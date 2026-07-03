Alberta’s Advertising Rules for iGaming: What Bettors Should Know Before July 13

Alberta has set its rules and regulations around what iGaming and sports betting operators can and cannot do ahead of the July 13 launch.

Alberta's regulated online gambling market goes live on July 13, 2026, making it the second Canadian province after Ontario to open its doors to private sports betting and casino operators. Along with the launch comes a strict set of advertising rules, finalized by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) on June 18, that will shape how operators can and can't market themselves to Albertans.

Alberta Will Not Allow Public Bonus Advertising

One of the most noticeable rules for Alberta online casinos and sportsbook operators is the restriction on public advertising for gambling inducements, bonuses, and promotional credits.

This means companies will not be allowed to advertise offers like deposit matches or bonus credits through public-facing channels such as TV, billboards, social media campaigns, or other mass-market advertising.

Promotions can still exist, as operators can display them on their own websites or apps. They can also send offers through direct marketing to customers who have opted in to receive those messages. Players also need to be able to withdraw that consent.

That approach closely mirrors the Ontario iGaming market, where operators can offer promotions but cannot use public advertising to lead with bonus-style inducements.

The practical impact for bettors is that launch-week marketing in Alberta should look more like brand awareness and responsible gambling messaging than a flood of public bonus ads.

Ahead of the full launch, bettors can get a head start through pre-registration for Alberta sportsbooks as well as online casinos.

Athlete and Celebrity Ads Will Be Limited

Alberta is also placing tight limits on who can appear in gambling advertising.

Active and retired athletes can only be used in advertising and marketing for responsible gambling purposes. That closes the door on the athlete-led sportsbook campaigns that became common in the early years of legal sports betting expansion.

Celebrities, entertainers, social media influencers, cartoons, and characters that would likely appeal to minors are also restricted. The goal is to prevent gambling ads from being aimed at underage audiences.

A recent example of how this can work is Betway's partnership with Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Super Group, Betway's parent company, announced that Guerrero will support responsible gambling initiatives and promote tools and resources tied to safer play.

Ads Cannot Mislead Players

AGLC's standards also restrict operators from using misleading or socially irresponsible messaging.

Operators cannot advertise in a way that suggests gambling is a form of investment, that players can improve their chances simply by playing longer, or that skill can influence the outcome of chance-based games where it does not. Ads also cannot encourage players to chase losses or present gambling as a solution to financial problems.

This matters because the market will include both Alberta online sports betting and casino-style gambling. Sports betting may involve research and decision-making, but casino games such as slots are still chance-based products. The advertising rules are designed to keep that distinction clear.

Self-Excluded Players Must Be Protected

Alberta is also launching with a centralized self-exclusion system, which is one of the more important responsible gambling pieces in the province's framework.

AGLC will oversee a centralized list that can be integrated with licensed iGaming sites. Operators must have controls in place to prevent self-excluded players from registering, logging in, or continuing to gamble.

They are also required to exclude self-excluded players from marketing efforts once notified. That means a player who has self-excluded should not continue receiving promotional emails, bonus offers, or other gambling-related marketing during the exclusion period.

AGLC Can Step In

The advertising rules are not just guidance. AGLC has enforcement authority over registered operators and suppliers, and non-compliance can lead to regulatory consequences.

Potential sanctions include warnings, orders to stop certain activities, requirements to submit future activity for approval, suspension of privileges, or suspension or cancellation of registration.

Operators are also responsible for the conduct of their marketing partners. If an affiliate or advertising partner creates compliance issues in Alberta, the licensed operator can still face consequences.

What This Means for Alberta Bettors

Bettors should still expect to see major operators competing for attention after July 13, but without messaging built around public bonus ads, celebrity-heavy campaigns, or aggressive "free bet" promotions.

The offers may still be available, but they will be harder to find before registration. In Alberta, the public-facing pitch will likely be less about splashy signup deals and more about licensed brands, regulated access, and responsible gambling.