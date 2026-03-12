UFC DFS predictions for this weekend's UFC Vegas 114 card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC Vegas 114

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 114 card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

Top UFC 326 Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 55-22-0

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Vallejos

Fanduel Captain: Vallejos/Orolbai

Josh Emmett (19-6-0) v. Kevin Vallejos (17-1-0)

Josh Emmett

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 19-6 (7 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Explosive power puncher with dangerous one-shot knockout ability

Age and declining activity make extended fights more difficult

Kevin Vallejos

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Switch

Record: 17-1 (12 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Younger, well-rounded prospect with strong pace and athleticism

Comfortable mixing striking and grappling while maintaining pressure

DFS Perspective: Emmett's path to victory largely revolves around landing a flash knockout, as his power remains his biggest weapon. Outside of that scenario, Vallejos appears to hold advantages in youth, activity, and overall skill set. If Vallejos avoids the early power shots, he should be able to control the fight through volume, movement, and well-rounded offense. Vallejos profiles as the preferred DFS play with strong win equity and potential finishing upside if he overwhelms Emmett over time.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Vallejos

Amanda Lemos (15-5-1) v. Gillian Robertson (16-8-0)

Amanda Lemos

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 15-5-1 (8 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Dangerous striker with real finishing power on the feet

Has struggled historically against strong grapplers who force prolonged control

Gillian Robertson

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 63" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16-8 (3 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Elite grappler with relentless takedown and submission hunting

Most effective when she can impose a wrestling-heavy game plan

DFS Perspective: Robertson by submission is the most likely outcome if she is able to enforce her grappling early. Lemos remains dangerous on the feet, but her past struggles against strong wrestlers make this a difficult stylistic matchup. If Robertson consistently secures takedowns and advances position, she could quickly find a submission. Robertson profiles as the preferred DFS play, with strong finishing equity thanks to her grappling advantage.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Robertson

Oumar Sy (12-1-0) v. Ion Cutelaba (19-11-1)

Oumar Sy

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 83" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-1 (5 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Long, athletic fighter with strong finishing instincts and improving all-around game

Uses reach and physicality well to control range and dictate exchanges

Ion Cutelaba

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 19-11-1 (13 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Aggressive brawler with early explosiveness and knockout power

Can be reckless and tends to fade when fights extend

DFS Perspective: Sy should have advantages across most phases of this matchup. His reach, composure, and more complete skill set give him a strong path to control the fight while avoiding Cutelaba's early chaos. Cutelaba is always dangerous early, but Sy's discipline and athleticism should allow him to weather that storm and take over. Sy profiles as the preferred DFS play with solid win equity and potential finishing upside if the fight stretches beyond the opening exchanges.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Sy

Andre Fili (25-12-0) v. Jose Delgado (10-2-0)

Andre Fili

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 25-12 (10 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Experienced striker with good movement and clean boxing combinations

Durable but can be caught in firefights when exchanges open up

Jose Delgado

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Switch

Record: 10-2 (6 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Aggressive striker with real power and willingness to push exchanges

Dangerous when fights turn into high-tempo striking battles

DFS Perspective: This fight should feature plenty of striking and carries real knockdown potential on both sides. Fili's experience and durability keep him competitive, but Delgado's aggression and power give him the edge in landing the more damaging shots. In a fight likely to stay standing and feature heavy exchanges, Delgado is the more appealing DFS option with strong knockout upside.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Delgado

Marwan Rahiki (7-0-0) v. Harry Hardwick (13-4-1)

Marwan Rahiki

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-0 (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Dangerous striker with real finishing power and forward pressure

Most effective when fights turn into open striking exchanges

Harry Hardwick

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Switch

Record: 13-4-1 (3 KO/TKO, 4 submission)

Aggressive fighter who is willing to trade in the pocket

Durability concerns have shown when facing heavy hitters

DFS Perspective: This matchup carries clear volatility given the durability questions on both sides. Rahiki appears to be the more dangerous striker and should have the advantage if the fight becomes a back-and-forth striking battle. Hardwick will have opportunities if exchanges get chaotic, but Rahiki's power and finishing ability make him the more likely fighter to capitalize. Rahiki profiles as the preferred DFS play with realistic knockout upside in a fight that could end quickly.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Rahiki

Vitor Petrino (13-2-0) v. Steven Asplund (7-1-0)

Vitor Petrino

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-2 (8 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Powerful, athletic striker with strong finishing instincts

More composed and disciplined in exchanges than most opponents

Steven Asplund

Height: 6'5" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-1 (6 KO/TKO)

Aggressive and wild fighter who looks to create chaos early

Can leave major openings defensively when pushing the pace

DFS Perspective: Petrino is the safer play here due to his composure and ability to fight within structure, especially against a more chaotic opponent like Asplund. That said, Asplund's aggression means he always has a path if the fight becomes wild early. Petrino's discipline and power give him the more reliable DFS scoring path, while Asplund remains a high-variance tournament option if he forces chaotic exchanges.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Petrino

Bruno Silva (15-7-2) v. Charles Johnson (18-8-0)

Bruno Silva

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-7-2 (6 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Aggressive fighter who looks to close distance and create scrambles

Can struggle when opponents control range and limit grappling opportunities

Charles Johnson

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Switch

Record: 18-8 (7 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Clean striker with excellent defensive awareness and movement

Comfortable managing distance and winning rounds through volume

DFS Perspective: Johnson's defense and technical striking should allow him to control the pace and keep Silva from imposing his grappling game. While that likely leads to Johnson getting his hand raised, the DFS ceiling may be somewhat limited if the fight plays out as a controlled striking battle without a finish. Johnson profiles as the preferred side due to his ability to manage range and avoid danger, but this may be more of a moderate-scoring decision scenario.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Johnson

