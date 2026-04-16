UFC DFS predictions for this weekend's UFC Winnipeg card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Strategies for UFC Winnipeg

DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Winnipeg card are live. Included in this preview are profiles for each fighter and breakdowns of my DFS strategy for every bout on the card. Welcome to Drake's Takes.

Top UFC Winnipeg Picks & Career Results:

2026 Overall Picks: 107-34-1

2025 Overall Picks: 345-152-2

DFS Lock of the Week: Malott

Fanduel Captain: Malott/Jasudavicius

Gilbert Burns (22-9-0) v. Mike Malott (13-2-1)

Gilbert Burns

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22-9 (6 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Veteran with elite grappling and finishing ability

Durability and recent form are major concerns with multiple losses in a row

Mike Malott

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-2-1 (5 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Well-rounded with finishing ability on both the feet and the mat

Younger, more physical, and trending in the right direction

DFS Perspective:

Burns is on a four-fight losing streak and nearing 40, which makes it tough to trust him here. Malott should be the superior fighter at this stage and likely won't face much resistance if he fights to his strengths. Malott profiles as a strong play with finishing upside.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Malott

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Kyler Phillips (12-4-0) v. Charles Jourdain (17-8-1)

Kyler Phillips

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-4 (5 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Athletic and well-rounded with strong grappling upside

Most effective when mixing in takedowns and controlling positions

Charles Jourdain

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Switch

Record: 17-8-1 (8 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

Dynamic striker with finishing ability and high activity

Dangerous in scrambles but can be controlled by strong grapplers

DFS Perspective:

Phillips has dropped two in a row, but I still think he's the better fighter here, especially on the mat. I expect him to look for takedowns early and often and control where this fight takes place. If he's able to do that consistently, he should be able to dictate this fight. Phillips profiles as the preferred side with a strong grappling-based path.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Phillips

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Mandel Nallo (14-3-0) v. Jai Herbert (13-6-1)

Mandel Nallo

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-3 (8 KO/TKO, 6 submission)

Aggressive striker who likes to push pace and create exchanges

Most effective when turning fights into high-action battles

Jai Herbert

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-6-1 (9 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Tall, rangy striker who prefers to work at distance

Dangerous power but can be vulnerable in chaotic exchanges

DFS Perspective:

I expect Nallo to push the pace here and turn this into more of a firefight. Both guys have knockout power, and either could get the finish, but Nallo is the side. If he's able to force exchanges and keep the pressure on, he can create the better moments. Nallo profiles as the preferred play in a high-upside fight.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Nallo

Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-4-0) v. Karine Silva (19-6-0)

Jasmine Jasudavicius

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-4 (2 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Strong wrestler with excellent control and ability to dictate where fights take place

Most effective when chaining takedowns and maintaining top position

Karine Silva

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 19-6 (8 KO/TKO, 9 submissions)

Dangerous finisher with threats both on the feet and the mat

Has shown vulnerability when controlled for extended periods

DFS Perspective:

Silva has been controlled too much in her last couple fights to feel comfortable backing her here. Jasudavicius should be able to land multiple takedowns and rack up control time throughout. Silva is dangerous everywhere and can create moments, but Jasudavicius profiles as the preferred side with a strong grappling-based scoring path.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Jasudavicius

Thiago Moises (19-9-0) v. Gauge Young (10-3-0)

Thiago Moises

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 19-9 (4 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Well-rounded with a strong grappling base and submission ability

Most effective when he can slow fights down and work on the mat

Gauge Young

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-3 (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Well-rounded with finishing ability on the feet and solid grappling

Brings more versatility with multiple paths to win

DFS Perspective:

This is a tight matchup, and I can see it going either way. Moises has the grappling edge, but Young has more ways to win this fight overall. If he's able to keep this mixed or on the feet, he can create the better moments. Young profiles as the preferred side in a competitive fight.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Young

Dennis Buzukja (12-5-0) v. Marcio Barbosa (17-2-0)

Dennis Buzukja

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Switch

Record: 12-5 (5 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Tough, pressure-based fighter who looks to push pace and create volume

Durable, but can get hit in exchanges when fights get chaotic

Marcio Barbosa

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17-2 (14 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Powerful striker with strong finishing ability, especially early

Dangerous when he can create chaos and land heavy shots

DFS Perspective:

This should be an action-packed fight. Buzukja will bring pressure, but that could play right into Barbosa's power. If Barbosa is able to land clean early, this likely ends in a knockout. Barbosa profiles as a strong play with early finish upside.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Barbosa

Robert Valentin (10-6-0) v. Julien Leblanc (10-2-0)

Robert Valentin

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-6 (3 KO/TKO, 6 submissions)

