Height: 5'8" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 13-4 (2 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)
  • Clean, technical striker with solid grappling and scrambling ability
  • Composed and efficient, capable of capitalizing on openings

DFS Perspective:
Elliott is in play as a GPP dart due to his activity and takedown upside, but Erceg is the pick to win. He is the cleaner striker and can handle scrambles if this hits the mat. Elliott's style leaves openings, and I can see him walking into a knockout. Erceg profiles as the preferred side with finishing upside.

UFC Perth Pick: Erceg

Marwan Rahiki (8-0-0) v. Ollie Schmid (4-2-0)

Marwan Rahiki

  • Height: 5'8" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 8-0 (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission)
  • Sharp, technical striker with strong fundamentals and finishing ability
  • Most effective when he can control range and pick opponents apart

Ollie Schmid

  • Height: 5'11" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 4-2 (3 KO/TKO)
  • Solid striker with power and willingness to engage
  • Can struggle against higher-level technical strikers

DFS Perspective:
Schmid has solid striking, but he's not on the same level as Rahiki. If Rahiki keeps this technical and controls the distance, he should be able to dictate the fight and create better moments. Rahiki profiles as the preferred side and should be able to pick up his second UFC win.

UFC Perth Pick: Rahiki

Shamil Gaziev (14-2-0) v. Brando Pericic (6-1-0)

Shamil Gaziev

  • Height: 6'4" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 14-2 (9 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)
  • Powerful heavyweight with strong finishing ability early
  • Dangerous when he can land clean, but can slow down if extended

Brando Pericic

  • Height: 6'5" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 6-1 (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission)
  • Heavy-handed striker with real knockout power
  • Looks to end fights quickly and thrives in striking exchanges

DFS Perspective:
Here we have a heavyweight clash that likely ends in a knockout. Gaziev will have his moments, but this feels like a spot where Pericic can land the bigger shot. If he connects clean, this could end quickly. Pericic profiles as the preferred side with strong knockout upside.

UFC Perth Pick: Pericic

Tai Tuivasa (14-9-0) v. Louie Sutherland (10-5-0)

Tai Tuivasa

  • Height: 6'2" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Southpaw
  • Record: 14-9 (13 KO/TKO)
  • Heavy-handed striker with knockout power and willingness to brawl
  • Limited outside of striking and relies heavily on landing big shots

Louie Sutherland

  • Height: 6'3" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 10-5 (8 KO/TKO)
  • Well-rounded with a strong grappling base and ability to mix in takedowns
  • Most effective when controlling fights and avoiding prolonged striking exchanges

DFS Perspective:
Tuivasa's path is very clear: find a knockout. Outside of that, he has limited ways to win. Sutherland should be able to lean on his grappling, secure takedowns and control this fight. If he sticks to that game plan, he could have a field day and hand Tuivasa his seventh straight loss. Sutherland profiles as the preferred side with a strong control-based scoring path.

UFC Perth Pick: Sutherland

On board with this underdog pick? Try it out with different lineup combinations on our DraftKings UFC Lineup Optimizer to see what combinations you can create with this salary relief.

Cam Rowston (14-3-0) v. Robert Bryczek (18-6-0)

Cam Rowston

  • Height: 6'3" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 14-3 (6 KO/TKO, 7 submission)
  • Volume-based striker who pushes pace and stays active
  • Defensively sound and does a good job limiting damage

Robert Bryczek

  • Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 18-6 (12 KO/TKO, 1 submission)
  • Aggressive striker with power and finishing ability
  • Willing to engage and turn fights into high-action battles

DFS Perspective:
This feels like a fight that could go either way and likely turns into a war. Rowston should have the edge in volume and defense, which could allow him to win minutes throughout. Bryczek is always live with power, but Rowston profiles as the slight lean in a high-action matchup.

UFC Perth Pick: Rowston

Junior Tafa (6-5-0) v. Kevin Christian (9-3-0)

Junior Tafa

  • Height: 6'3" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 6-5 (6 KO/TKO)
  • Pure power striker with heavy hands and knockout ability
  • Very limited outside of striking and can be exploited on the mat

Kevin Christian

  • Height: 6'7" – Reach: 80" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 9-3 (4 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)
  • Well-rounded with power on the feet and a grappling path
  • Can mix in takedowns and capitalize on openings

DFS Perspective:
Tafa is always live for a knockout, but it's tough to trust him in a matchup like this. Christian has more ways to win, whether it's finding a knockout or taking this to the mat and working for a submission. If he mixes in his offense, he should be able to create the better moments. Christian profiles as the preferred side with multiple paths to win.

