Best California Online Casinos 2026: What You Can Actually Play Legally

California online casino players can explore legal social casino options in 2026, including Hard Rock Jackpot Planet and BetRivers.net Social Casino.
August 26, 2026
Best California Online Casinos 2026: What You Can Actually Play Legally
August 26, 2026
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California online casino players have two social casino options to consider in 2026: Hard Rock Jackpot Planet and BetRivers.net Social Casino. Both platforms give players a way to enjoy online casino style games through a social gaming format, with each offering its own selection of slots, table games and other casino entertainment.

For Californians looking for an online casino experience, these two platforms are the options to know. Below, we take a closer look at Hard Rock Jackpot Planet and BetRivers.net Social Casino, including the games, features and overall experience each platform provides.

Top Online Casinos In California

What's left standing is the social casino model. No dual currency, no redeemable prize coin, just virtual credits used to play slots and table games for entertainment. Hard Rock Jackpot Planet and BetRivers.net Social Casino both operate this way, which is exactly why California players still see them advertised while other platforms have pulled out of the state entirely.

CasinoCoin PackagesGame Selection
Hard Rock Jackpot PlanetGet 99 Million Coins + 12 Tier Credits for $11.99Large slot library plus table games
BetRivers.net Social Casino$1,000 Spin To Win Virtual Credits EverydaySlots, table games, and a sportsbook style feel

1. Hard Rock Jackpot Planet: The Bigger Name Still Standing in California

Hard Rock's brand recognition carries into Jackpot Planet, and it's one of the larger social casinos still fully available to California players after the AB 831 fallout pushed sweepstakes operators out.

The Rundown:

  • Large slot selection with recognizable studio partners
  • Table games including blackjack and roulette variants
  • Coins used strictly for gameplay, no cash prize redemption
  • Free daily coin credits available alongside purchase options

The platform runs the same way it always has for slot heavy players. Navigation is clean, categories are easy to browse, and the mobile browser experience holds up without needing an app download.

Best If: You want a deep slot library from a name you recognize, and you understand this is play money entertainment, not a path to cash prizes.

2. BetRivers.net Social Casino: Familiar Territory for Sports Bettors

BetRivers built its name on sports betting, and its social casino stayed in California specifically because it never relied on the redeemable sweepstakes currency AB 831 targeted.

Highlights:

  • Slot and table game mix with regular new title additions
  • Sportsbook style layout that existing BetRivers users will recognize
  • Virtual coins for gameplay only, no cash prize redemption
  • Daily free coin credits built into the account experience

If you've used BetRivers for sports betting before, the account structure and navigation will feel familiar right away.

Best If: You already use BetRivers for sports and want a legal social casino tied to that same account.

What Sets These Casinos Apart

Both platforms exist in California for the same reason: neither one ever built its model around a cash redeemable second currency. That's the line AB 831 drew, and it's why these two are still standing while sweepstakes brands like McLuck, Pulsz, and Chumba pulled out of the state entirely. The choice between them comes down to slot depth versus a sportsbook connected experience, not legal risk. Both are equally compliant.

Where This Leaves California Players

California online casinos will stay limited to the social casino model for the foreseeable future. Real money play was never legal here, and sweepstakes casinos joined that list on January 1, 2026. Hard Rock Jackpot Planet and BetRivers.net Social Casino give California players a legitimate way to play slots and table games without running into the state's gambling laws, as long as everyone understands there's no cash prize at the end of it.

Play for the experience, not for a payout. That's the model California allows right now, and it's not likely to change soon.

Play Responsibly

Social casino coins carry no cash value, but it's still smart to set a personal limit on time and any coin purchases. Treat it like any other entertainment spend. If gaming ever starts to feel like it's becoming a problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling is available at 1-800-GAMBLER.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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PJ Wright
PJ Wright is an experienced online gambling writer with experience in covering online operators and news throughout North America. You can find him covering the best ways to find promotional offers, the best operators to choose from and when new games are released.

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