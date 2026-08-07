UFC DFS expert picks for this Saturday's UFC UFC Vegas 120 card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

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Top MMA DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC Vegas 120

UFC DFS expert picks for this Saturday's UFC Vegas 120 card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

UFC Vegas 120 Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 211-86-2

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Ty Miller

Fanduel Captain: Ty Miller

Mateusz Gamrot (26-4-0) v. Quillan Salkilld (12-1-0)

Mateusz Gamrot

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 26-4 (8 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Elite wrestler with relentless takedowns, outstanding scrambles, and relentless pace

Excels at controlling opponents over three rounds while piling up control time

Quillan Salkilld

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-1 (5 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Explosive striker with legitimate knockout power and excellent athleticism

Dangerous at range, but this is by far the toughest test of his career

DFS Perspective:

This is a huge step up in competition for Salkilld. While I think he has the power and athleticism to make this a competitive fight, I trust Gamrot's wrestling far more than Salkilld's striking. Expect Gamrot to close the distance, rack up takedowns and control large portions of the fight. Salkilld is live if he can keep it standing, but Gamrot is the preferred DFS play thanks to his elite control upside.

UFC Vegas 120 Pick: Gamrot

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Billy Quarantillo (18-7-0) v. Diego Ferreira (19-7-0)

Billy Quarantillo

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-7 (8 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

High-volume pressure fighter with relentless cardio and a well-rounded offensive game

Continues to push the pace for all three rounds and is difficult to discourage

Carlos Diego Ferreira

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 19-7 (5 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

Veteran grappler with dangerous submissions and underrated striking

Still a tough out, but age and durability are beginning to become concerns

DFS Perspective:

I think Quarantillo is much better than what he has shown over his last few fights. He may be the underdog here, but this feels like a great opportunity to get back into the win column against an aging veteran. Ferreira is always dangerous because of his grappling, but I expect Quarantillo's pace, pressure and volume to wear him down over three rounds. Quarantillo stands out as one of the better value plays on the slate.

UFC Vegas 120 Pick: Quarantillo

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Amanda Lemos (15-6-1) v. Alexia Thainara (14-1-0)

Amanda Lemos

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 15-6-1 (8 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Powerful striker with legitimate knockout power and dangerous submission skills

Most effective when she can keep fights standing and land clean, heavy shots

Alexia Thainara

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-1 (8 submissions)

Well-rounded prospect with strong grappling and excellent positional control

Continues to climb the rankings with a composed, technical style

DFS Perspective:

This is a huge opportunity for Thainara against one of the division's most experienced fighters. Lemos always carries fight-ending power, but I like Thainara's youth, grappling and ability to control where the fight takes place. If she avoids the big shots early, I expect her to wear Lemos down and earn the biggest win of her career. Thainara profiles as one of the better value plays on the slate.

UFC Vegas 120 Pick: Thainara

Ty Miller (7-0-0) v. Billy Ray Goff (9-4-0)

Ty Miller

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-0 (3 KO/TKO)

Undefeated prospect with explosive power and excellent athleticism

Aggressive offensive style that looks to overwhelm opponents early

Billy Goff

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Switch

Record: 9-4 (7 KO/TKO)

Tough, aggressive pressure fighter with dangerous knockout power

Thrives in chaotic exchanges and is always willing to trade in the pocket

DFS Perspective:

This should be one of the more entertaining fights on the card. Miller is an exciting, undefeated prospect, but Goff has the experience and toughness to test him from the opening bell. I still lean Miller because of his athleticism and finishing upside, but this is far from an easy matchup. Expect fireworks while it lasts, making this an excellent fight to target in tournaments.

UFC Vegas 120 Pick: Miller

Darren Elkins (29-12-0) v. Yadier del Valle (10-1-0)

Darren Elkins

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 29-12 (7 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Veteran grinder with relentless wrestling, cardio, and toughness

Constantly pressures opponents and looks to break them over the course of the fight

Yadier Del Valle

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 10-1 (2 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Explosive prospect with dangerous power and strong finishing instincts

Athletic striker who does his best work when he can dictate the pace early

DFS Perspective:

This is another crossroads fight between a seasoned veteran and a rising prospect. Elkins is always capable of making fights ugly with his wrestling and toughness, but I think del Valle has the athleticism and finishing ability to keep this fight where he wants it. If he can defend the takedowns early, I expect him to separate himself on the feet and continue his rise. Del Valle profiles as the preferred side with solid finishing upside.

