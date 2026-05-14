UFC DFS picks for this weekend's UFC Vegas 117 card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC Vegas 117

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 117 card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

UFC Vegas 117 Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 140-51-2

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Wellmaker

Fanduel Captain: Wellmaker/Costa

Arnold Allen (20-4-0) v. Melquizael Costa (26-7-0)

Arnold Allen

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 20-4 (7 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Technical and well-rounded with experience against elite competition

Strong boxing and composure allow him to control exchanges

Melquizael Costa

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 26-7 (9 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

High-volume fighter with improving grappling and strong pace

Has looked better each fight during his current win streak

DFS Perspective:

Allen is rightfully the favorite given the level of competition he has faced, but Costa is riding a six-fight win streak and continues to improve. His volume and grappling could make this a very competitive fight over five rounds. If Costa is able to mix in his ground game and keep a high pace, he has real upset potential. Costa profiles as a solid dog play in a close matchup.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Costa

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Doo Ho Choi

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16-4-1 (13 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Technical boxer with clean combinations and knockout power

Most dangerous when he can keep fights standing and dictate exchanges

Daniel Santos

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-2 (6 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Aggressive and explosive with strong pressure and finishing ability

Thrives in chaotic exchanges and pushes a high pace

DFS Perspective:

This should be a very fun fight with both guys willing to exchange. Choi has the cleaner striking overall, but Santos brings pressure and aggression that can create problems. If this turns into a firefight, both guys have DFS upside. My slight lean is to Santos due to his pace and ability to force action.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Santos

Malcolm Wellmaker (10-1-0) v. Juan Diaz (15-1-1)

Malcolm Wellmaker

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Switch

Record: 10-1 (6 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Powerful striker with strong finishing instincts and pressure

Most effective when forcing exchanges and creating damage early

Juan Diaz

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-1-1 (5 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Well-rounded fighter with solid striking and grappling ability

Comfortable fighting at range and mixing phases together

DFS Perspective:

This should be a competitive matchup between two rising fighters with real upside. Wellmaker has the edge in raw power and ability to create early moments, while Diaz is the more balanced fighter overall. If this turns into prolonged exchanges, both sides can score well. My slight lean is to Wellmaker due to his finishing upside.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Wellmaker

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Modestas Bukauskas (19-7-0) v. Christian Edwards (8-4-0)

Modestas Bukauskas

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Switch

Record: 19-7 (11 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Experienced striker with solid range control and finishing ability

Most effective when fighting composed and technical at a distance

Christian Edwards

Height: 6'5" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-4 (4 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Athletic with power, but inconsistent performances

Can struggle with decision-making and defensive lapses

DFS Perspective:

If fought smart, this should be a fairly easy win for Bukauskas. He has the edge in experience, striking and overall composure. As long as he keeps this technical and avoids unnecessary exchanges, he should be able to control the fight throughout. Bukauskas profiles as the clear preferred side.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Bukauskas

Timothy Cuamba (10-3-0) v. Bernardo Sopaj (12-3-0)

Timothy Cuamba

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-3 (5 KO/TKO)

Aggressive striker with good volume and finishing ability

Most effective when he can pressure opponents and force exchanges

Bernardo Sopaj

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-3 (7 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Explosive fighter with power and dangerous early offense

Can create chaos quickly, but has shown vulnerability in extended fights

DFS Perspective:

This should be a high-action fight with both guys willing to engage. Aside from the size difference, Cuamba's pace and pressure could become a factor as the fight goes on, while Sopaj is very dangerous early with his explosiveness. This is a strong DFS fight overall with upside on both sides. My slight lean is to Cuamba due to his activity and pace.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Cuamba

Nikolay Veretennikov (14-7-0) v. Khaos Williams (15-5-0)

Nikolay Veretennikov

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-7 (10 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Durable and willing to trade in striking exchanges

Can struggle defensively against powerful opponents

Khaos Williams

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-5 (7 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Explosive knockout artist with massive power

Dangerous whenever he can force striking exchanges

DFS Perspective:

This feels like a very dangerous matchup for Veretennikov. Khaos wields serious power and can end fights with a single shot at any time. If this stays standing for extended periods, Williams should have a major edge. Khaos profiles as a strong play with big knockout upside.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Williams

Tuco Tokkos (11-5-0) v. Ivan Erslan (14-6-0)

Tuco Tokkos

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-5 (6 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Grappling-focused fighter with solid control and submission ability

Most effective when he can drag fights to the mat and dictate position

Ivan Erslan

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-6 (10 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Heavy-handed striker with strong finishing ability on the feet