Brad Tavares (21-11-0) v. Eryk Anders (17-9-0)

Brad Tavares

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 20-9 (5 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Technical striker with a sharp jab and solid defensive fundamentals

Experienced veteran who typically wins fights through discipline and control

Eryk Anders

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 16-8 (10 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Physical fighter with power but inconsistent output

Can struggle to keep a consistent pace over three rounds

DFS Perspective: This projects as one of the weaker fights on the slate from a DFS standpoint. Neither fighter tends to push a high pace, which limits scoring potential unless an unexpected finish occurs. Tavares' experience, defensive awareness, and slick jab give him the edge in a controlled striking matchup. He's the safer pick to win the fight, but the overall DFS ceiling for this matchup remains low.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Tavares

Chris Curtis (32-12-0) v. Myktybek Orolbai (15-2-1)

Chris Curtis

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 32-12 (15 KO/TKO, 3 submission)

Sharp boxer with strong counter-striking ability

Can struggle when opponents consistently pursue takedowns and control

Myktybek Orolbai

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-2-1 (7 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Relentless wrestler with strong top control and submission threats

Excellent at chaining takedowns and maintaining pressure

DFS Perspective: Orolbai could have a field day if he implements a wrestling-heavy game plan. His ability to repeatedly secure takedowns and control opponents creates a massive DFS scoring path through control time, advances, and submission attempts. Curtis is dangerous on the feet, but if Orolbai commits to rinse-and-repeat takedowns, he could produce another huge DFS score. Orolbai profiles as one of the strongest DFS targets on the slate due to his grappling dominance and scoring potential.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Orolbai

Bolaji Oki (10-3-0) v. Manoel Sousa (13-1-0)

Bolaji Oki

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-3 (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Powerful striker with strong physicality and finishing instincts

Can be hittable when exchanges become chaotic

Manoel Sousa

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-1 (8 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Explosive striker with excellent speed and knockout power

Dangerous when he pressures and forces opponents into exchanges

DFS Perspective: Sousa's power and speed make him the preferred side in this matchup. If the fight becomes a striking battle, his explosiveness and ability to land damaging shots give him a strong chance to secure a finish. Oki has power of his own, which keeps the fight volatile, but Sousa's athleticism and aggression create the clearer DFS path. Sousa profiles as a strong tournament play with legitimate knockout upside.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Sousa

Luan Lacerda (13-3-0) v. Hecher Sosa (14-1-0)

Luan Lacerda

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-3 (11 submissions)

Grappling-heavy fighter who relies heavily on takedowns and submission attempts

Limited striking arsenal makes him predictable when grappling is neutralized

Hecher Sosa

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-1 (6 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Well-rounded fighter with solid defensive grappling and striking power

Comfortable keeping fights standing and forcing opponents out of their comfort zone

DFS Perspective: Lacerda's one-dimensional grappling approach makes this a favorable stylistic matchup for Sosa. If Sosa is able to neutralize the takedown attempts and keep the fight standing, he should have a clear advantage on the feet. Lacerda's limited striking makes it difficult for him to adjust if his grappling game is canceled out. Sosa profiles as the preferred DFS play with potential scoring upside if he controls the fight and lands clean striking exchanges.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Sosa

Bia Mesquita (6-0-0) v. Montserrat Rendon (7-1-0)

Bia Mesquita

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 6-0 (1 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Elite grappler with world-class submission skills and strong positional control

Dangerous whenever fights hit the mat and capable of ending fights quickly

Montserrat Rendon

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-1

Tough and durable fighter with a grinding style

Limited finishing ability and can struggle against elite grapplers

DFS Perspective: Mesquita gets a very favorable stylistic matchup here. Her elite grappling and submission ability give her a clear path to control the fight once it reaches the mat. Rendon's toughness could keep her competitive early, but if Mesquita establishes top control, the submission threats will pile up quickly. Mesquita profiles as a strong DFS option with legitimate finishing upside through her grappling dominance.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Mesquita

Elijah Smith (9-1-0) v. Su Young You (16-3-0)

Elijah Smith

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-1 (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Physical striker with good power and forward pressure

Most effective when dictating pace and forcing exchanges

Su Young You

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16-3 (3 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Crafty and technical fighter with solid fight IQ

Capable of capitalizing on mistakes and creating upset opportunities

DFS Perspective: Smith's strength and physicality give him the edge in this matchup, and if he controls the pace, he should be able to pull out the win. However, You's craftiness and ability to capitalize on openings make him a legitimate upset threat if Smith becomes careless. Smith profiles as the preferred DFS side due to his power and pressure, but You remains a viable tournament dart for those looking for leverage if the fight turns chaotic.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Smith

Piera Rodriguez (11-2-0) v. Sam Hughes (11-6-0)

Piera Rodriguez

Height: 5'3" – Reach: 63" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-2 (5 KO/TKO)

Strong wrestler with good top control and positional awareness

Most effective when she can dictate pace and grind opponents on the mat

Sam Hughes

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 64" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-6 (2 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Durable grinder who is comfortable in scrambles and clinch battles

Limited finishing ability but capable of making fights ugly and competitive

DFS Perspective: These fighters share fairly similar styles, but Rodriguez should be the one finding control positions more often. Her wrestling and ability to secure top position give her the clearest path to winning rounds and accumulating DFS scoring through control and advances. Hughes' toughness could allow the fight to extend, but Rodriguez profiles as the preferred DFS side due to her ability to dictate where the fight takes place.

UFC Vegas 114 Pick: Rodriguez

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