UFC Vegas 120 Pick: del Valle

Steven Asplund (7-2-0) v. Guilherme Pat (6-1-0)

Steven Asplund

Height: 6'5" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-2 (6 KO/TKO)

Aggressive striker with excellent volume and legitimate finishing power

Constantly pressures opponents and forces a high-paced fight on the feet

Guilherme Pat

Height: 6'6" – Reach: 81" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 6-1 (4 KO/TKO)

Technical, well-rounded prospect with clean boxing and a solid grappling game

Patient fighter who prefers to make reads before increasing his output

DFS Perspective:

I like Asplund's volume and power to carry him to another win. Pat is a talented prospect with a well-rounded skill set, but I think Asplund's pace and willingness to engage will be the difference. If he can keep the pressure on and turn this into a striking battle, I expect him to outwork Pat over three rounds. Asplund stands out as a solid value play with upside.

UFC Vegas 120 Pick: Asplund

Juliana Miller (4-4-0) v. Ravena Oliveira (7-4-1)

Juliana Miller

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 4-4 (1 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Aggressive grappler with relentless pressure and a willingness to hunt submissions at every opportunity

Excels in scrambles and is at her best when she can turn fights into gritty grappling battles

Ravena Oliveira

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-4-1 (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Striker who prefers to fight at range and keep the action standing

Has struggled to consistently deal with opponents who can pressure and wrestle effectively

DFS Perspective:

This is a great opportunity for Miller to get back into the win column. Oliveira has not shown enough for me to trust her in this matchup, especially against someone who is going to pressure her from the opening bell. If Miller can consistently get this fight to the mat, I expect her grappling to take over. Miller is my preferred side and makes for a solid value play with submission upside.

UFC Vegas 120 Pick: Miller

Jose Montanha (6-1-0) v. Louie Sutherland (11-5-0)

Jose Luiz "Montanha"

Height: 6'4" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 6-1 (2 KO/TKO, 4 submission)

Athletic prospect with dangerous power and a well-rounded offensive game

Aggressive style allows him to dictate the pace and create early finishing opportunities

Louie Sutherland

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-5 (8 KO/TKO)

Experienced fighter with a balanced skill set and solid durability

Most effective when he can slow the pace and turn fights into technical battles

DFS Perspective:

Montanha has the higher ceiling in this matchup. Sutherland's experience makes him a very live favorite, but I think Montanha's athleticism, power and pace will be too much to handle. Expect Montanha to push the action early and separate himself as the fight goes on. Montanha profiles as a strong value play with legitimate finishing upside.

UFC Vegas 120 Pick: Montanha

Diyar Nurgozhay (11-2-0) v. Bruno Lopes (14-3-0)

Diyar Nurgozhay

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 11-2 (6 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Powerful southpaw with dangerous finishing ability and heavy hands

Prefers to pressure forward and force opponents into striking exchanges

Bruno Lopes

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-3 (6 KO/TKO, 5 submissions)

Well-rounded fighter with a balanced striking attack and solid grappling

Patient approach allows him to capitalize on opponents' mistakes

DFS Perspective:

This should be a competitive fight, but I like Nurgozhay's power and aggression. Lopes is durable and has multiple paths to victory, but I expect Nurgozhay to be the one landing the bigger shots and dictating the pace on the feet. If he gets into a rhythm early, I think he has a good chance to find the finish. Nurgozhay is the preferred side with solid DFS upside.

UFC Vegas 120 Pick: Nurgozhay

Manoel Sousa (14-1-0) v. Richie Miranda (13-1-0)

Manoel Sousa

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-1 (9 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Well-rounded finisher with crisp boxing and excellent cardio

Does his best work as fights progress, steadily increasing his pace and output

Richie Miranda

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-1 (5 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Tough, durable fighter with a balanced skill set and solid grappling

Comfortable fighting at a high pace and capable of making adjustments throughout a fight

DFS Perspective:

This should be one of the more entertaining and competitive fights on the card. Miranda is skilled enough to keep things close early, but I like Sousa to gradually take control as the fight wears on. His cardio, volume and ability to make adjustments should allow him to separate himself in the later rounds. Sousa is the preferred side and offers a nice combination of floor and upside for DFS.

UFC Vegas 120 Pick: Sousa



Note: All odds accurate as of time of posting, and taken from the DraftKings Sportsbook, if available. Check out DraftKings to bet on MMA Odds and use the DraftKings promo code for a great welcome offer.

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FANDUEL MMA SCORING RULES

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING RULES

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.