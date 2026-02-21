Best Betting Strategy for the Long Term: Get a 7-Day Free Trial for Sharp Money

Looking for the best long-term betting strategy? Sharp Money from OddsJam has the answer for you. Check out Sharp Money today with a 7-day free trial.
February 21, 2026
Betting Promotions

Looking for the best long-term betting strategy? Look no further than the Sharp Money tool from OddsJam! This tool essentially allows you to "copy the homework" of syndicates and trading firms to see what the money is riding and takes it a step further by showing the best odds from sports betting apps on that particular bet. 

Don't just take my word for it, you can check out Sharp Money right now by clicking the PLAY NOW link above for a 7-Day Trial. 

By using Sharp Money by OddsJam, you can tail the bets of betting pros. This has been credited as one of the most powerful sports betting tools in the game, as detailed in this video:

How Sharp Money Works

Sharp Money isn't that tough to understand, here's how it breaks down:

  • Sharp Money scans for high-volume bets on exchanges, indicating sharp action on bets. 
  • Sharp Money then compares that action against odds among different sportsbooks to find better prices on the opposing side. 
  • Sharp Money will show details like odds differential, implied probability and potential profit. 
  • Users can place their bets directly via linked betting apps just by clicking one of the odds buttons. 

This process is powered by OddsJam's backend, which compiles data from over 100 sportsbooks and exchanges. 

How to Sign up With Sharp Money

Signing up to use Sharp Money is an easy process, as it's available on OddsJam's premium subscription. You can sign up to use Sharp Money today by clicking one of the PLAY NOW links on this page to get a 7-Day Free Trial


Key Benefits of Sharp Money

My personal experience using Sharp Money is that my bankroll has improved over the long run. While not every bet is a winning bet, I'm betting with confidence that I'm following the pros. Additionally, I'm in the green over my last month of betting. 

Here are some of the key benefits of Sharp Money:

  • Higher Win Rates: By aligning with Sharp Money, users beat the closing line more often, a key metric for long-term profitability. 
  • Edge Over Casual Betting: Avoids recreational traps; focuses on data-backed value.
  • Time-Saving: Automates what pros do manually, making it accessible for volume bettors.
  • Integration: Works seamlessly with OddsJam's bet tracker for performance analysis and other tools like Arbitrage Finder or Parlay Optimizer.

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

