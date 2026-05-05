Best Bets for Wild vs Avalanche: +640 For MIN vs COL

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Game 1 of the Minnesota Wild vs Colorado Avalanche was chaos with 15 combined goals, Jesper Wallstedt torched for 8 on 42 shots, and Nazem Kadri erupting for a game-high 8 shots in a 9–6 Colorado win. Now, sportsbooks have adjusted, the coaches have adjusted, and sharp bettors need to do the same. The picks below look past the noise of the opener and zero in on the individual matchup edges and situational trends that point toward value in Game 2 at Ball Arena.

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Best Bets for Wild vs Avalanche

Nazem Kadri - Under 2.5 Shots on Goal

Eight shots on goal in Game 1. It was a statement performance as Kadri led all skaters, scored the go-ahead goal, and had the puck on his stick seemingly every other shift. And that's precisely why fading him here at plus money makes sense. That kind of individual volume explosion is almost never repeated in the very next game, and the structural reasons behind it are unlikely to persist in a tighter, more contested Game 2.

Context matters. The Game 1 goal total was 15 – an outlier in any playoff series. Open ice, defensive breakdowns, and a rested Colorado team catching Minnesota flat led to inflated numbers across the board for everyone wearing an Avalanche jersey. In a game with fewer odd-man rushes and tighter neutral-zone coverage, shot attempts compress significantly. Kadri's own regular-season average against Minnesota this year was 4.4 shots on goal, and even that is an elevated number driven by blowout possession time.

Matt Boldy - Over 0.5 Points

Matt Boldy has been Minnesota's most lethal weapon this postseason, and if the Wild are going to have any chance of knotting this series before heading back to Minnesota, he is the engine. Six goals in seven playoff games. That's not a hot streak – that's a player operating at the peak of his abilities on the biggest stage of his career, and there is no reason to expect it to stop in Game 2.

Boldy had a multi-point game in multiple contests during the Dallas series, and he brings a rare combination of shot volume and finishing ability that most power forwards his age don't have. Even in a tighter, lower-scoring game, Boldy logs heavy minutes on Minnesota's second line and features prominently on their top power-play unit – two channels to generate a point that don't require a wide-open game to produce.

Under 6.5 Total Goals

Books moved the total from 5.5 all the way to 6.5 off the back of a 15-goal Game 1. That's a full goal of juice baked into the line for bettors who are chasing the spectacle rather than the trend – and it creates real value on the Under heading into a game where both coaching staffs have every motivation to tighten up.

The Colorado trends here are overwhelming: Under in 10 of their last 13 games, Under in 6 of their last 7 home games, and Under in 4 of their last 6 meetings with Minnesota. The Avalanche defense is elite – they finished the regular season ranked in the top five in Expected Goals Against, and the defensive lapses that gifted Minnesota six goals in Game 1 will be corrected by Jared Bednar's staff. Game 1 was driven by breakdowns, not by Minnesota genuinely outplaying Colorado – and that distinction matters enormously for Game 2.

Wild vs Avalanche Picks

Nazem Kadri Under 2.5 Shots Matt Boldy Over 0.5 Points Total Under 6.5 Goals

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