UFC Perth Pick: Christian

Jacob Malkoun (9-3-0) v. Gerald Meerschaert (37-21-0)

Jacob Malkoun

  • Height: 5'9" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 9-3 (3 KO/TKO, 0 submissions)
  • Strong wrestler with dominant control and top pressure
  • Excels at taking opponents down and racking up control time

Gerald Meerschaert

  • Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw
  • Record: 37-21 (6 KO/TKO, 29 submissions)
  • Veteran submission specialist with dangerous finishing ability
  • Always live for a submission, especially in scrambles

DFS Perspective:
Meerschaert is always live for a submission, but this feels like a tough matchup for him. Malkoun is so dominant with his wrestling and control that it is hard to see Meerschaert finding those opportunities. More likely, Malkoun lands takedowns and racks up control time throughout. Malkoun profiles as the preferred side with a strong control-based scoring path.

UFC Perth Pick: Malkoun

Colby Thicknesse (8-1-0) v. Vince Morales (16-10-0)

Colby Thicknesse

  • Height: 5'7" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 8-1 (2 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)
  • Well-rounded with solid fundamentals across the board
  • Still developing, but has shown the ability to compete in close fights

Vince Morales

  • Height: 5'7" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 16-10 (7 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)
  • Veteran with experience against tougher competition
  • Durable and capable of grinding out close fights

DFS Perspective:
This looks like a very competitive matchup with neither fighter having a clear edge. In a close fight like this, I'll lean toward the underdog in Morales. He has faced the better level of competition and could grind out a gritty win. Morales profiles as a solid dog play in a low-confidence spot.

UFC Perth Pick: Morales

Wes Schultz (8-3-0) v. Ben Johnston (5-1-0)

Wes Schultz

  • Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 8-3 (2 KO/TKO, 5 submission)
  • Physical fighter with power and ability to control fights
  • Most effective when he can dictate pace and create the bigger moments

Ben Johnston

  • Height: 6'4" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 5-1 (1 KO/TKO, 4 submission)
  • Hometown fill-in for this card
  • Limited experience and could struggle against stronger competition

DFS Perspective:
Johntson is a hometown fill-in here, and I do not expect him to offer much resistance. Schultz should have the edge across the board and be able to dictate this fight from the start. If he performs to expectations, this could be a one-sided win. Schultz profiles as a strong play with clear advantages.

UFC Perth Pick: Schultz

Jonathan Micallef (9-1-0) v. Themba Gorimbo (14-6-0)

Jonathan Micallef

  • Height: 6'0" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw
  • Record: 9-1 (2 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)
  • Well-rounded with power and the ability to mix in grappling
  • Still developing, but has shown solid finishing ability

Themba Gorimbo

  • Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 14-6 (3 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)
  • Grappling-heavy fighter with strong submission ability
  • Looks to control fights on the mat and grind opponents down

DFS Perspective:
This is a competitive matchup with clear paths on both sides. Micallef is a solid striker and has grappling of his own, making him a submission threat as well. Gorimbo's path is still through takedowns and control, but he may not have as big of an edge there as usual. If this stays competitive in the grappling, Micallef can create the better moments. Balanced fight overall with viable options on both sides.

UFC Perth Pick: Micallef

Kody Steele (7-1-0) v. Dom Mar Fan (9-2-0)

Kody Steele

  • Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 7-1 (4 KO/TKO, 1 submission)
  • Aggressive and well-rounded with the ability to push pace
  • Most effective when creating exchanges and dictating tempo

Dom Mar Fan

  • Height: 5'11" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox
  • Record: 9-2 (1 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)
  • Balanced skill set with finishing ability on the feet
  • Comfortable in exchanges and capable of creating damage

DFS Perspective:
This is a competitive fight with both guys having ways to win. Steele should look to push pace and create the more consistent moments, while Fan is dangerous in exchanges and has finishing ability. Could be a back-and-forth fight with decent DFS upside. Slight lean Steele in a competitive matchup.

UFC Perth Pick: Mar Fan

The latest in UFC betting odds & fighter prop bets for every event are on RotoWire, plus users can compare markets across multiple legal sportsbooks.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring
Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts
Takedown = 6 pts
Knockdown = 12 pts
Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win = 100 pts
2nd Round Win = 75 pts
3rd Round Win = 50 pts
4th Round Win = 35 pts
5th Round Win = 25 pts
Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

  • Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
  • A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring
Strikes: +0.2 pts
Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts
Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second
Takedown (TD): +5 pts
Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts
Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts
2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts
3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts
4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts
5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts
Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts
Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts
(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

  • Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
  • A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.
  • Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.
  • A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.
  • A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Drake Burden
Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other MMA fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

UFC Perth Della Maddalena vs. Prates DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes
UFC Perth Della Maddalena vs. Prates DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes
UFC DFS predictions for this weekend's UFC Perth card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.
Today
DraftKings UFC Picks: UFC Perth DFS Preview
DraftKings UFC Picks: UFC Perth DFS Preview
See the top DraftKings MMA DFS picks and strategy for UFC Perth. Build winning lineups with our preview, analysis & fighter breakdowns.
April 28th