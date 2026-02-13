2026 Winter Olympics Betting Guide: Can You Bet on the Winter Olympics?

The 2026 Winter Olympics are here! Can you bet on the Winter Olympics? Learn more about RotoWire's 2026 Winter Olympics betting guide here.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are here, bringing one of the most unique and exciting betting opportunities in sports. Coming every four years, it's a little cloudy on whether you can bet on the Winter Olympics in your state or not. Fortunately, we're here to break down all you need to know on betting on the Olympics, including any potential sportsbook promos to use on the Games.

Whether you're a seasoned sports bettor or considering placing your first bet on an Olympic event, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about betting on the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games while using sports betting apps and sites.

When and Where Is the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are scheduled from February 6 to 22, in northern Italy. This marks the 25th edition of the Winter Games and Italy's fourth time hosting an Olympic Games.

What makes these Games unique is their spread across multiple locations:

Milan — Ice hockey, speed skating, figure skating, short track, and the opening ceremony at the iconic San Siro Stadium

— Ice hockey, speed skating, figure skating, short track, and the opening ceremony at the iconic San Siro Stadium Cortina d'Ampezzo — Women's alpine skiing, curling, and sliding sports (bobsled, luge, skeleton)

— Women's alpine skiing, curling, and sliding sports (bobsled, luge, skeleton) Livigno — Freestyle skiing and snowboard events

— Freestyle skiing and snowboard events Bormio — Men's alpine skiing on the Stelvio

— Men's alpine skiing on the Stelvio Anterselva — Biathlon

— Biathlon Val di Fiemme — Cross-country skiing and ski jumping

Competition actually began on February 4, with curling and alpine skiing training sessions, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

Can You Bet on the Winter Olympics?

Yes, absolutely. Olympic betting is widely available and increasingly popular. The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics saw record betting interest in the United States, and the 2026 Winter Games are expected to follow suit.

Now, it's good to note that each state differs in terms of whether you're allowed to bet on the Olympics or not, and which events are eligible to wager on. Make sure to check out the sports betting catalog on the website of your state's sports betting regulator.

Is Betting on the Olympics Legal?

The legality of Olympic betting depends entirely on your location.

Betting on the Winter Olympics in the United States

Sports betting is now legal in 38 states plus Washington D.C. Following the Supreme Court's 2018 decision to overturn PASPA, states can now determine their own sports betting laws, including whether betting on the Olympics is legal or not.

States Where Olympic Betting Is Legal

Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

A few states have specific limitations on Olympic betting. Again, it's best to consult your state's sports betting catalog for the complete details. Here are a few states that have select restrictions:

Massachusetts — Bans betting on events decided by judges (gymnastics, figure skating)

— Bans betting on events decided by judges (gymnastics, figure skating) Iowa — Has restricted betting on events with underage participants and country medal totals

— Has restricted betting on events with underage participants and country medal totals Some states don't allow betting on amateur athletes under 18

Age Requirements for Betting on the Winter Olympics

21 years old in most states

in most states 18 years old in Kentucky & Wyoming

International Rules for Betting on the Winter Olympics

Most countries in Europe, Canada, Australia, and elsewhere have legal frameworks for sports betting that include the Olympics. Always verify local regulations before placing wagers.

Where Can You Bet on the Olympics?

Top U.S. Sportsbooks for Olympic Betting

What Winter Olympic Sports Can You Bet On?

The 2026 Winter Olympics feature 116 medal events across 16 disciplines. Here is the full list of Olympic Events for Milan-Cortina.

Most Popular Olympic Sports for Betting

Ice Hockey The marquee betting event of the Winter Olympics. With NHL players returning for the first time since 2014, interest is at an all-time high.

Men's and women's tournaments

Full game betting (moneylines, puck lines, totals)

Futures, props, and live betting

Alpine Skiing Stars like Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn drive massive betting interest.

Downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super-G, combined

Outright winner and podium finish markets

Figure Skating High-profile athletes like Ilia Malinin, AKA the Quad God, attract significant attention.

Individual and pairs competitions

Team events

Cross-Country Skiing & Biathlon Norway's dominant events, offering value betting opportunities.

Snowboarding & Freestyle Skiing Fan favorites like Chloe Kim and Eileen Gu compete in halfpipe, slopestyle, and more.

Types of Bets for the Winter Olympics

Futures Bets (most gold medals, country medal totals, event winners)

Moneylines

Point Spread/Puck Line

Totals (Over/Under)

Prop Bets

Parlays

Live / In-Play Betting

2026 Winter Olympics Betting Odds Preview

Norway has dominated the Winter Olympics, finishing first in the medal count at the last three Games with 148 all-time gold medals. Here's how the odds stack up for ths year's Winter Games.

Most Gold Medals Odds - 2026 Winter Olympics

Country Odds 🇳🇴 Norway -170 🇩🇪 Germany +470 🇺🇸 USA +500 🇸🇪 Sweden +1200 🇦🇹 Austria +1400 🇨🇦 Canada +1800

How to Place Your First Bet on the Winter Olympics

✅ Choose a licensed sportsbook ✅ Create an account ✅ Make a deposit ✅ Enter a promo code if necessary ✅ Navigate to the Olympics section ✅ Select your bet ✅ Enter your stake ✅ Watch and enjoy

Responsible Gambling

Olympic betting should be entertaining, not stressful. Keep these principles in mind:

Set limits on time and money before you start

on time and money before you start Never bet more than you can afford to lose

Don't chase losses — accept that losing is part of betting

— accept that losing is part of betting Take breaks — step away if you feel frustrated

— step away if you feel frustrated Use sportsbook tools — deposit limits, cooling-off periods, self-exclusion

Resources for Help

National Council on Problem Gambling: 1-800-522-4700

1-800-522-4700 Gamblers Anonymous: www.gamblersanonymous.org

www.gamblersanonymous.org Responsible Gambling Council: www.responsiblegambling.org

Conclusion on Your 2026 Winter Olympics Betting Guide

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics offer an exceptional betting experience, combining familiar sports like hockey with unique winter events you won't find anywhere else. With the return of NHL players, superstar athletes across multiple disciplines, and the dramatic backdrop of the Italian Alps, these Games promise unforgettable moments.

Whether you're backing Norway's cross-country dominance, the U.S. hockey teams, or an underdog skier with long odds, the key is to bet responsibly, do your research, and enjoy the spectacle of the world's greatest winter athletes competing for gold.

Good luck, and may your picks be golden!

FAQ: Betting on the 2026 Winter Olympics

Can I bet on the Winter Olympics from my phone?

Yes. All major sportsbooks offer mobile apps or mobile-optimized websites for Olympic betting.

When do Winter Olympic betting markets open?

Futures markets like most gold medals are already available. Individual event markets open closer to competition dates.

Can I cash out my Winter Olympics bet early?

Many sportsbooks offer cash-out options, especially for futures and live bets.

Why are some Olympic events not available for betting?

Regulations vary by state. Some prohibit betting on judged events or competitions involving minors.

What happens if an athlete is disqualified after I win a bet?

Most sportsbooks settle bets based on official results at the time of conclusion. Later disqualifications or medal changes typically don't affect already-settled wagers.