Best Betting Promos for Week 0 College Football

It's finally here! The 2026-2027 college football season officially kicks off this Saturday with the inaugural Week 0 lineup. This year's Week 0 CFB schedule features the second-most games we've seen on the slate, including more "household" programs compared to some previous schedules.

If you're looking for sportsbook promos to use this weekend, you've come to the right place. I'll be tracking operators all week to deliver the latest college football betting promos for Week 0, for both new and existing users.

Best Week 0 College Football Betting Promos

Here are the top promos new users can cash in on for Week 0 CFB.

I only included betting apps that are more widely available, leaving out smaller operators that might be in your state such as BetRivers or Hard Rock Bet. Additionally, there are a few instances where the offers above may not be the ones you have in your state. For example, in Tennessee and Illinois, the bet-and-get offer from bet365 is $150, not $365. Bettors in states with legal online casinos will have a Bet $10, Get $150 with win offer from BetMGM instead of the second-chance bet above.

One note for the new user FanDuel offer: you only get $350 in bonus bets if you place a $5 wager each day for seven straight days, so be prepared to bet on other sports like MLB or WNBA. You could also place your bets on next week's CFB games or Week 1 NFL games, but I wouldn't use them on futures markets. If all you want to bet on is football, you may want to hold off for next week's slate so that NFL games are closer to your first bet.

Week 0 CFB Promos for Existing Users

As we get closer to kick off, I'd expect the offers available to existing offers to grow. For right now, here's what I've found:

DraftKings

50% profit boost on any wager (-200 odds or longer)

50% Parlay Boost (3+ legs, +300 odds or longer)

FanDuel

50% profit boost on any wager (-200 odds or longer)

Fanatics

50% parlay boost (4+ legs, +400 odds or longer)

Week 0 College Football Odds and Schedule

I'm only including the FBS schedule here, but if you're a real sicko, there's also 40 FCS games on deck for Saturday. I pulled the odds below from FanDuel.

Game Moneyline Spread Total North Carolina +255 +7.5 -108 O 47.5 -105 TCU -320 -7.5 -112 U 47.5 -115 SAT 12:00 PM ET San Jose State — +38.5 -110 O 60.5 -105 USC — -38.5 -110 U 60.5 -115 SAT 3:00 PM ET NC State +180 +5.5 -105 O 53.5 -106 Virginia -220 -5.5 -115 U 53.5 -114 SAT 3:30 PM ET Jacksonville State +230 +7.5 -122 O 46.5 -110 North Dakota State -285 -7.5 +100 U 46.5 -110 SAT 5:30 PM ET Sacramento State +310 +9.5 -105 O 52.5 -112 Eastern Michigan -400 -9.5 -115 U 52.5 -108 SAT 6:30 PM ET New Mexico State +3000 +30.5 -105 O 52.5 -115 Florida State -10000 -30.5 -115 U 52.5 -105 SAT 7:00 PM ET Hawaii +152 +3.5 -105 O 48.5 -110 Stanford -184 -3.5 -115 U 48.5 -110 SAT 7:00 PM ET Memphis +146 +4.5 -115 O 56.5 -110 UNLV -178 -4.5 -105 U 56.5 -110 SAT 10:00 PM ET

We only have two massive spreads on this slate, with USC currently favored by 38.5 and FSU sitting at 30.5. Other than those two, all of the other games are within 10 points, which should make for a full day of entertaining games.