Well-rounded with finishing ability, but has not faced high-level competition

Can be inconsistent when fights extend

Julien Leblanc

Height: 6'2" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-2 (4 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Balanced skill set with the ability to mix in striking and grappling

Benefits from homefield advantage and should be comfortable in this spot

DFS Perspective:

Neither guy has an overly impressive resume, and this feels like a true toss-up. I could see this going either way, but I'll lean Leblanc with the homefield advantage. In a close fight like this, that edge can matter. Leblanc profiles as a slight lean in a low-confidence matchup.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Leblanc

Tanner Boser (22-10-1) v. Gokhan Saricam (11-2-0)

Tanner Boser

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22-10-1 (12 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Volume-based striker with solid movement for a heavyweight

Can be hittable and has shown durability concerns in exchanges

Gokhan Saricam

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-2 (8 KO/TKO)

Heavy-handed striker with fast hands and knockout power

Looks to end fights early and thrives in striking exchanges

DFS Perspective:

This is a great fight to target on both sides, as someone is likely to get knocked out. Boser will bring volume, but Saricam appears to have the better chin and faster hands. If he lands clean, he can end this early. Saricam profiles as the preferred side in a high-upside finish spot.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Saricam

Melissa Croden (7-3-0) v. Daria Zheleznyakova (10-2-0)

Melissa Croden

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7-3 (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission)

Grappling-focused fighter with solid takedowns and control

Most effective when she can get fights to the mat and dictate position

Daria Zhelezniakova

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10-2 (5 KO/TKO)

Striker with power who prefers to keep fights standing

Can struggle when forced into grappling exchanges

DFS Perspective:

Croden's ground game should be the difference here. If she's able to land takedowns and control positions, she can dictate this fight. Zhelezniakova is dangerous on the feet, but Croden profiles as the preferred side with a clear grappling path.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Croden

JJ Aldrich (14-7-0) v. Jamey-Lyn Horth (9-2-0)

JJ Aldrich

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 14-7 (3 KO/TKO)

Technical striker who fights at a steady pace and manages distance well

Relies on volume and clean striking to win rounds

Jamey-Lyn Horth

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9-2 (4 KO/TKO, 2 submissions)

Physical fighter who looks to push pace and mix in clinch work

Most effective when she can close distance and make fights gritty

DFS Perspective:

This should be a competitive fight. Aldrich will look to keep this at range and win with volume, while Horth will try to close distance and make it more physical. Could be a slower-paced decision, which limits DFS upside. My slight lean is to Aldrich, but she's not a strong target.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Lyn-Horth

Mitch Raposo (10-3-0) v. Allan Nascimento (22-6-0)

Mitch Raposo

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 64" – Stance: Switch

Record: 10-3 (4 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Grappling-based fighter who looks to mix in takedowns and control

Can struggle when forced to strike at range

Allan Nascimento

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22-6 (1 KO/TKO, 16 submissions)

Dangerous and well-rounded with strong striking and grappling

Comfortable on the feet and capable of creating damage in exchanges

DFS Perspective:

Nascimento should have a field day on the feet in this matchup. If he's able to keep this standing, he can create consistent damage and control the fight. Raposo's path is through grappling, but if he can't secure takedowns, he could get outworked. Nascimento profiles as the preferred side with upside.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Nascimento

John Castaneda (21-8-0) v. Mark Vologdin (12-4-1)

John Castaneda

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Switch

Record: 21-8 (7 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

Well-rounded with strong grappling and submission ability

Has the ability to mix in takedowns and control fights on the mat

Mark Vologdin

Height: 5'3" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12-4-1 (6 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Striking-based fighter with power and solid fundamentals

More comfortable keeping fights standing and working at range

DFS Perspective:

Castaneda makes for a solid dog pick here. The striking should be relatively even, but he has a clear edge on the mat. If he's able to mix in takedowns and control positions, he can dictate this fight. Castaneda profiles as a strong underdog play with a grappling-based path.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Castaneda

Jamie Siraj (14-3-0) v. John Yannis (9-4-0)

Jamie Siraj

Height: 5'8" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-3 (4 KO/TKO, 7 submissions)

Grappling-focused fighter with strong submission ability

Most effective when he can get fights to the mat and hunt finishes

John Yannis

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 9-4 (5 KO/TKO)

Striker with power who prefers to keep fights standing

Has shown issues with submission defense in past fights

DFS Perspective:

Siraj should have the edge on the mat, while Yannis will have the edge on the feet. Yannis has struggled with submission defense, which makes this a dangerous matchup for him. If Siraj can get this to the ground early, there is a strong chance he'll find a submission. Siraj profiles as a solid play with early finish upside.

UFC Winnipeg Pick: Siraj

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FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.