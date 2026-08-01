Alberta Online Casinos Are Live! What You Can Sign Up For Right Now

Alberta's regulated online casino market is live. See which brands you can sign up for right now, including DraftKings, Golden Nugget, theScore Bet, Hollywood and Caesars Palace.

Alberta's regulated online casino market officially launched on July 13th, and major operators are ready for real money play right now. DraftKings Casino, Golden Nugget Casino, theScore Bet Casino, Hollywood Casino and Caesars Palace Casino are some of the big players live under the province's new iGaming framework, giving Alberta players a licensed alternative to offshore sites for the first time.

Each of these brands already has a track record outside of the province, so Alberta players aren't getting an untested product. They're getting established platforms with real game libraries, verified payment processing and responsible gambling tools built in.

Shortlist Of Live Alberta Online Casinos

Draftkings Casino

BetMGM Casino

BetRivers

Golden Nugget Casino

theScore Casino

Caesars Palace Casino

Hollywood Casino

bet365

Casino days

Horseshoe Online Casino

Betvictor Casino

Tonybet

The list is short but below is what you can expect from each online casino that is currently live.

DraftKings Casino

DraftKings brings its sports betting name into the casino space with a deep slot library, live dealer tables and a clean mobile interface. Players already familiar with DraftKings Sportsbook will find the casino product feels like a natural extension, with a shared account experience across both.

BetMGM Casino

BetMGM pairs its sportsbook name with a full scale casino, drawing on a game library sourced from Ontario's numbers that runs into the thousands of slots, table games, and live dealer titles through Evolution. You can move between casino and sportsbook on one account, and the app carries strong ratings on both iOS and Android for smooth, fast loading play.

Golden Nugget Casino

Golden Nugget is a casino only platform, meaning there's no sportsbook competing for space. That focus shows in the game count. Alberta players get more than 2,000 titles, including slots, progressive jackpots and a live dealer section powered by Evolution covering blackjack, roulette and baccarat.

BetRivers Online Casino

BetRivers brings its casino and sportsbook onto one account, pairing thousands of slots and table games with a live dealer lineup through Evolution that runs deep into game shows and blackjack variants. Withdrawals move through RushPay, the operator's automated payout system built for faster cash outs than the industry standard.

theScore Bet Casino

theScore is a Canadian born brand, and its casino product pairs naturally with its popular sportsbook. The platform runs a strong slot catalogue from top developers alongside table games, all wrapped in the fast, mobile first design theScore is known for.

Hollywood Casino

Hollywood brings a familiar retail casino name to the online space. Its library leans on classic slot titles alongside modern video slots and table games, giving players a straightforward experience without a lot of extra noise.

Caesars Palace Casino

Caesars is one of the most recognizable names in gaming worldwide, and its online casino carries that same weight. Expect a wide slot selection, table games and a live dealer suite, all built around the Caesars brand players already trust from its physical properties.

Horseshoe Casino

Horseshoe brings a classic casino floor feel to Alberta's online market. The brand leans on a familiar, no frills slot library alongside blackjack, roulette and video poker, giving players a straightforward experience without a lot of extra clutter. Live dealer tables run through Evolution, covering the core table game staples. A $10 minimum deposit puts Horseshoe in line with most other new Alberta operators.

Casino Days

Casino Days has built a reputation as one of the deepest slot libraries in the Canadian market, and that carries over to Alberta. With thousands of titles from major developers, the platform is built around casino gaming rather than splitting focus with sports betting. The interface is clean and fast, making it easy to browse by provider or game type.

bet365 Casino

bet365 enters Alberta with the polish of a globally recognized betting brand. The casino product sits alongside its well known sportsbook, giving players a shared account experience across both. Expect a wide slot selection, table games and a live dealer section powered by Evolution, all wrapped in a clean, easy to navigate interface. bet365 is a strong fit for players who already bet on sports and want a casino option on the same platform, rather than managing separate accounts.

What This Means for You

Having ten plus licensed operators live gives you real choice from day one. Instead of a single provincial platform, players can compare game libraries, interfaces and features across multiple regulated brands and pick what actually fits how they play. Licensing also means independently tested games, Canadian compliant payment processing and identity verification tools that weren't guaranteed with offshore sites.

More operators are expected to enter the Alberta market in the coming months, but these casinos represent the first wave of regulated online casinos available to sign up for right now.

Play Responsibly

Regulated gambling comes with tools to help you stay in control, including deposit limits, time outs and self exclusion options available directly through each platform. If gambling is affecting your life, 211 Alberta is available by phone or text at 211, or online at ab.211.ca.