UFC DFS expert picks for this Saturday's UFC Sacramento card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

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Top MMA DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC Sacramento

UFC DFS expert picks for this Saturday's UFC Sacramento card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

UFC 330 Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 224-94-2

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Wint

Fanduel Captain: Wint/Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez (15-3-0) v. Gregory Rodrigues (19-6-0)

Anthony Hernandez

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-3 (3 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Relentless pressure wrestler with outstanding cardio and a suffocating grappling game

Constantly chains takedowns together and wears opponents down with pace, control, and ground-and-pound

Gregory Rodrigues

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 19-6 (11 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Powerful striker with heavy hands and the ability to do serious damage in exchanges

Strong grappler in his own right, making him more difficult to control than Hernandez's typical opponent

DFS Perspective:

Rodrigues is dangerous and has the power and grappling to make this interesting, but Hernandez's pace is just on another level. I expect Fluffy to constantly pressure, chain takedowns together, and force Rodrigues to work every second of this fight. Rodrigues has the power to change things early, but the longer this goes, the more it favors Hernandez. The takedown and control upside makes Hernandez one of the better DFS targets on the card.

UFC Sacramento Pick: Hernandez

Think Hernandez gets back on track in the main event, and want to play his striking or takedown totals? Check out the Best MMA Picks & Prop Bets by comparing lines to our projections using the RotoWire Picks & Props tool.

Serghei Spivac (18-6-0) v. Vitor Petrino (14-2-0)

Serghei Spivac

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-6 (7 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Heavyweight grappler with strong takedowns, top control, and dangerous submissions

Physical ground game can create problems, but he is much less comfortable when forced into extended striking exchanges

Vitor Petrino

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-2 (8 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Powerful athlete with dangerous striking and enough grappling ability to compete wherever the fight goes

Carries the bigger threat on the feet and has the physicality to make Spivac work for his takedowns

DFS Perspective:

I see this being a close fight. Both guys can grapple and should have their moments on the ground, but Petrino has the clear edge when this stays on the feet. If he can prevent Spivac from controlling long stretches of the fight, his power and striking should be the difference. The slight lean is to Petrino in a competitive heavyweight matchup.

UFC Sacramento pick: Petrino

Reinier de Ridder (21-4-0) v. Roman Dolidze (15-5-0)

Reinier de Ridder

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 21-4 (4 KO/TKO, 11 submissions)

High-level submission grappler with dangerous back takes and excellent control once he gets opponents to the mat

Constantly looks to close distance and turn striking exchanges into opportunities to initiate his grappling

Roman Dolidze

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-5 (8 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Powerful striker with a strong grappling background and legitimate finishing ability everywhere

Physical and difficult to control, with enough power to punish opponents who get careless closing distance

DFS Perspective:

This is an interesting matchup because Dolidze has the grappling ability to make de Ridder work much harder than usual on the ground. The difference for me is de Ridder's ability to constantly create grappling exchanges and hunt submissions from multiple positions. Dolidze has the clear power advantage on the feet and is absolutely live if he can keep this standing, but I slightly prefer de Ridder to eventually take control on the mat.

UFC Sacramento pick: de Ridder

MarQuel Mederos (11-1-1) v. Mason Jones (18-2-0)

Marquel Mederos

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-1-1 (6 KO/TKO)

Athletic striker with fast hands, solid power, and an aggressive offensive game

Dangerous when given space to work, but faces a major test against the pressure and experience of Jones

Mason Jones

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-2 (8 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Relentless pressure fighter with excellent cardio, high output, and a well-rounded skill set

Willing to mix striking and wrestling while forcing opponents to work at his pace

DFS Perspective:

Mederos is dangerous and has the striking to make this competitive, but I like Jones' pressure and overall game here. He should be able to push a pace that makes Mederos uncomfortable while mixing in his wrestling to keep him guessing. The longer this fight goes, the more I expect Jones to take over. Jones is the preferred side with a solid DFS ceiling through volume and takedowns.

