Alberta sportsbooks are now live! Learn about, sign up and start betting with the best sportsbooks in Alberta.

Alberta bettors, launch day has arrived! Alberta sportsbooks and online casinos are now live, giving residents legal access to private operators for the first time. You can download each of these brands to get a feel for the best Alberta sportsbooks and which fits your style now that regulated wagering is here.

Best Alberta Sportsbooks Today

These Alberta sportsbooks are some of the best betting apps in the gambling industry. Each brand is broken down below to give you the finer, need to know details.

bet365 Alberta Sportsbook

bet365 is the biggest sportsbook in the world, and its arrival in Alberta is a big deal for local bettors. The brand is known for a smooth user experience, a deep menu of betting markets, and live betting tools that are among the best in the business.

⭐️ Top Feature: Extensive Live Betting Markets ⏳ Payout Speed: 1-3 Days 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

BetMGM Alberta Sportsbook

BetMGM falls under the umbrella of one of the largest gambling brands in the world, MGM Resorts. The sportsbook covers a wide range of sports and features a clean, intuitive interface across desktop and mobile.

⭐️ Top Feature: Robust Same Game Parlay Builder ⏳ Payout Speed: 1-5 Days 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

BetRivers Alberta Sportsbook

BetRivers is operated by Rush Street Interactive, a brand with a strong track record across North American regulated markets. The sportsbook is known for its iRush Rewards loyalty program and a well organized, straightforward platform.

⭐️ Top Feature: iRush Rewards Loyalty Program ⏳ Payout Speed: 1-3 Days 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

Caesars Sportsbook Alberta

Caesars is one of the most recognizable names in gambling anywhere in the world, and that brand recognition carries over to Alberta. The Caesars Sportsbook app pairs a solid betting menu with the Caesars Rewards program, one of the most established loyalty systems in the industry.

⭐️ Top Feature: Caesars Rewards Loyalty Program ⏳ Payout Speed: 1-5 Days 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

DraftKings Alberta Sportsbook

It is no surprise that DraftKings Sportsbook has launched in Alberta, given its footprint across nearly every regulated betting market in North America. This brand consistently offers one of the deepest lists of betting markets available on most events.

⭐️ Top Feature: Extensive Betting Markets ⏳ Payout Speed: 1-3 Days 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

FanDuel Alberta Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook is a go to for many bettors given its breadth of markets and consistently sharp odds and lines. Seasoned Alberta bettors will likely gravitate toward FanDuel for that reason alone.

⭐️ Top Feature: Sharp Betting Odds and Lines ⏳ Payout Speed: 1-3 Days 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

theScore Bet Alberta Sportsbook

theScore Bet is PENN Entertainment's sports betting brand and leans heavily on theScore's popular sports media app for a connected experience. The sportsbook itself is clean, fast, and easy to navigate.

⭐️ Top Feature: Easy to Navigate Interface ⏳ Payout Speed: 1-3 Days 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

What Sportsbooks are in Alberta?

There are several Alberta sportsbooks to choose from as the regulated market gets underway. Here is the list of brands where you can bet on sports in AB, and this list will grow as additional sportsbooks join the market:

bet365 Alberta

BetMGM Alberta

BetRivers Alberta

Caesars Sportsbook Alberta

DraftKings Alberta

FanDuel Alberta

theScore Bet Alberta

Online Sportsbooks in Alberta

Alberta's regulated market is built around online and mobile betting. The list of sportsbooks in Alberta (bet365, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and theScore Bet) all operate through online and mobile platforms, so you can bet from anywhere in the province. Mobile betting is the primary way Albertans will access these sportsbooks, and each app is built for quick account creation, fast deposits, and an easy path from browsing markets to placing a bet.

Sports to Bet on at Sportsbooks in Alberta

Alberta sportsbooks carry a wide range of sports for bettors to wager on, covering both North American and international leagues. Some of the more popular options include:

NHL: With hockey being the biggest sport in the province and the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames both drawing heavy local interest, NHL betting is expected to be one of the top categories on every Alberta sportsbook. MORE : Alberta NHL Betting Guide

With hockey being the biggest sport in the province and the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames both drawing heavy local interest, NHL betting is expected to be one of the top categories on every Alberta sportsbook. NFL: NFL betting remains one of the most heavily wagered sports across every regulated market in North America, and Alberta sportsbooks will carry full game lines, player props, and futures markets all season long. MORE : Alberta NFL Betting Guide

