UFC DFS predictions for this weekend's UFC Vegas 116 card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC Vegas 116

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 116 card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

Top UFC Vegas 116 Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 115-37-2

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Montague

Fanduel Captain: Montague/Sterling

Aljamain Sterling (25-5-0) v. Youssef Zalal (18-5-1)

Aljamain Sterling

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 25-5 (3 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

High-level grappler with elite control and ability to dictate where fights take place

Proven against top competition with experience in championship-level fights

Youssef Zalal

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Switch

Record: 18-5-1 (4 KO/TKO, 10 submissions)

Well-rounded with strong grappling and improving striking

Has looked sharp in his return with a more complete game

DFS Perspective:

Sterling is the dog here, and I'm not sure why. Zalal's resurgence has been impressive, but Sterling has fought the best of the best and has a clear edge in experience. If he's able to lean on his grappling and control, he can dictate this fight. I like Sterling's chances to get this done, and he profiles as a strong underdog play.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: Sterling

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Norma Dumont (13-2-0) v. Joselyne Edwards (17-6-0)

Norma Dumont

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-2 (2 submissions)

Strong, physical fighter who uses wrestling and control to win rounds

Most effective when she can dictate pace and keep opponents grounded

Joselyne Edwards

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-6 (7 KO/TKO, 5 submission)

Striker with length and volume who prefers to keep fights at range

Can be controlled by stronger opponents in grappling exchanges

DFS Perspective:

This fight will likely be competitive at times, but Dumont's wrestling and strength should carry her to a win. If she's able to control positions, she can edge rounds consistently. That said, this fight likely yields a low DFS score with limited upside.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: Dumont

Rafa Garcia (18-4-0) v. Alexander Hernandez (18-8-0)

Rafa Garcia

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-4 (2 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Grappling-heavy fighter with strong takedowns and control

Most effective when he can dictate the fight on the mat

Alexander Hernandez

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-8 (8 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Aggressive striker with power and solid volume

Dangerous early and capable of creating big moments on the feet

DFS Perspective:

This should be a fun fight with both guys bringing volume and power. The key will be whether Garcia can find success with takedowns. If he's able to get this to the mat, he can control and rack up points. If not, Hernandez could have success on the feet. The winner of this fight should score well, making it a strong DFS target.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: Garcia

Davey Grant (15-8-0) v. Adrian Luna Martinetti (17-1-0)

Davey Grant

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-8 (4 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

Veteran with a gritty style who thrives in scrappy, high-action fights

Durable and willing to engage, but can be overwhelmed by faster starters

Adrian Luna Martinetti

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-1 (4 KO/TKO, 6 submission)

Explosive and aggressive with strong finishing instincts

Looked impressive on the Contender Series with ability to overwhelm early

DFS Perspective:

I like Martinetti quite a bit in this matchup. His Contender Series performance showed how dangerous he can be early, and I'm not sure Grant will be able to weather that storm. If Martinetti comes out aggressive and lands clean, this could end quickly. Martinetti profiles as a strong play with early finish upside.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: Martinetti

Montel Jackson (15-3-0) v. Raoni Barcelos (21-5-0)

Montel Jackson

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 15-3 (8 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Long, athletic fighter with power and the ability to mix in grappling

Uses pressure and physicality to wear opponents down

Raoni Barcelos

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21-5 (8 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Well-rounded veteran with strong grappling and improving striking

Has shown a resurgence recently with more consistent performances

DFS Perspective:

Barcelos has looked better over his last few fights and has a real shot here, but I expect Jackson's pressure and physicality to be the difference. If Jackson pushes pace and mixes in his offense, he can start to overwhelm Barcelos both on the feet and in grappling exchanges. Jackson profiles as the preferred side with upside.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: Jackson

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Marcus Buchecha (5-2-1) v. Ryan Spann (23-11-0)

Marcus Almeida

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 5-2-1 (1 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Elite grappler with world-class submission ability

Most dangerous when he can get fights to the mat and control

Ryan Spann

Height: 6'5" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 23-11 (6 KO/TKO, 14 submissions)

Dangerous finisher with power and submission ability

Can be opportunistic but has shown inconsistency

DFS Perspective:

This is a volatile fight with clear paths on both sides. Buchecha wants this on the mat, where he has a massive grappling edge, while Spann is very live to finish if it stays standing. If Buchecha secures takedowns, he can dominate quickly. Spann profiles as the preferred side with strong knockout upside, but there is risk if he cannot get it to the ground.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: Spann

Rodolfo Vieira (11-4-0) v. Eric McConico (10-4-1)