Has shown clear weaknesses in grappling exchanges and defensive wrestling

DFS Perspective:

Erslan clearly has issues on the mat, which gives Tokkos a very real path to the upset here. If Tokkos can secure takedowns and force grappling exchanges, he can control large portions of the fight. Erslan is dangerous on the feet, but Tokkos profiles as a strong underdog play with a clear grappling path.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Tokkos

Tommy Gantt (11-0-0) v. Artur Minev (7-0-0)

Tommy Gantt

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-0 (5 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Strong grappler with solid control and submission ability

Most effective when he can dictate the fight on the mat

Artur Minev

Height: 5'9" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-0 (4 KO/TKO, 2 submission)

Dangerous striker with power and strong finishing instincts

Most effective in open exchanges where he can pressure forward

DFS Perspective:

This is a classic striker-versus-grappler matchup between two undefeated fighters making their UFC debuts. Gantt should have a major edge on the mat, while Minev clearly has the advantage on the feet. The winner likely comes down to who can force their style first. It's a strong DFS fight overall with upside on both sides.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Gantt

Ketlen Vieira (15-5-0) v. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (10-1-0)

Ketlen Vieira

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15-5 (2 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Physical bantamweight with strong clinch work and grappling control

Most effective when slowing fights down and grinding opponents against the cage

Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-1 (3 KO/TKO)

Technical striker with sharp combinations and improving volume

Does her best work when keeping fights standing and fighting at range

DFS Perspective:

This should be a competitive matchup with clear stylistic differences. Vieira will want to make this physical and lean on control, while Cavalcanti should have the edge in striking and overall activity. If Cavalcanti is able to keep this at distance and avoid prolonged clinch exchanges, she can outwork Vieira over three rounds. The slight lean is to Cavalcanti in a close fight.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Cavalcanti

Andre Petroski (13-5-0) v. Cody Brundage (11-9-1)

Andre Petroski

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-5 (4 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Physical grappler with strong wrestling and top control

Most effective when he can overwhelm opponents with pressure and pace

Cody Brundage

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Switch

Record: 11-9-1 (6 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Aggressive fighter with some finishing ability early

Can struggle badly against stronger wrestlers and physical pressure

DFS Perspective:

Petroski should smash here. His wrestling and physicality are likely going to be far too much for Brundage to handle over three rounds. If Petroski pushes pace and secures takedowns early, this could get one-sided quickly. Petroski profiles as one of the stronger plays on the slate.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Petroski

Alice Ardelean (11-7-0) v. Polyana Viana (13-8-0)

Alice Ardelean

Height: 5'3" – Reach: 62" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-7 (4 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Pressure-based striker who relies on pace and volume

Most effective when forcing opponents into prolonged exchanges

Polyana Viana

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-8 (5 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Dangerous submission specialist with opportunistic finishing ability

Can struggle when forced into high-volume striking fights

DFS Perspective:

Viana will always have submission opportunities in a matchup like this, but the fight likely comes down to how much volume Ardelean can put on her. If Ardelean can keep this standing and maintain pressure, she can outwork Viana over time. It's a competitive fight with paths to victory on both sides.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Ardelean

Daniel Barez (17-7-0) v. Luis Gurule (10-3-0)

Daniel Barez

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-7 (7 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Well-rounded flyweight with solid grappling and scrambling ability

Most effective when mixing striking with takedown attempts

Luis Gurule

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 64" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-3 (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Aggressive striker with power and willingness to engage

Dangerous early when he can force exchanges and pressure forward

DFS Perspective:

This should be a competitive fight with clear paths to victory on both sides. Gurule will look to push pace and create damage on the feet, while Barez has the more balanced skill set overall. If Barez is able to mix in grappling and avoid extended striking exchanges, he should be able to control the fight. My lean is to Barez in a solid DFS matchup.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Barez

Shauna Bannon (7-2-0) v. Nicolle Caliari (8-4-0)

Shauna Bannon

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Switch

Record: 7-2 (2 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Striker who prefers to keep fights standing and work at range

Has shown vulnerability to takedowns and prolonged grappling exchanges

Nicolle Caliari

Height: 5'3" – Reach: 62" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8-4 (5 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Grappling-based fighter with strong control and pressure

More comfortable when able to dictate the fight on the mat

DFS Perspective:

Caliari finally gets a matchup where she is not severely undersized physically. I expect her to exploit Bannon's poor takedown defense and control this fight for long stretches. If she's able to consistently secure top position, she can rack up solid control time and dictate the pace. Caliari profiles as the preferred side with a strong grappling-based path to victory.

UFC Vegas 117 Pick: Caliari

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FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.