Novig's Blue Blazer Jackpot awards 500,000 Novig Cash for The Masters! Learn more about this giveaway here.

The 2026 Masters are underway at Augusta National, and Novig is making it even more exciting with the Blue Blazer Jackpot: a 500,000 Novig Cash giveaway tied entirely to who wins the green jacket. New users can enter the contest with Novig promo code ROTOWIRE to start with $50 Novig Coins.

Every day of the tournament, eligible users can claim a token and apply it to an outright winner trade, with everyone who backed the eventual champion splitting the jackpot pool equally. Whether you're riding with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, or a dark horse, this Masters betting promotion gives your pick real upside beyond the trade itself.

How to Play the 500K Blue Blazer Jackpot

Playing the Blue Blazer Jackpot starts with clicking one of the PLAY NOW buttons on this page, signing up with Novig and opting in each day during that day's token window.

Once you opt in, you receive one daily token, which must be applied to a qualifying trade on a specific golfer to win the Masters outright winner market. You can claim up to four tokens over the course of the tournament, one per day, and each token can be applied to the same golfer or spread across different contenders.

Tokens not claimed or applied within the daily window are forfeited, so staying on top of the schedule is key.

How to Win the Blue Blazer Jackpot

To win a share of the jackpot, the golfer you applied your token to must win The Masters. If your pick hoists the green jacket, every token you had on that golfer earns an equal share of the 500,000 Novig Cash prize pool.

The fewer total tokens applied to the winning golfer across all users, the larger each individual payout becomes, making contrarian picks on live-round leaders a potentially high-value strategy. If no tokens were placed on the winning golfer, the prize pool goes unawarded.

How Novig's Blue Blazer Jackpot Works

The Blue Blazer Jackpot is structured as a single shared prize pool, split equally among all tokens on the winning golfer.

Each qualifying trade must be a minimum of $5 Novig Cash and placed at odds of -300 or longer , meaning heavily priced leaders would not be eligible for a Day 4 token.

, meaning heavily priced leaders would not be eligible for a Day 4 token. Tokens can only be applied at the time a trade is placed on a take order and selling or cashing out a position forfeits any token attached to it.

Prizes are credited as Novig Cash bonuses within 24 hours of the tournament's conclusion and are subject to playthrough requirements before redemption.

Additional Masters Promos at Novig

Beyond the 500K Blue Blazer Jackpot, Novig is running several promotions around The Masters this weekend:

Welcome Offer

New users who sign up with Novig promo code ROTOWIRE receive $50 Novig Coins just by spending $5. You can use these Novig Coins for use in free-play mode across any market on the platform.

Referral Program

Novig's ongoing referral program awards 25 Novig Cash to both the referrer and the new user when the new account makes a qualifying purchase of $25 or more. There's no cap on referrals, making it one of the more lucrative ongoing promos on this betting app.

2026 Masters Schedule & How to Watch

The 90th Masters Tournament runs April 9–12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, just as it does every year. CBS and ESPN are sharing TV coverage, with ESPN carrying the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, and CBS taking over for the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Amazon Prime Video is streaming exclusive early coverage for Rounds 1 and 2 from 1–3 p.m. ET each day, while Paramount+ carries early streaming coverage on Saturday and Sunday from 12–2 p.m. ET before CBS's main broadcast begins at 2 p.m.

Free streaming is available throughout the week on Masters.com and the Masters App with no subscription or cable login required, including featured group coverage, Amen Corner feeds, and holes 15 & 16 streams. The full Masters TV schedule is as follows: