Alberta Sportsbooks Offering Pre Registration: Sign Up in Alberta Today!

Alberta sportsbooks are offering pre registration today! Sign up early and get ready to bet with AB sportsbooks on July 13.

The expanded sports betting market has nearly arrived in the Wild Rose Country, and with that comes Alberta sportsbooks offering pre registration! So make sure to sign up early today to begin betting right away when legal Alberta sportsbooks go live on July 13.

Below, we'll break out which sportsbooks are offering early sign up in Alberta, how to pre register and what that means for you when the Alberta betting market expands.

Alberta Sports Betting Pre Registration Quick Facts

📆 Private Alberta Sportsbooks Launch: July 13 🏈 AB Sportsbooks Offering Pre Registration? Yes 📚 How Many Sportsbooks With Early Sign Up? 2 📱 Pre Registration Alberta Sportsbooks: BetMGM, theScore Bet ✅ Last Verified: July 2, 2026

Are Alberta Sportsbooks Offering Pre Registration?

Yes, you can now pre register with Alberta sportsbooks ahead of the expanded market's launch on July 13. This will allow you to jump in on the action immediately once that date comes! And early sign up is a very simple process, we'll walk you through that below.

Which Alberta Sportsbooks are Offering Pre Registration?

Both BetMGM and theScore Bet are now offering pre registration ahead of the July 13 launch. You can sign up with either sportsbook using our BET NOW links on this article to get ready to bet on day one!

Alberta Sportsbook Link BetMGM BET NOW theScore Bet BET NOW

How to Pre Register With Alberta Sportsbooks

The pre registration process will differ from sportsbook to sportsbook, but here's the general procedure of pre registering with Alberta betting apps and sites:

Click one of the BET NOW links on this article to be sent to that corresponding sportsbook's pre registration page Sign up for a new account Fill in personal information including full name, date of birth and phone number Enter your address and confirm residency Create a username and password Make a first deposit, minimums are usually $10 That's it! You'll be ready to bet on launch day, July 13!

When Does Pre Registration End for Alberta Sportsbooks?

You can pre register with Alberta sportsbooks all the way up to July 13, the day that the expanded market arrives. Our suggestion is to pre register with these sportsbooks as soon as possible, as the closer we get to launch, the more options will become available.

Better yet, launch day comes just ahead of the World Cup Semi-Finals, so you can get your bets in on the World Cup Winner at legal Alberta sportsbooks!

What is Pre Registration at Alberta Sportsbooks?

Pre registration is essentially a sportsbook opening the ability to sign up for an account in anticipation of a new sports betting market opening – Alberta, in this case. So, Alberta sportsbooks are offering pre registration so that new users can sign up and be prepared to wager when private operators can begin taking bets on July 13.

You can't bet until the market opens, but you can sign up, fund your account, and be fully prepared for when the time comes.

How Does the Pre Registration Process Work?

Pre registering with a sportsbook works the same as signing up for a new account – all you have to do is click one of the BET NOW links on this article and sign up for a new account. The only difference is that once you've created your account, you'll have to wait until July 13 to start betting.

The good news is that when that day comes, you won't have to worry about going through the process of creating a new account to bet, you can just sign in and place your wagers!