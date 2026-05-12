$20K Free-to-Play NHL Contest: Call Your Shot and Win $20K With BET99!

Enter the $20,000 free-to-play NHL contest with BET99! Sign up and enter the contest by calling your shot!

BET99 is giving Canadian hockey fans a chance to win big without placing a single wager. Through its March to the Stanley Cup Final 2026 free-to-play contest, players can call their shot on who lifts Lord Stanley's Cup this June – and if they're right, they could walk away with a $20,000 NHL Ultimate Season Pass for the 2026-27 season: full season tickets to the NHL team of your choice.

For fans riding the highs of this playoff run, this is as good as a hockey promotion gets.

What Is the March to the Stanley Cup Final Contest?

The premise is simple:

Make your pick on which team wins the 2026 Stanley Cup Final Enter through BET99 If your team hoists the Cup, you're in the running for the grand prize – a $20,000 NHL Ultimate Season Pass covering the entire 2026-27 regular season for your favorite franchise.

No bet required. No deposit needed. This is a free-to-play contest built for Canadian hockey fans who want skin in the game without any financial risk attached.

It's the kind of no-brainer giveaway that earns BET99 a legitimate spot among the best sportsbook promos in Canada right now – a massive prize with zero cost to enter, backed by BET99's official multi-year NHL partnership.

Who Should You Pick?

With the second round well underway, the field is starting to narrow. Here's where things stand now.

Carolina Hurricanes (+150) have surged to the top of the Stanley Cup odds board after finishing off another sweep in the second round. They're the favorites for a reason – deep defensive structure, elite goaltending, and a playoff pedigree that's been building for years. If you're looking for the chalk pick, the Hurricanes are it.

have surged to the top of the Stanley Cup odds board after finishing off another sweep in the second round. They're the favorites for a reason – deep defensive structure, elite goaltending, and a playoff pedigree that's been building for years. If you're looking for the chalk pick, the Hurricanes are it. Colorado Avalanche (+185) are right behind Carolina but dropped Game 3 to the Minnesota Wild, which pushed their odds back slightly. Nathan MacKinnon led the entire NHL in goals this regular season with 53, and Colorado remains one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the tournament. A bounce-back series from the Avalanche is far from out of the question.

are right behind Carolina but dropped Game 3 to the Minnesota Wild, which pushed their odds back slightly. Nathan MacKinnon led the entire NHL in goals this regular season with 53, and Colorado remains one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the tournament. A bounce-back series from the Avalanche is far from out of the question. Vegas Golden Knights (+800) have been tested by the long-shot Anaheim Ducks, with their series now tied through four games. Vegas has the experience and the roster to close it out, but their odds have lengthened considerably.

have been tested by the long-shot Anaheim Ducks, with their series now tied through four games. Vegas has the experience and the roster to close it out, but their odds have lengthened considerably. Montreal Canadiens (+950) are the most compelling dark horse in the field, and the most exciting story in Canadian hockey right now. After posting 106 regular-season points and upsetting the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1, the Canadiens hold a 2-1 series lead over the Buffalo Sabres – the Atlantic Division champions. Cole Caufield (51 regular-season goals) is finding his playoff form at the right time, and the Bell Centre crowd has been one of the loudest playoff atmospheres in the country. If the Canadiens can get past Buffalo, they'd face the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final – a massive ask, but not an impossible one for a team that's been playing above expectations all spring.

How to Enter the $20K March to the Stanley Cup Contest

Entering is straightforward and works similarly to the flow you'd find on other sports betting apps in Canada.

Head to BET99 Create an account if you don't already have one Navigate to the contest page Make your Stanley Cup Final pick

Make Your Pick on the $20K March to the Stanley Cup Contest

With the field still open and some elite teams alive, now is the time to get your entry in before the window closes. Whether you're riding with the Canadiens as Canada's last hope, backing the Hurricanes as chalk, or rolling the dice on Colorado's firepower, BET99's March to the Stanley Cup Final contest gives you a genuine reason to care about every remaining game this postseason.

Enter for free. Win big. That's the deal.

How to Claim This BET99 Contest

This free-to-play contest is available through BET99 for Canadian bettors. New users who register with the BET99 promo code RW99 can also access the First Bet Encore up to $800 welcome offer that adds even more value to your first deposit before placing this wager.

✅ BET99 Promo Code: RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus: First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified: May 12, 2026