NFL betting remains one of the most heavily wagered sports across every regulated market in North America, and Alberta sportsbooks will carry full game lines, player props, and futures markets all season long. NBA: NBA betting draws strong interest year round, with markets ranging from game lines to player props and same game parlays. MORE : Alberta NBA Betting Guide

NBA betting draws strong interest year round, with markets ranging from game lines to player props and same game parlays. MLB: Baseball offers daily betting opportunities throughout the season, with moneylines, run totals, and player prop markets available on nearly every game. MORE : Alberta MLB Betting Guide

Baseball offers daily betting opportunities throughout the season, with moneylines, run totals, and player prop markets available on nearly every game. CFL: As a home grown Canadian league, the CFL should carry strong appeal with Alberta bettors, with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders as local teams to follow. MORE : Alberta CFL Betting Guide

As a home grown Canadian league, the CFL should carry strong appeal with Alberta bettors, with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders as local teams to follow. Soccer: Major international soccer, including the Premier League, Champions League, and international tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, will be available for betting through most Alberta sportsbooks. MORE : Alberta Soccer Betting Guide

Major international soccer, including the Premier League, Champions League, and international tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, will be available for betting through most Alberta sportsbooks. Golf and Tennis: Both sports offer consistent tournament betting throughout the year, with outright winner markets, matchup bets, and round by round props.

Both sports offer consistent tournament betting throughout the year, with outright winner markets, matchup bets, and round by round props. NASCAR and Motorsports: Alberta bettors interested in racing will find race winner markets, head to head matchups, and stage betting on most major race weekends.

Bet Types at Alberta Sportsbooks

Alberta sportsbooks offer the same core bet types found across other regulated Canadian and North American markets. Here is what you can expect to find:

Moneylines

Point Spreads

Totals (Over/Under)

Parlays

Same Game Parlays

Player Props

Futures

Live/In-Play Betting

Teasers

Banking Options at Alberta Sportsbooks

Getting money on and off Alberta sportsbooks is straightforward across all the major brands. Most operators support a similar set of banking methods, though exact options can vary slightly by app:

Interac e-Transfer: The most widely used deposit and withdrawal method in Canada, and the go to option for most Alberta bettors given how quickly transfers process through most banks.

The most widely used deposit and withdrawal method in Canada, and the go to option for most Alberta bettors given how quickly transfers process through most banks. Debit and Credit Cards: Visa and Mastercard are broadly accepted for deposits at Alberta sportsbooks, though not every card issuer supports withdrawals back to a card.

Visa and Mastercard are broadly accepted for deposits at Alberta sportsbooks, though not every card issuer supports withdrawals back to a card. Online Banking: Many Alberta sportsbooks let you link your bank account directly for deposits and withdrawals rather than going through a card or e-transfer.

Many Alberta sportsbooks let you link your bank account directly for deposits and withdrawals rather than going through a card or e-transfer. PayPal and Other E-Wallets: Select operators support PayPal or similar e-wallets, which can be a quick way to move money without entering banking details directly into the sportsbook.

Select operators support PayPal or similar e-wallets, which can be a quick way to move money without entering banking details directly into the sportsbook. Prepaid Cards and Vouchers: A handful of brands offer prepaid deposit options for bettors who prefer not to link a bank account or card directly.

Withdrawal speed varies by sportsbook and banking method. Interac e-Transfer withdrawals tend to process fastest, often within a day or two once identity verification is complete, while card and bank withdrawals can take a few extra business days. For a full breakdown of payment speeds, head to our page on fastest withdrawal times in Alberta.

Customer Support at Alberta Sportsbooks

Every regulated Alberta sportsbook is required to offer accessible customer support, and most brands provide a few different ways to get help:

Live Chat: The fastest way to reach support at most sportsbooks, typically available directly inside the app or on the website.

The fastest way to reach support at most sportsbooks, typically available directly inside the app or on the website. Email Support: Useful for account specific issues or documentation requests, such as identity verification during withdrawals.

Useful for account specific issues or documentation requests, such as identity verification during withdrawals. Phone Support: Some operators offer phone lines for account or payment issues, though availability and hours can vary by brand.

Some operators offer phone lines for account or payment issues, though availability and hours can vary by brand. Help Centers and FAQs: Every major sportsbook maintains a self-serve help center covering common questions on deposits, withdrawals, verification, and responsible gambling tools.

Sign up With Alberta Sportsbooks Today

Alberta sportsbooks are officially live. Now that you have a better understanding of the regulated market, you can compare these Alberta betting apps and decide which one fits how you like to bet.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.