UFC Sacramento Pick: Jones

Carli Judice (6-2-0) v. Jeisla Chaves (7-0-0)

Carli Judice

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 6-2 (5 KO/TKO)

High-volume striker who pushes a strong pace and is willing to stay aggressive for all three rounds

Uses her length well and can pile up significant strikes when opponents are willing to exchange

Jeisla Chaves

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-0 (3 KO/TKO)

Undefeated prospect with dangerous power and an aggressive striking style

Confident finisher who will have an opportunity to make a statement in a significant step up in competition

DFS Perspective:

Chaves is intriguing as an undefeated prospect, but this is a significant step up in competition. I like Judice's volume and experience to become the difference, especially if this fight gets extended. Chaves certainly has the power to make things interesting early, but I expect Judice to weather it and gradually take control with her output. Judice is the preferred side in what could be a high-scoring fight.

UFC Sacramento Pick: Judice

Anthony Wint (7-0-0) v. Terrance Chatman (5-1-0)

Anthony Wint

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-0 (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Undefeated prospect with explosive athleticism and legitimate finishing power

Aggressive when he sees an opening and has shown the ability to end fights quickly

Terrance Chatman

Height: 6'2" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 5-1 (4 KO/TO)

Athletic prospect with dangerous power and a willingness to exchange

Still relatively inexperienced and draws a brutal matchup against a much more dangerous finisher

DFS Perspective:

I have a lot of confidence in Wint here. He has a massive power advantage, and this feels like a matchup where he should be able to impose himself immediately. Chatman will have a very difficult time surviving if he gets dragged into exchanges early. I expect Wint to flatline him and put up one of the better DFS scores on the card.

UFC Sacramento Pick: Wint

Jamall Emmers (22-8-0) v. Lerryan Douglas (14-5-0)

Jamall Emmers

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22-8 (9 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Experienced, well-rounded fighter with technical striking and solid wrestling

Usually fights a composed style and has the tools to compete wherever the fight goes

Lerryan Douglas

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-5 (8 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Aggressive striker with legitimate power and a willingness to turn fights into a firefight

Most dangerous when he can pressure forward and force opponents into extended exchanges

DFS Perspective:

Emmers is the more experienced and well-rounded fighter, but Douglas brings the more dangerous offensive weapons. I expect Emmers to have success if he can slow things down and mix in his wrestling, but Douglas' pressure and power make that difficult for three rounds. Slight lean Douglas to land the more damaging shots and get his hand raised.

UFC Sacramento Pick: Douglas

Shamil Gaziev (14-3-0) v. Kennedy Nzechukwu (17-8-0)

Shamil Gaziev

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-3 (9 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Massive heavyweight with heavy hands and the physicality to bully opponents in close

Most dangerous early when he can pressure forward and use his size to dictate the fight

Kennedy Nzechukwu

Height: 6'5" – Reach: 83" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 17-8 (10 KO/TKO)

Long, powerful striker with dangerous knees and significant knockout upside

Can be dangerous once he gets going, but has struggled with consistency throughout his UFC career

DFS Perspective:

This is a close heavyweight fight, but I lean Gaziev because of the size and physicality he brings. Nzechukwu has the length and power to make him pay on the feet, but I expect Gaziev to pressure forward, close the distance, and make this an ugly fight. Slight lean Gaziev to use his strength and physical advantage to get it done.

UFC Sacramento Pick: Gaziev

Nasrat Haqparast (18-6-0) v. Chris Padilla (17-6-1)

Nasrat Haqparast

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 18-6 (10 KO/TKO)

Technical boxer with fast hands, clean combinations, and plenty of experience against UFC-level competition

Does his best work when he can control the range and build his offense behind consistent volume

Chris Padilla

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-6-1 (9 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Aggressive, well-rounded fighter with dangerous finishing ability both standing and on the mat

Willing to pressure forward and make fights uncomfortable rather than settle into a technical striking battle

DFS Perspective:

This should be a competitive fight, but I like Haqparast's experience and cleaner striking to be the difference. Padilla is dangerous and has more ways to find a finish, but Nasrat should have the advantage during extended exchanges on the feet. I expect him to land the cleaner combinations and do enough to get his hand raised. Slight lean Haqparast, but this isn't a fight I'm looking to prioritize in DFS.