Rodolfo Vieira

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-4 (1 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Elite BJJ specialist with one of the best submission games in the division

Most dangerous when he can secure takedowns and control on the mat

Eric McConico

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 10-4-1 (4 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Striker with power who prefers to keep fights standing

Can be vulnerable if forced into grappling exchanges

DFS Perspective:

Vieira's path is very clear here: get this to the mat and hunt a submission. If he secures early takedowns, this could end quickly. McConico will want to keep it standing, but if he can't, he's in serious trouble. Vieira profiles as a strong play with early submission upside.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: Vieira

Jackson McVey (6-2-0) v. Sedriques Dumas (10-4-0)

Jackson McVey

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 6-2 (3 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Physical striker with power and the ability to finish fights

Most effective when he can push pace and create exchanges

Sedriques Dumas

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-4 (4 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Athletic with power, but inconsistent performances

Has shown lapses in fights and can be difficult to trust

DFS Perspective:

Dumas is a tough fighter to trust in any matchup, and this is no different. McVey should be able to capitalize if Dumas has another lapse and create the better moments throughout the fight. McVey profiles as the preferred side with upside in a volatile matchup.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: McVey

Mayra Bueno Silva (10-6-1) v. Michelle Montague (7-0-0)

Mayra Bueno Silva

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-6-1 (1 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

Grappling specialist with a strong submission game

Recent form has been poor with multiple losses and declining performances

Michelle Montague

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 7-0 (6 submissions)

Well-rounded with solid striking and finishing ability

Trending in the right direction with confidence and momentum

DFS Perspective:

Silva has not looked like the same fighter recently, and it's hard to trust her in this spot. Montague could have a field day if she keeps this fight where she wants it and capitalizes on Silva's struggles. Silva still has submission danger, but Montague profiles as the preferred side with upside.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: Montague

Jafel Filho (17-4-0) v. Cody Durden (17-10-1)

Jafel Filho

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-4 (5 KO/TKO, 11 submissions)

High-level submission specialist with aggressive grappling

Most dangerous early when he can hunt submissions and force scrambles

Cody Durden

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 17-10-1 (6 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Gritty wrestler who likes to push pace and grind fights out

Has shown vulnerability to submissions against strong grapplers

DFS Perspective:

Durden has struggled against strong grapplers and is susceptible to submissions, which makes this a tough matchup. Filho should come out aggressive and look to get this to the mat early. If he's able to create scrambles, there's a strong chance he finds a submission. Filho profiles as a strong play with early finish upside.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: Filho

Francis Marshall (9-3-0) v. Lucas Brennan (11-2-0)

Francis Marshall

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-3 (1 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Strong striker with power and the ability to control fights on the feet

Most effective when he can keep fights standing and dictate range

Lucas Brennan

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 11-2 (2 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Grappling specialist with dangerous submission ability

Always a threat on the mat with ability to capitalize in scrambles

DFS Perspective:

Marshall is the clear play here given Brennan's lack of striking. If he's able to keep this fight standing, he should be able to control and outstrike Brennan. That said, Brennan is very dangerous on the mat and a submission is in play at all times. It would not be a bad idea to have shares of both fighters in a matchup with clear paths on each side.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: Marshall

Max Griffin (20-12-0) v. Victor Valenzuela (13-4-0)

Max Griffin

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 20-12 (9 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Veteran striker with solid power and experience

Relies on toughness and volume to win rounds

Victor Valenzuela

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-4 (7 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Aggressive fighter with power and finishing ability

Looks to push pace and create exchanges early

DFS Perspective:

This should be a competitive fight with both guys willing to engage. Griffin brings experience and durability, while Valenzuela has the edge in youth and finishing upside. Look for this to turn into a high-action fight, giving both sides some DFS appeal. My slight lean is to Valenzuela in a competitive matchup.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: Valenzuela

Talita Alencar (7-1-1) v. Julia Polastri (14-5-0)

Talita Alencar

Height: 5'1" – Reach: 58" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-1-1 (4 submissions)

High-level grappler with strong control and positional dominance

Most effective when she can secure takedowns and dictate the fight on the mat

Julia Polastri

Height: 5'2" – Reach: 64" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-5 (5 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Striker with a slight edge on the feet and solid overall fundamentals

Prefers to keep fights standing and work at range

DFS Perspective:

This fight could go either way. Polastri should have the edge on the feet, while Alencar has a clear advantage on the mat. It likely comes down to whether Alencar can secure takedowns and control positions. If she does, she can dictate the fight. Balanced matchup with paths on both sides.

UFC Vegas 116 Pick: Alencar

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FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.