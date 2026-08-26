Best Betting Promos for Week 0 College Football

The wait is over for football fans. Find and claim the top Week 0 College Football sports betting promos here.
August 26, 2026
Best Betting Promos for Week 0 College Football
August 26, 2026
Betting Promotions

It's finally here! The 2026-2027 college football season officially kicks off this Saturday with the inaugural Week 0 lineup. This year's Week 0 CFB schedule features the second-most games we've seen on the slate, including more "household" programs compared to some previous schedules.

If you're looking for sportsbook promos to use this weekend, you've come to the right place. I'll be tracking operators all week to deliver the latest college football betting promos for Week 0, for both new and existing users.

Best Week 0 College Football Betting Promos

Here are the top promos new users can cash in on for Week 0 CFB.

Sportsbook

NFL Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1,000 in FanCash Bet MatchROTOWIRE
bet365Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or LoseCOPY CODE
BetMGM  Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus BetsROTOSPORTS
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Over 21 DaysCLAIM HERE
FanDuel Bet $5, Get $50 in Bonus Bets for Seven Straight DaysCLICK TO CLAIM

I only included betting apps that are more widely available, leaving out smaller operators that might be in your state such as BetRivers or Hard Rock Bet. Additionally, there are a few instances where the offers above may not be the ones you have in your state. For example, in Tennessee and Illinois, the bet-and-get offer from bet365 is $150, not $365. Bettors in states with legal online casinos will have a Bet $10, Get $150 with win offer from BetMGM instead of the second-chance bet above.

One note for the new user FanDuel offer: you only get $350 in bonus bets if you place a $5 wager each day for seven straight days, so be prepared to bet on other sports like MLB or WNBA. You could also place your bets on next week's CFB games or Week 1 NFL games, but I wouldn't use them on futures markets. If all you want to bet on is football, you may want to hold off for next week's slate so that NFL games are closer to your first bet.

Week 0 CFB Promos for Existing Users

As we get closer to kick off, I'd expect the offers available to existing offers to grow. For right now, here's what I've found:

DraftKings

  • 50% profit boost on any wager (-200 odds or longer)
  • 50% Parlay Boost (3+ legs, +300 odds or longer)

FanDuel

  • 50% profit boost on any wager (-200 odds or longer)

Fanatics

  • 50% parlay boost (4+ legs, +400 odds or longer)

Week 0 College Football Odds and Schedule

I'm only including the FBS schedule here, but if you're a real sicko, there's also 40 FCS games on deck for Saturday. I pulled the odds below from FanDuel.

GameMoneylineSpreadTotal
North Carolina+255+7.5 -108O 47.5 -105
TCU-320-7.5 -112U 47.5 -115
SAT 12:00 PM ET
San Jose State+38.5 -110O 60.5 -105
USC-38.5 -110U 60.5 -115
SAT 3:00 PM ET
NC State+180+5.5 -105O 53.5 -106
Virginia-220-5.5 -115U 53.5 -114
SAT 3:30 PM ET
Jacksonville State+230+7.5 -122O 46.5 -110
North Dakota State-285-7.5 +100U 46.5 -110
SAT 5:30 PM ET
Sacramento State+310+9.5 -105O 52.5 -112
Eastern Michigan-400-9.5 -115U 52.5 -108
SAT 6:30 PM ET
New Mexico State+3000+30.5 -105O 52.5 -115
Florida State-10000-30.5 -115U 52.5 -105
SAT 7:00 PM ET
Hawaii+152+3.5 -105O 48.5 -110
Stanford-184-3.5 -115U 48.5 -110
SAT 7:00 PM ET
Memphis+146+4.5 -115O 56.5 -110
UNLV-178-4.5 -105U 56.5 -110
SAT 10:00 PM ET

We only have two massive spreads on this slate, with USC currently favored by 38.5 and FSU sitting at 30.5. Other than those two, all of the other games are within 10 points, which should make for a full day of entertaining games.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

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