Download the best Alberta betting apps today! Learn more about app features, ratings, and more for Alberta betting apps.

With sports betting now legal in Alberta, Alberta betting apps are available to download. Learn all about the best betting apps in Alberta, app ratings, how to download, and more here.

Best Alberta Betting Apps

These Alberta betting apps are some of the best betting apps in the industry, so Alberta bettors have plenty of quality options right out of the gate. Each app is broken down below with the finer details you'll want to know.

bet365 Alberta Sportsbook App

bet365 is one of the biggest betting apps in the world, and its Alberta launch is a significant addition to the province's market. The app is known for a smooth user experience, deep betting markets, and strong live betting tools.

⭐️ Top Feature: Extensive Live Betting Markets 📱 App Store Ratings: 4.8 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.5 (Google/Android) ⬇️ Download Size: 64.7 MB ⏳ Payout Time: 1 to 3 Days

BetMGM Alberta Sportsbook App

BetMGM is backed by MGM Resorts, one of the most recognizable names in casino entertainment. The app is known for its same game parlay builder, which lets you combine multiple bets from a single game into one wager, and it connects to the wider MGM Rewards program.

⭐️ Top Feature: Same Game Parlay Builder 📱 App Store Ratings: 4.8 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.1 (Google/Android) ⬇️ Download Size: 219 MB ⏳ Payout Time: 1 to 5 Days

BetRivers Alberta Sportsbook App

BetRivers, run by Rush Street Interactive, has built a reputation as one of the fastest paying sportsbooks around. The iRush Rewards loyalty program awards points on virtually every bet, and the app itself is clean and easy to navigate with in-app game stats built in.

⭐️ Top Feature: iRush Rewards Loyalty Program 📱 App Store Ratings: 4.9 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.7 (Google/Android) ⬇️ Download Size: 162.2 MB ⏳ Payout Time: Under 24 Hours

Caesars Sportsbook Alberta App

Caesars Sportsbook brings the full weight of the Caesars Entertainment brand to mobile betting, covering more than 20 sports with a same game parlay builder built into its redesigned app. The Caesars Rewards program lets you redeem points for hotel stays, meals, and entertainment at Caesars properties across North America.

⭐️ Top Feature: Caesars Rewards Loyalty Program 📱 App Store Ratings: 4.7 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.5 (Google/Android) ⬇️ Download Size: 262.6 MB ⏳ Payout Time: 1 to 5 Days

DraftKings Alberta Sportsbook App

DraftKings grew from the top daily fantasy sports platform in North America into one of the biggest sportsbooks on the continent. The app offers an enormous range of betting markets, from major NHL and NFL action to niche props and same game parlays, all inside one of the more polished betting apps available.

⭐️ Top Feature: Widest Market Selection Among Betting Apps 📱 App Store Ratings: 4.8 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.7 (Google/Android) ⬇️ Download Size: 327.6 MB ⏳ Payout Time: 1 to 3 Days

FanDuel Alberta Sportsbook App

FanDuel is the market share leader in North American sports betting and consistently earns some of the highest app ratings of any major sportsbook. It's widely regarded as one of the easiest betting apps to use, and its same game parlay builder is among the best in the industry.

⭐️ Top Feature: Ease of Use 📱 App Store Ratings: 4.8 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.7 (Google/Android) ⬇️ Download Size: 277.5 MB ⏳ Payout Time: 1 to 2 Days

theScore Bet Alberta Sportsbook App

theScore Bet has a uniquely Canadian identity. Its standout feature is seamless integration with theScore sports news app, so you can read live scores and news, then move directly into betting without leaving the platform. theScore Bet was among the first operators to receive AGLC approval for Alberta.

⭐️ Top Feature: theScore News Integration 📱 App Store Ratings: 4.8 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.2 (Google/Android) ⬇️ Download Size: 219.8 MB ⏳ Payout Time: 1 to 2 Days

What Sports Betting Apps are in Alberta?

The full list of Alberta sports betting apps covered in this article includes the following brands live in the province:

bet365

BetMGM

BetRivers

Caesars Sportsbook

DraftKings

FanDuel

theScore Bet

How to Download Alberta Betting Apps

Downloading Alberta betting apps is a simple process. Follow the steps below to find out how:

Click one of the BET NOW links on this page for the betting app you want Tap the download or install button Open the app and tap "Register" or "Sign Up" Enter your name, date of birth, email address, and home address. Alberta requires you to be 18 or older to bet Verify your identity by uploading a photo of a government issued ID such as a driver's license or passport Make a deposit Place your first bet

Sign up With Alberta Betting Apps Today

Now that you've learned about Alberta betting apps, you can confidently download and start using any or all of these brands. Head to the Alberta sports betting hub to learn more about legal sports betting in the province.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.