UFC Sacramento Pick: Haqparast

Marcio Barbosa (18-2-0) v. Ryan Kuse (9-2-0)

Marcio Barbosa

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-2 (15 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Experienced finisher with dangerous power and a well-rounded offensive game

Comfortable pushing the action and has multiple ways to end the fight if he gets Kuse in trouble

Ryan Kuse

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-2 (6 KO/TKO)

Aggressive striker with legitimate power and strong finishing instincts

Dangerous when he can dictate the exchanges, but faces a major jump in experience here

DFS Perspective:

This feels like a tough step up for Kuse. He has enough power to be dangerous, but Barbosa has significantly more experience and brings plenty of finishing ability of his own. I expect Barbosa to handle the early aggression, find his openings, and eventually take control. Barbosa is the preferred side with strong finishing upside.

UFC Sacramento Pick: Barbosa

Gauge Young (11-3-0) v. Stan Dorsainvil (5-0-0)

Gauge Young

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-3 (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Experienced, well-rounded fighter with solid pressure and a willingness to mix striking and wrestling

Has faced the tougher competition and is comfortable turning fights into gritty, high-paced battles

Stan Dorsainvil

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 5-0 (3 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Undefeated prospect with explosive athleticism and dangerous finishing ability

Still relatively untested, but has shown plenty of upside when he's able to dictate the pace

DFS Perspective:

Dorsainvil is an interesting prospect, but this is a significant step up against someone with much more experience. I like Young's ability to mix everything together and make this a difficult fight for him. If Young can survive the early danger and drag Dorsainvil into deeper waters, I expect his experience to take over. Lean Young to hand Dorsainvil his first loss.

UFC Sacramento Pick: Young

Jackson McVey (7-2-0) v. Wes Schultz (9-3-0)

Jackson McVey

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 7-2 (3 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Dangerous finisher with good size, power, and an aggressive striking game

Looks to take control early and has the power to punish opponents who are willing to exchange

Wes Schultz

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-3 (2 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Aggressive fighter with plenty of finishing ability and legitimate power on the feet

Willing to push the pace and turn fights into exchanges where either fighter can find the finish

DFS Perspective:

This feels like a fight that could get wild early. Both guys have plenty of finishing ability, but I slightly prefer McVey's size and power to be the difference. Schultz is dangerous enough that I wouldn't consider McVey safe, but this is a fight worth targeting for its finishing potential. Lean McVey to get it done.

UFC Sacramento Pick: McVey

Shanelle Dyer (7-1-0) v. Elise Reed (8-5-0)

Shanelle Dyer

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-1 (5 KO/TKO)

Athletic striker with fast hands, good power, and the ability to push a strong pace

Still developing, but brings significantly more explosiveness and finishing upside to this matchup

Elise Reed

Height: 5'3" – Reach: 63" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-5 (2 KO/TKO)

Experienced striker with solid fundamentals and plenty of UFC-level competition

Tough and willing to exchange, but has struggled when opponents can overwhelm her with pressure

DFS Perspective:

Reed has the experience advantage, but I like Dyer's athleticism, speed, and power to be the difference. Dyer should be able to dictate the striking exchanges and force Reed onto the defensive for long stretches. I expect Dyer to take control early and continue pulling away as the fight goes on. Dyer is the preferred side with solid finishing upside.

UFC Sacramento Pick: Dyer

Note: All odds accurate as of time of posting, and taken from the DraftKings Sportsbook, if available. Check out DraftKings to bet on MMA Odds and use the DraftKings promo code for a great welcome offer.

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FANDUEL MMA SCORING RULES

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING RULES

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.